Giants Notebook: Familiar faces rejoin New York’s practice squad following roster cutdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While the initial shock of the final training camp cuts was still setting in around 1925 Giants Drive, some of those players that had missed out on a spot on the 53-man roster were back out on the practice field on Wednesday as part of the Giants practice squad.

New York announced Wednesday afternoon that they added 16 members to their practice squad, all but one were out on the field at Quest Diagnostics Training center. Quarterback Davis Webb. running back Jashaun Corbin, wide receivers C.J. Board and Jaylon Moore, tight end Austin Allen, offensive linemen Garrett McGhin, Will Holden and Roy Mbaeteka, defensive end Ryder Anderson, linebacker Quincy Roche, and defensive backs Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert, Nate Meadors, Trenton Thompson and Harrison Hand were all back in red and blue a day after being cut.

The Giants also added veteran safety Tony Jefferson to their practice squad Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Webb and Corbin had been among the two bigger surprises of players that didn’t make the 53-man roster after both player had impressive showings at camp and during the preseason. The group is a mix of experienced guys and rookies, which head coach Brian Daboll had done purposefully.

“You always want guys that you can if you need them – or if something happens or somebody gets sick – that you can put right on (the active roster), and they’re ready to go,” Daboll explained. “You’re also trying to develop your team for the long run, too. So, do what you need to do now, but have good young players that you can work with and develop and have skillsets that you covet. That’s a constant thing.

“You’ll see probably a bunch of workouts most Tuesdays here to see who can upgrade us or switch a guy in, switch a guy out. But the way it’s set up now, it’s good to have both.”

Injured Giants improving

Having to put three players onto injured reserve was a tough blow for the Giants. Daboll confirmed Wednesday morning that Guard Shane Lemieux, Cornerback Rodarius Williams and Outside Linebacker Elerson Smith were going to be placed on the IR, but there several injured Giants that were trending in the right direction.

The Giants head coach said that he was “hopeful” that safety Dane Belton was going to be on the field for Week 1. He had been recovering from a broken collarbone.

Daboll also updated the status of injured edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

“Day-to-day. Both of those guys,” Daboll said. “I’d say him and Azeez are rehabbing and doing a good job and getting better each day. … They’re getting better. I know that.”

Leonard Williams tweaked arm during camp

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams had missed some time during camp and on Wednesday had explained that he had “tweaked” his arm, which was why he sporting an arm brace at the podium.

“It’s the reason why I missed a few of those preseason games and I’m going to be fine,” Williams explained. “I’m practicing now. I’ve been getting in and out a few practices here and there. Feeling it out and it feels ready to go.”

The defensive tackle said that it wasn’t anything that required surgery after the season and that it wasn’t the same injury he dealt with last season. He had suffered an elbow injury in 2021.

Williams also wasn’t able to safe if he’d have to wear the brace for the length of the season.

“It’s been progressively getting better each day, each week and right now this is where I’m at. It feels strong and I’m able to go and do everything that we’re required to do as a D lineman in full pads and all that stuff. I think I’m not going to miss any games or anything like that because of it.”

Williams had been named one of the team’s captains on Tuesday.