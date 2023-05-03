Quantcast
Manhattan

Pair arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Harlem liquor store

DSC02451-copy-2
Police investigate the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Hector Delgado outside of a Harlem liquor store on April 11.
File photo by Dean Moses

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Harlem liquor store last month.

According to police, 26-year-old Hector Delgado was gunned down in broad daylight near the corner of East 123rd Street and Lexington Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on April 11. Authorities arrived to find Delgado with a bullet wound to the head, laying in a pool of his own blood.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trevor Gibbs, 23, and Kimora Wright, 19, were arrested May 2 in connection to the crime. Gibbs is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, while Wright is charged with hindering prosecution.

Blood drips down the sidewalk after a man was fatally shot in the head on April 11.File photo by Dean Moses

Both suspects reside in East Harlem, according to cops. Delgado lived on 129th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, less than a mile from the business outside of which he was killed.

