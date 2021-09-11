In Memoriam: Remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

At the heart of the rebuilt World Trade Center site in Downtown Manhattan lies the 9/11 Memorial, two square reflecting pools representing the fallen Twin Towers built on their footprint in the years following the terrorist attacks that brought them down.

Inscribed on the walls around the reflecting pools are the names of the 2,977 people who perished in the coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines 93 in Shanksville, PA. It also includes the names of the six victims who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

As the nation pauses this morning to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, we honor those who died that fateful morning, listed in alphabetical order, as provided by the 9/11 Memorial:

+++

Gordon M. Aamoth, Jr.

Edelmiro Abad

Marie Rose Abad

Andrew Anthony Abate

Vincent Paul Abate

Laurence Christopher Abel

Alona Abraham

William F. Abrahamson

Richard Anthony Aceto

Heinrich Bernhard Ackermann

Paul Acquaviva

Christian Adams

Donald LaRoy Adams

Patrick Adams

Shannon Lewis Adams

Stephen George Adams

Ignatius Udo Adanga

Christy A. Addamo

Terence Edward Adderley, Jr.

Sophia B. Addo

Lee Adler

Daniel Thomas Afflitto

Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah

Alok Agarwal

Mukul Kumar Agarwala

Joseph Agnello

David Scott Agnes

Joao Alberto da Fonseca Aguiar, Jr.

Brian G. Ahearn

Jeremiah Joseph Ahern

Joanne Marie Ahladiotis

Shabbir Ahmed

Terrance Andre Aiken

Godwin O. Ajala

Trudi M. Alagero

Andrew Alameno

Margaret Ann Alario

Gary M. Albero

Jon Leslie Albert

Peter Craig Alderman

Jacquelyn Delaine Aldridge- Frederick 0

David D. Alger

Ernest Alikakos

Edward L. Allegretto

Eric Allen

Joseph Ryan Allen

Richard Dennis Allen

Richard L. Allen

Christopher E. Allingham

Anna S. W. Allison

Janet Marie Alonso

Anthony Alvarado

Antonio Javier Alvarez

Victoria Alvarez-Brito

Telmo E. Alvear

Cesar Amoranto Alviar

Tariq Amanullah

Angelo Amaranto

James M. Amato

Joseph Amatuccio

Paul W. Ambrose

Christopher Charles Amoroso

Craig Scott Amundson

Kazuhiro Anai

Calixto Anaya, Jr.

Joseph P. Anchundia

Kermit Charles Anderson

Yvette Constance Anderson

John Jack Andreacchio

Michael Rourke Andrews

Jean Ann Andrucki

Siew-Nya Ang

Joseph Angelini, Sr.

Joseph John Angelini, Jr.

David Lawrence Angell

Mary Lynn Edwards Angell

Laura Angilletta

Doreen J. Angrisani

Lorraine Antigua

Seima David Aoyama

Peter Paul Apollo

Faustino Apostol, Jr.

Frank Thomas Aquilino

Patrick Michael Aranyos

David Gregory Arce

Michael George Arczynski

Louis Arena

Barbara Jean Arestegui

Adam P. Arias

Michael J. Armstrong

Jack Charles Aron

Joshua Todd Aron

Richard Avery Aronow

Myra Joy Aronson

Japhet Jesse Aryee

Carl Francis Asaro 0

Michael A. Asciak

Michael Edward Asher

Janice Marie Ashley

Thomas J. Ashton

Manuel O. Asitimbay

Gregg A. Atlas

Gerald Thomas Atwood

James Audiffred

Louis F. Aversano, Jr.

