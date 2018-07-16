The NYPD has decided to no longer wait for federal officials to complete their criminal investigation of Eric Garner's death and instead open its own internal disciplinary probe of the events of July 17, 2014, officials said.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, top NYPD lawyer Lawrence Byrne said that based on his recent conversations with federal investigators, "It has become clear that a definite date by which time a final decision by the (Justice Department) will be rendered in this matter cannot be predicted."

Bryne added that the NYPD will commence its probe only if the Department of Justice doesn't announce its intention to file criminal charges by Aug. 31. But if federal charges aren't forthcoming by that date, the NYPD will move ahead with its own disciplinary proceedings, Byrne said.

Garner, 43, died during an arrest for selling untaxed cigarettes when Officer Daniel Pantaleo, in a scene caught on a cellphone video, used a neck hold to take him to the ground and hold him while Garner struggled to breathe. The grand jury failed to indict a year after Garner's death. Federal authorities are still investigating.

The case became part of a national narrative about police treatment of black men, triggering street protests, criticism of a system in which local prosecutors who depend on police also make decisions about prosecuting them.