Ezra Aviles

Sandy Ayala

Arlene T. Babakitis

Eustace R. Bacchus

John J. Badagliacca

Jane Ellen Baeszler

Robert J. Baierwalter

Andrew J. Bailey

Brett T. Bailey

Garnet Ace Bailey

Tatyana Bakalinskaya

Michael S. Baksh

Sharon M. Balkcom

Michael Andrew Bane

Katherine Bantis

Gerard Baptiste

Walter Baran

Gerard A. Barbara

Paul Vincent Barbaro

James William Barbella

Victor Daniel Barbosa

Christine Johnna Barbuto

Colleen Ann Barkow

David Michael Barkway

Matthew Barnes

Melissa Rose Barnes

Sheila Patricia Barnes

Evan Jay Baron

Renee Barrett-Arjune

Arthur Thaddeus Barry

Diane G. Barry

Maurice Vincent Barry

Scott D. Bart

Carlton W. Bartels

Guy Barzvi

Inna B. Basina

Alysia Christine Burton Basmajian

Kenneth William Basnicki

Steven Joseph Bates

Paul James Battaglia

David Bauer

Ivhan Luis Carpio Bautista

Marlyn Capito Bautista

Mark Lawrence Bavis

Jasper Baxter

Lorraine G. Bay

Michele Beale

Todd M. Beamer

Paul Frederick Beatini

Jane S. Beatty

Alan Anthony Beaven

Lawrence Ira Beck

Manette Marie Beckles

Carl John Bedigian

Michael Ernest Beekman

Maria A. Behr

Max J. Beilke

Yelena Belilovsky

Nina Patrice Bell

Debbie S. Bellows

Stephen Elliot Belson

Paul M. Benedetti

Denise Lenore Benedetto

Bryan Craig Bennett

Eric L. Bennett

Oliver Bennett

Margaret L. Benson

Dominick J. Berardi

James Patrick Berger

Steven Howard Berger

John P. Bergin

Alvin Bergsohn

Daniel David Bergstein

Graham Andrew Berkeley

Michael J. Berkeley

Donna M. Bernaerts

David W. Bernard

William H. Bernstein

David M. Berray

David Shelby Berry

Joseph John Berry

William Reed Bethke 0

Yeneneh Betru

Timothy D. Betterly

Carolyn Mayer Beug

Edward Frank Beyea

Paul Michael Beyer

Anil Tahilram Bharvaney

Bella J. Bhukhan

Shimmy D. Biegeleisen

Peter Alexander Bielfeld

William G. Biggart

Brian Eugene Bilcher

Mark Bingham

Carl Vincent Bini

Gary Eugene Bird

Joshua David Birnbaum

George John Bishop

Kris Romeo Bishundat

Jeffrey Donald Bittner

Albert Balewa Blackman, Jr.

Christopher Joseph Blackwell

Carrie Rosetta Blagburn

Susan Leigh Blair

Harry Blanding, Jr.

Janice Lee Blaney

Craig Michael Blass

Rita Blau

Richard Middleton Blood, Jr.

Michael Andrew Boccardi

John Paul Bocchi

Michael L. Bocchino

Susan M. Bochino

Deora Frances Bodley

Bruce Douglas Boehm

Mary Catherine Murphy Boffa

Nicholas Andrew Bogdan

Darren Christopher Bohan

Lawrence Francis Boisseau

Vincent M. Boland, Jr. 0

Touri Hamzavi Bolourchi

Alan Bondarenko

Andre Bonheur, Jr.

Colin Arthur Bonnett

Frank J. Bonomo

Yvonne Lucia Bonomo

Sean Booker, Sr.

Kelly Ann Booms

Canfield D. Boone

Mary Jane Booth

Sherry Ann Bordeaux

Krystine Bordenabe

Jerry J. Borg

Martin Michael Boryczewski

Richard Edward Bosco

Klaus Bothe

Carol Marie Bouchard

Howard Boulton

Francisco Eligio Bourdier

Thomas Harold Bowden, Jr.

Donna M. Bowen

Kimberly S. Bowers

Veronique Nicole Bowers

Larry Bowman

Shawn Edward Bowman, Jr.

Kevin L. Bowser

Gary R. Box

Gennady Boyarsky

Pamela Boyce

Allen P. Boyle

Michael Boyle

Alfred J. Braca

Sandra Conaty Brace

Kevin Hugh Bracken

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw

David Brian Brady

Alexander Braginsky

Nicholas W. Brandemarti

Daniel Raymond Brandhorst

David Reed Gamboa Brandhorst

Michelle Renee Bratton

Patrice Braut 0

Lydia Estelle Bravo

Ronald Michael Breitweiser

Edward A. Brennan III

Frank H. Brennan

Michael E. Brennan 0

Peter Brennan

Thomas More Brennan

Daniel J. Brethel

Gary Lee Bright

Jonathan Eric Briley

Mark A. Brisman

Paul Gary Bristow

Marion R. Britton

Mark Francis Broderick

Herman Charles Broghammer

Keith A. Broomfield

Bernard C. Brown II

Janice Juloise Brown

Lloyd Stanford Brown

Patrick John Brown

Bettina B. Browne-Radburn

Mark Bruce

Richard George Bruehert

Andrew Brunn

Vincent Edward Brunton

Ronald Bucca

Brandon J. Buchanan

Greg J. Buck

Dennis Buckley

Nancy Clare Bueche

Patrick Joseph Buhse

John Edward Bulaga, Jr.

Stephen Bruce Bunin

Christopher L. Burford

Matthew J. Burke

Thomas Daniel Burke

William Francis Burke, Jr.

Charles F. Burlingame III

Thomas E. Burnett, Jr.

Donald J. Burns

Kathleen Anne Burns

Keith James Burns

John Patrick Burnside

Irina Buslo

Milton G. Bustillo

Thomas M. Butler

Patrick Dennis Byrne

Timothy G. Byrne

Daniel M. Caballero

Jesus Neptali Cabezas

Lillian Caceres

Brian Joseph Cachia

Steven Dennis Cafiero, Jr.

Richard Michael Caggiano

Cecile Marella Caguicla

John Brett Cahill

Michael John Cahill

Scott Walter Cahill

Thomas Joseph Cahill

George C. Cain

Salvatore B. Calabro

Joseph M. Calandrillo

Philip V. Calcagno

Edward Calderon

Jose O. Calderon-Olmedo

Kenneth Marcus Caldwell

Dominick E. Calia

Felix Bobby Calixte

Francis Joseph Callahan

Liam Callahan

Suzanne M. Calley

Gino Luigi Calvi

Roko Camaj

Michael F. Cammarata

David Otey Campbell

Geoffrey Thomas Campbell

Robert Arthur Campbell

Sandra Patricia Campbell

Sean Thomas Canavan

John A. Candela

Vincent A. Cangelosi

Stephen J. Cangialosi

Lisa Bella Cannava

Brian Cannizzaro

Michael R. Canty

Louis Anthony Caporicci

Jonathan Neff Cappello

James Christopher Cappers

Richard Michael Caproni

Jose Manuel Cardona

Dennis M. Carey, Sr.

Edward Carlino

Michael Scott Carlo

David G. Carlone

Rosemarie C. Carlson

Mark Stephen Carney

Joyce Ann Carpeneto

Jeremy Caz Carrington

Michael T. Carroll

Peter J. Carroll

James Joseph Carson, Jr.

Christoffer Mikael Carstanjen

Angelene C. Carter

James Marcel Cartier

Sharon Ann Carver

Vivian Casalduc

John Francis Casazza

Paul Regan Cascio

Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey

William Joseph Cashman

Thomas Anthony Casoria

William Otto Caspar

Alejandro Castaño

Arcelia Castillo

Leonard M. Castrianno

Jose Ramon Castro

William E. Caswell

Richard G. Catarelli

Christopher Sean Caton

Robert John Caufield

Mary Teresa Caulfield

Judson Cavalier

Michael Joseph Cawley

Jason David Cayne

Juan Armando Ceballos

Marcia G. Cecil-Carter

Jason Michael Cefalu

Thomas Joseph Celic

Ana Mercedes Centeno

Joni Cesta

John J. Chada

Jeffrey Marc Chairnoff

Swarna Chalasani

William A. Chalcoff

Eli Chalouh

Charles Lawrence Chan

Mandy Chang

Rosa Maria Chapa

Mark Lawrence Charette

David M. Charlebois

Gregorio Manuel Chavez

Pedro Francisco Checo

Douglas MacMillan Cherry

Stephen Patrick Cherry

Vernon Paul Cherry

Nestor Julio Chevalier, Jr.

Swede Joseph Chevalier

Alexander H. Chiang 0

Dorothy J. Chiarchiaro

Luis Alfonso Chimbo

Robert Chin

Eddie Wing-Wai Ching

Nicholas Paul Chiofalo

John G. Chipura

Peter A. Chirchirillo

Catherine Ellen Chirls

Kyung Hee Casey Cho

Abul K. Chowdhury

Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury

Kirsten Lail Christophe

Pamela Chu

Steven Paul Chucknick

Wai Ching Chung

Christopher Ciafardini

Alex F. Ciccone

Frances Ann Cilente

Elaine Cillo

Patricia Ann Cimaroli Massari and her unborn child

Edna Cintron

Nestor Andre Cintron III

Robert D. Cirri, Sr.

Juan Pablo Cisneros

Benjamin Keefe Clark

Eugene Clark

Gregory Alan Clark

Mannie Leroy Clark 0

Sara M. Clark

Thomas R. Clark

Christopher Robert Clarke

Donna Marie Clarke

Michael J. Clarke

Suria Rachel Emma Clarke

Kevin Francis Cleary

James D. Cleere

Geoffrey W. Cloud

Susan Marie Clyne

Steven Coakley

Jeffrey Alan Coale

Patricia A. Cody

Daniel Michael Coffey

Jason Matthew Coffey

Florence G. Cohen

Kevin S. Cohen

Anthony Joseph Coladonato

Mark Joseph Colaio

Stephen J. Colaio

Christopher Michael Colasanti

Kevin Nathaniel Colbert

Michel P. Colbert

Keith E. Coleman

Scott Thomas Coleman

Tarel Coleman

Liam Joseph Colhoun

Robert D. Colin

Robert J. Coll

Jean Marie Collin

John Michael Collins

Michael L. Collins

Thomas Joseph Collins

Joseph Kent Collison

Jeffrey Dwayne Collman

Patricia Malia Colodner

Linda M. Colon

Sol E. Colon

Ronald Edward Comer

Jaime Concepcion

Albert Conde

Denease Conley

Susan P. Conlon

Margaret Mary Conner

Cynthia Marie Lise Connolly

John E. Connolly, Jr.

James Lee Connor

Jonathan M. Connors

Kevin Patrick Connors

Kevin F. Conroy

Brenda E. Conway

Dennis Michael Cook

Helen D. Cook

Jeffrey W. Coombs

John A. Cooper

Julian T. Cooper

Joseph John Coppo, Jr.

Gerard J. Coppola

Joseph Albert Corbett

John J. Corcoran III

Alejandro Cordero

Robert Joseph Cordice

Ruben D. Correa

Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez

Georgine Rose Corrigan

James J. Corrigan, Ret.

Carlos Cortés-Rodriguez

Kevin Michael Cosgrove

Dolores Marie Costa

Digna Alexandra Costanza

Charles Gregory Costello, Jr.

Michael S. Costello

Asia S. Cottom

Conrod Kofi Cottoy, Sr.

Martin John Coughlan

John G. Coughlin

Timothy J. Coughlin

James E. Cove

Andre Colin Cox

Frederick John Cox

James Raymond Coyle

Michele Coyle-Eulau

Christopher Seton Cramer

Eric A. Cranford

Denise Elizabeth Crant

James Leslie Crawford, Jr.

Robert James Crawford

Tara Kathleen Creamer

Joanne Mary Cregan

Lucia Crifasi

John A. Crisci

Daniel Hal Crisman

Dennis A. Cross

Kevin R. Crotty

Thomas G. Crotty

John R. Crowe

Welles Remy Crowther

Robert L. Cruikshank

John Robert Cruz

Grace Alegre Cua

Kenneth John Cubas

Francisco Cruz Cubero

Thelma Cuccinello

Richard Joseph Cudina

Neil James Cudmore

Thomas Patrick Cullen III

Joan Cullinan

Joyce Rose Cummings

Brian Thomas Cummins

Michael Joseph Cunningham

Robert Curatolo

Laurence Damian Curia

Paul Dario Curioli

Patrick Joseph Currivan

Beverly L. Curry

Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green

Michael Sean Curtin

Patricia Cushing

Gavin Cushny

Caleb Arron Dack

Carlos S. da Costa

Jason M. Dahl

Brian Paul Dale

John D’Allara

Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo

Thomas A. Damaskinos

Jack L. D’Ambrosi, Jr.

Jeannine Damiani-Jones

Manuel João DaMota

Patrick W. Danahy

Mary D’Antonio

Vincent G. Danz

Dwight Donald Darcy

Elizabeth Ann Darling

Annette Andrea Dataram

Edward A. D’Atri

Michael D. D’Auria

Lawrence Davidson

Michael Allen Davidson

Scott Matthew Davidson 0

Titus Davidson

Niurka Davila

Ada M. Davis

Clinton Davis, Sr.

Wayne Terrial Davis

Anthony Richard Dawson

Calvin Dawson

Edward James Day

William Thomas Dean

Robert J. DeAngelis, Jr.

Thomas Patrick DeAngelis

Dorothy Alma de Araujo

Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera

Tara E. Debek

James D. Debeuneure

Anna M. DeBin

James V. DeBlase, Jr.

Jayceryll Malabuyoc de Chavez

Paul DeCola

Gerald F. DeConto

Simon Marash Dedvukaj

Jason Christopher DeFazio

David A. DeFeo

Jennifer De Jesus

Monique Effie DeJesus

Nereida De Jesus

Emy De La Peña

Donald Arthur Delapenha

Azucena Maria de la Torre

Vito Joseph DeLeo

Danielle Anne Delie

Joseph A. Della Pietra

Andrea DellaBella

Palmina DelliGatti

Colleen Ann Deloughery

Joseph DeLuca

Manuel Del Valle, Jr.

Francis Albert De Martini

Anthony Demas

Martin N. DeMeo

Francis Deming

Carol Keyes Demitz

Kevin Dennis

Thomas Francis Dennis, Sr.

Jean C. DePalma

Jose Nicolas De Pena

Robert John Deraney

Michael DeRienzo

David Paul DeRubbio

Jemal Legesse DeSantis

Christian Louis DeSimone

Edward DeSimone III

Andrew J. Desperito

Michael Jude D’Esposito

Cindy Ann Deuel

Melanie Louise de Vere

Jerry DeVito

Robert P. Devitt, Jr.

Dennis Lawrence Devlin

Gerard P. Dewan

Sulemanali Kassamali Dhanani

Michael Louis DiAgostino

Matthew Diaz

Nancy Diaz

Obdulio Ruiz Diaz

Michael A. Diaz-Piedra III

Judith Berquis Diaz-Sierra

Patricia Florence Di Chiaro

Rodney Dickens

Jerry D. Dickerson

Joseph Dermot Dickey, Jr.

Lawrence Patrick Dickinson

Michael D. Diehl

John Difato

Vincent Francis DiFazio

Carl Anthony DiFranco

Donald Joseph DiFranco

John DiGiovanni

Eddie A. Dillard

Debra Ann Di Martino

David DiMeglio

Stephen Patrick Dimino

William John Dimmling

Christopher More Dincuff

Jeffrey Mark Dingle

Rena Sam Dinnoo

Anthony Dionisio

George DiPasquale

Joseph Di Pilato

Douglas Frank DiStefano

Donald Americo DiTullio

Ramzi A. Doany

Johnnie Doctor, Jr.

John Joseph Doherty

Melissa Cándida Doi

Brendan Dolan

Robert E. Dolan, Jr.

Neil Matthew Dollard

James Domanico

Benilda Pascua Domingo

Alberto Dominguez

Carlos Dominguez

Jerome Mark Patrick Dominguez

Kevin W. Donnelly

Jacqueline Donovan

William H. Donovan

Stephen Scott Dorf

Thomas Dowd

Kevin Christopher Dowdell

Mary Yolanda Dowling

Raymond Matthew Downey, Sr.

Frank Joseph Doyle

Joseph Michael Doyle

Randall L. Drake

Patrick Joseph Driscoll

Stephen Patrick Driscoll

Charles A. Droz III

Mirna A. Duarte

Luke A. Dudek

Christopher Michael Duffy

Gerard J. Duffy 0

Michael Joseph Duffy

Thomas W. Duffy

Antoinette Duger

Jackie Sayegh Duggan

Sareve Dukat

Patrick Dunn

Felicia Gail Dunn-Jones

Christopher Joseph Dunne

Richard Anthony Dunstan

Patrick Thomas Dwyer

Joseph Anthony Eacobacci

John Bruce Eagleson

Edward T. Earhart

Robert Douglas Eaton

Dean Phillip Eberling

Margaret Ruth Echtermann

Paul Robert Eckna

Constantine Economos

Barbara G. Edwards

Dennis Michael Edwards

Michael Hardy Edwards

Christine Egan

Lisa Erin Egan

Martin J. Egan, Jr.

Michael Egan

Samantha Martin Egan

Carole Eggert

Lisa Caren Ehrlich

John Ernst Eichler

Eric Adam Eisenberg

Daphne Ferlinda Elder

Michael J. Elferis

Mark Joseph Ellis

Valerie Silver Ellis

Albert Alfy William Elmarry

Robert R. Elseth

Edgar Hendricks Emery, Jr.

Doris Suk-Yuen Eng

Christopher Epps

Ulf Ramm Ericson

Erwin L. Erker

William John Erwin

Sarah Ali Escarcega

Jose Espinal

Fanny Espinoza

Billy Scoop Esposito

Bridget Ann Esposito

Francis Esposito

Michael A. Esposito

Ruben Esquilin, Jr.

Sadie Ette

Barbara G. Etzold

Eric Brian Evans

Robert Edward Evans

Meredith Emily June Ewart

Catherine K. Fagan

Patricia Mary Fagan

Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks-Barbosa

Keith George Fairben

Sandra Fajardo-Smith

Charles S. Falkenberg

Dana Falkenberg

Zoe Falkenberg

Jamie L. Fallon

William F. Fallon

William Lawrence Fallon, Jr.

Anthony J. Fallone, Jr.

Dolores Brigitte Fanelli

Robert John Fangman

John Joseph Fanning

Kathleen Anne Faragher

Thomas James Farino

Nancy C. Doloszycki Farley

Paige Marie Farley-Hackel

Elizabeth Ann Farmer

Douglas Jon Farnum 0

John Gerard Farrell

John W. Farrell

Terrence Patrick Farrell

Joseph D. Farrelly

Thomas Patrick Farrelly

Syed Abdul Fatha

Christopher Edward Faughnan

Wendy R. Faulkner

Shannon Marie Fava

Bernard D. Favuzza

Robert Fazio, Jr.

Ronald Carl Fazio, Sr.

William M. Feehan

Francis Jude Feely

Garth Erin Feeney

Sean Bernard Fegan

Lee S. Fehling

Peter Adam Feidelberg

Alan D. Feinberg

Rosa Maria Feliciano

Edward P. Felt

Edward Thomas Fergus, Jr.

George J. Ferguson III

Joseph Ferguson

Henry Fernandez

Judy Hazel Santillan Fernandez

Julio Fernandez

Elisa Giselle Ferraina

Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira

Robert John Ferris

David Francis Ferrugio

Louis V. Fersini, Jr.

Michael David Ferugio

Bradley James Fetchet

Jennifer Louise Fialko

Kristen Nicole Fiedel

Amelia V. Fields

Samuel Fields

Alexander Milan Filipov

Michael Bradley Finnegan

Timothy J. Finnerty

Michael C. Fiore

Stephen J. Fiorelli

Paul M. Fiori

John B. Fiorito

John R. Fischer

Andrew Fisher

Bennett Lawson Fisher

Gerald P. Fisher

John Roger Fisher

Thomas J. Fisher

Lucy A. Fishman

Ryan D. Fitzgerald

Thomas James Fitzpatrick

Richard P. Fitzsimons

Salvatore Fiumefreddo

Darlene E. Flagg

Wilson F. Flagg

Christina Donovan Flannery

Eileen Flecha

Andre G. Fletcher

Carl M. Flickinger

Matthew M. Flocco

John Joseph Florio

Joseph Walkden Flounders

Carol Ann Flyzik

David Fodor

Michael N. Fodor

Stephen Mark Fogel

Thomas J. Foley

Jane C. Folger

David J. Fontana

Chih Min Foo

Delrose E. Forbes Cheatham

Godwin Forde

Donald A. Foreman

Christopher Hugh Forsythe

Claudia Alicia Foster

Noel John Foster

Sandra N. Foster

Ana Fosteris

Robert Joseph Foti

Jeffrey Fox

Virginia Elizabeth Fox

Pauline Francis

Virgin Lucy Francis

Gary Jay Frank

Morton H. Frank

Peter Christopher Frank

Colleen L. Fraser

Richard K. Fraser

Kevin J. Frawley

Clyde Frazier, Jr.

Lillian Inez Frederick

Andrew Fredericks

Tamitha Freeman

Brett Owen Freiman

Peter L. Freund

Arlene Eva Fried

Alan W. Friedlander

Andrew Keith Friedman

Paul J. Friedman

Gregg J. Froehner

Lisa Anne Frost

Peter Christian Fry

Clement A. Fumando

Steven Elliot Furman

Paul James Furmato

Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe

Fredric Neal Gabler

Richard Peter Gabriel

Richard S. Gabrielle

James Andrew Gadiel

Pamela Lee Gaff

Ervin Vincent Gailliard

Deanna Lynn Galante and her unborn child

Grace Catherine Galante

Anthony Edward Gallagher

Daniel James Gallagher

John Patrick Gallagher

Lourdes J. Galletti

Cono E. Gallo

Vincent Gallucci

Thomas E. Galvin

Giovanna Galletta Gambale

Thomas Gambino, Jr.

Giann F. Gamboa

Ronald L. Gamboa

Peter James Ganci, Jr.

Michael Gann

Charles William Garbarini

Andrew Sonny Garcia

Cesar R. Garcia

David Garcia

Jorge Luis Morron Garcia

Juan Garcia

Marlyn Del Carmen Garcia

Christopher Samuel Gardner

Douglas Benjamin Gardner

Harvey Joseph Gardner III

Jeffrey Brian Gardner

Thomas A. Gardner

William Arthur Gardner

Frank Garfi

Rocco Nino Gargano

James M. Gartenberg

Matthew David Garvey

Bruce Gary

Boyd Alan Gatton

Donald Richard Gavagan, Jr.

Peter Alan Gay

Terence D. Gazzani

Gary Paul Geidel

Paul Hamilton Geier

Julie M. Geis

Peter Gerard Gelinas

Steven Paul Geller

Howard G. Gelling, Jr.

Peter Victor Genco, Jr.

Steven Gregory Genovese

Alayne Gentul

Linda M. George

Edward F. Geraghty

Suzanne Geraty

Ralph Gerhardt

Robert Gerlich

Denis P. Germain

Marina Romanovna Gertsberg

Susan M. Getzendanner

Lawrence D. Getzfred

James G. Geyer

Cortez Ghee

Joseph M. Giaccone

Vincent Francis Giammona

Debra Lynn Gibbon

James Andrew Giberson

Brenda C. Gibson

Craig Neil Gibson

Ronnie E. Gies

Andrew Clive Gilbert

Timothy Paul Gilbert

Paul Stuart Gilbey

Paul John Gill

Mark Y. Gilles

Evan Hunter Gillette

Ronald Lawrence Gilligan

Rodney C. Gillis

Laura Gilly

John F. Ginley

Donna Marie Giordano

Jeffrey John Giordano

John Giordano

Steven A. Giorgetti

Martin Giovinazzo

Kum-Kum Girolamo

Salvatore Gitto

Cynthia Giugliano

Mon Gjonbalaj

Dianne Gladstone

Keith Alexander Glascoe

Thomas Irwin Glasser

Edmund Glazer

Harry Glenn

Barry H. Glick

Jeremy Logan Glick

Steven Glick

John T. Gnazzo

William Robert Godshalk

Michael Gogliormella

Brian F. Goldberg

Jeffrey G. Goldflam

Michelle Goldstein

Monica Goldstein

Steven Ian Goldstein

Ronald F. Golinski

Andrew H. Golkin

Dennis James Gomes

Enrique Antonio Gomez

Jose Bienvenido Gomez

Manuel Gomez, Jr.

Wilder Alfredo Gomez

Jenine Nicole Gonzalez

Mauricio Gonzalez

Rosa J. Gonzalez

Lynn Catherine Goodchild

Calvin Joseph Gooding

Peter Morgan Goodrich

Harry Goody

Kiran Kumar Reddy Gopu

Catherine C. Gorayeb

Lisa Fenn Gordenstein

Kerene Gordon

Sebastian Gorki

Kieran Joseph Gorman

Thomas Edward Gorman

Michael Edward Gould

Kristin Osterholm White Gould

Douglas Alan Gowell

Yuji Goya

Jon Richard Grabowski

Christopher Michael Grady

Edwin J. Graf III

David Martin Graifman

Gilbert Franco Granados

Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas and her unborn child

Elvira Granitto

Winston Arthur Grant

Christopher S. Gray

Ian J. Gray

James Michael Gray

Tara McCloud Gray

John M. Grazioso

Timothy George Grazioso

Derrick Auther Green

Wade B. Green

Wanda Anita Green

Elaine Myra Greenberg

Donald Freeman Greene

Gayle R. Greene

James Arthur Greenleaf, Jr.

Eileen Marsha Greenstein

Elizabeth Martin Gregg

Denise Marie Gregory

Donald H. Gregory

Florence Moran Gregory

Pedro Grehan

John Michael Griffin

Tawanna Sherry Griffin

Joan Donna Griffith

Warren Grifka

Ramon B. Grijalvo

Joseph F. Grillo

David Joseph Grimner

Francis Edward Grogan

Linda Gronlund

Kenneth George Grouzalis

Joseph Grzelak

Matthew James Grzymalski

Robert Joseph Gschaar

Liming Gu

Richard J. Guadagno

Jose A. Guadalupe

Cindy Yan Zhu Guan

Geoffrey E. Guja

Joseph P. Gullickson

Babita Girjamatie Guman

Douglas Brian Gurian

Janet Ruth Gustafson

Philip T. Guza

Barbara Guzzardo

Peter Mark Gyulavary

Gary Robert Haag

Andrea Lyn Haberman

Barbara Mary Habib

Philip Haentzler

Nezam A. Hafiz

Karen Elizabeth Hagerty

Steven Michael Hagis

Mary Lou Hague

David Halderman

Maile Rachel Hale

Diane Hale-McKinzy

Richard B. Hall

Stanley R. Hall

Vaswald George Hall

Robert J. Halligan

Vincent Gerard Halloran

Carolyn B. Halmon

James Douglas Halvorson

Mohammad Salman Hamdani

Felicia Hamilton

Robert W. Hamilton

Carl Max Hammond, Jr.

Frederic K. Han

Christopher James Hanley

Sean S. Hanley

Valerie Joan Hanna

Thomas Paul Hannafin

Kevin James Hannaford, Sr.

Michael Lawrence Hannan

Dana Rey Hannon

Christine Lee Hanson

Peter Burton Hanson

Sue Kim Hanson

Vassilios G. Haramis

James A. Haran

Gerald Francis Hardacre

Jeffrey Pike Hardy

T.J. Hargrave

Daniel Edward Harlin

Frances Haros

Harvey L. Harrell

Stephen G. Harrell

Melissa Harrington-Hughes

Aisha Ann Harris

Stewart D. Harris

John Patrick Hart

Eric Hartono

John Clinton Hartz

Emeric Harvey

Peter Paul Hashem

Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr.

Timothy Shawn Haskell

Joseph John Hasson III

Leonard W. Hatton, Jr.

Terence S. Hatton

Michael Helmut Haub

Timothy Aaron Haviland

Donald G. Havlish, Jr.

Anthony Maurice Hawkins

Nobuhiro Hayatsu

James Edward Hayden

Robert Jay Hayes

Philip T. Hayes, Ret.

Ward Haynes

Scott Jordan Hazelcorn

Michael K. Healey

Roberta B. Heber

Charles Francis Xavier Heeran

John F. Heffernan

Michele M. Heidenberger

Sheila M.S. Hein

Joseph Heller, Jr.

JoAnn L. Heltibridle

Ronald John Hemenway

Mark F. Hemschoot

Ronnie Lee Henderson

Brian Hennessey

Edward R. Hennessy, Jr.

Michelle Marie Henrique

Joseph Patrick Henry 0

William L. Henry, Jr. 0

Catherina Henry-Robinson

John Christopher Henwood

Robert Allan Hepburn

Mary Herencia

Lindsay C. Herkness III

Harvey Robert Hermer

Norberto Hernandez

Raul Hernandez

Gary Herold

Jeffrey Alan Hersch

Thomas J. Hetzel

Leon Bernard Heyward MC

Sundance

Brian Christopher Hickey

Enemencio Dario Hidalgo Cedeño

Timothy Brian Higgins

Robert D. W. Higley II

Todd Russell Hill

Clara Victorine Hinds

Neal O. Hinds

Mark Hindy

Katsuyuki Hirai

Heather Malia Ho

Tara Yvette Hobbs

Thomas Anderson Hobbs

James J. Hobin

Robert Wayne Hobson III

DaJuan Hodges

Ronald G. Hoerner

Patrick A. Hoey

John A. Hofer

Marcia Hoffman

Stephen Gerard Hoffman

Frederick Joseph Hoffmann

Michele L. Hoffmann

Judith Florence Hofmiller

Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr.

Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr.

Jonathan R. Hohmann

Cora Hidalgo Holland

John Holland

Joseph F. Holland

Jimmie I. Holley

Elizabeth Holmes

Thomas P. Holohan

Herbert Wilson Homer

LeRoy W. Homer, Jr.

Bradley V. Hoorn

James P. Hopper

Montgomery McCullough Hord

Michael Joseph Horn

Matthew Douglas Horning

Robert L. Horohoe, Jr.

Michael Robert Horrocks

Aaron Horwitz

Charles J. Houston

Uhuru G. Houston

Angela M. Houtz

George Gerard Howard

Brady Kay Howell

Michael C. Howell

Steven Leon Howell

Jennifer L. Howley and her unborn child

Milagros Hromada

Marian R. Hrycak

Stephen Huczko, Jr.

Kris Robert Hughes

Paul Rexford Hughes

Robert T. Hughes, Jr.

Thomas F. Hughes, Jr.

Timothy Robert Hughes

Susan Huie

Lamar Demetrius Hulse

John Nicholas Humber, Jr.

William Christopher Hunt

Kathleen Anne Hunt-Casey

Joseph Gerard Hunter

Peggie M. Hurt

Robert R. Hussa

Stephen N. Hyland, Jr.

Robert J. Hymel

Thomas Edward Hynes

Walter G. Hynes

Joseph Anthony Ianelli

Zuhtu Ibis

Jonathan Lee Ielpi

Michael Patrick Iken

Daniel Ilkanayev

Frederick J. Ill, Jr.

Abraham Nethanel Ilowitz

Anthony P. Infante, Jr.

Louis S. Inghilterra

Christopher Noble Ingrassia

Paul Innella

Stephanie Veronica Irby

Douglas Jason Irgang

Kristin Irvine-Ryan

Todd Antione Isaac

Erik Hans Isbrandtsen

Taizo Ishikawa

Waleed Joseph Iskandar

Aram Iskenderian, Jr.

John F. Iskyan

Kazushige Ito

Aleksandr Valeryevich Ivantsov

Lacey Bernard Ivory

Virginia May Jablonski

Bryan C. Jack

Brooke Alexandra Jackman

Aaron Jeremy Jacobs

Ariel Louis Jacobs

Jason Kyle Jacobs

Michael G. Jacobs

Steven A. Jacobson

Steven D. Jacoby

Ricknauth Jaggernauth

Jake Denis Jagoda

Yudhvir S. Jain

Maria Jakubiak

Robert Adrien Jalbert

Ernest James

Gricelda E. James

Mark Steven Jardim

Amy Nicole Jarret

Muhammadou Jawara

Francois Jean-Pierre

Maxima Jean-Pierre

Paul Edward Jeffers

John Charles Jenkins

Joseph Jenkins, Jr.

Alan Keith Jensen

Prem Nath Jerath

Farah Jeudy

Hweidar Jian

Eliezer Jimenez, Jr.

Luis Jimenez, Jr.

Charles Gregory John

Nicholas John

Dennis M. Johnson

LaShawna Johnson

Scott Michael Johnson

William R. Johnston

Allison Horstmann Jones

Arthur Joseph Jones III

Brian Leander Jones

Charles Edward Jones

Christopher D. Jones

Donald T. Jones II

Donald W. Jones

Judith Lawter Jones

Linda Jones

Mary S. Jones

Andrew Brian Jordan, Sr.

Robert Thomas Jordan

Albert Gunnis Joseph

Ingeborg Joseph

Karl Henry Joseph

Stephen Joseph

Jane Eileen Josiah

Anthony Jovic

Angel L. Juarbe, Jr.

Karen Sue Juday

Ann C. Judge

Mychal F. Judge

Paul William Jurgens

Thomas Edward Jurgens

Shashikiran Lakshmikantha Kadaba

Gavkharoy Kamardinova

Shari Kandell

Howard Lee Kane

Jennifer Lynn Kane

Vincent D. Kane

Joon Koo Kang

Sheldon Robert Kanter

Deborah H. Kaplan

Robin Lynne Kaplan

Alvin Peter Kappelmann, Jr.

Charles H. Karczewski

William A. Karnes

Douglas Gene Karpiloff

Charles L. Kasper

Andrew K. Kates

John A. Katsimatides

Robert Michael Kaulfers

Don Jerome Kauth, Jr.

Hideya Kawauchi

Edward T. Keane

Richard M. Keane

Lisa Yvonne Kearney-Griffin

Karol Ann Keasler

Barbara A. Keating

Paul Hanlon Keating

Leo Russell Keene III

Brenda Kegler

Chandler Raymond Keller

Joseph John Keller

Peter R. Kellerman

Joseph P. Kellett

Frederick H. Kelley III

James Joseph Kelly

Joseph A. Kelly

Maurice P. Kelly

Richard John Kelly, Jr.

Thomas Michael Kelly

Thomas Richard Kelly

Thomas W. Kelly

Timothy Colin Kelly

William Hill Kelly, Jr.

Robert Clinton Kennedy

Thomas J. Kennedy

Yvonne E. Kennedy

John Richard Keohane

Ralph Francis Kershaw

Ronald T. Kerwin

Howard L. Kestenbaum

Douglas D. Ketcham

Ruth Ellen Ketler

Boris Khalif

Norma Cruz Khan

Sarah Khan

Taimour Firaz Khan

Rajesh Khandelwal

SeiLai Khoo

Michael Vernon Kiefer

Satoshi Kikuchihara

Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim

Lawrence Don Kim

Mary Jo Kimelman

Heinrich Kimmig

Karen Ann Kincaid

Amy R. King

Andrew M. King

Lucille Teresa King

Robert King, Jr.

Lisa King-Johnson

Brian K. Kinney

Takashi Kinoshita

Chris Michael Kirby

Robert Kirkpatrick

Howard Barry Kirschbaum

Glenn Davis Kirwin

Helen Crossin Kittle and her unborn child

Richard Joseph Klares

Peter Anton Klein

Alan David Kleinberg

Karen Joyce Klitzman

Ronald Philip Kloepfer

Stephen A. Knapp

Eugueni Kniazev

Andrew James Knox

Thomas Patrick Knox

Rebecca Lee Koborie

Deborah A. Kobus

Gary Edward Koecheler

Frank J. Koestner

Ryan Kohart

Vanessa Lynn Przybylo Kolpak

Irina Kolpakova

Suzanne Rose Kondratenko

Abdoulaye Koné

Bon Seok Koo

Dorota Kopiczko

Scott Michael Kopytko

Bojan George Kostic

Danielle Kousoulis

David P. Kovalcin

John J. Kren

William Edward Krukowski

Lyudmila Ksido

Toshiya Kuge

Shekhar Kumar

Kenneth Bruce Kumpel

Frederick Kuo, Jr.

Patricia A. Kuras

Nauka Kushitani

Thomas Joseph Kuveikis

Victor Kwarkye

Raymond Kui Fai Kwok

Angela Reed Kyte

Andrew La Corte

Carol Ann La Plante

Jeffrey G. La Touche

Kathryn L. LaBorie

Amarnauth Lachhman

Ganesh K. Ladkat

James Patrick Ladley

Joseph A. Lafalce

Jeanette Louise Lafond-Menichino

David James LaForge

Michael Patrick LaForte

Alan Charles LaFrance

Juan Mendez Lafuente

Neil Kwong-Wah Lai

Vincent Anthony Laieta

William David Lake

Franco Lalama

Chow Kwan Lam

Michael S. Lamana

Stephen LaMantia

Amy Hope Lamonsoff

Robert T. Lane

Brendan Mark Lang

Rosanne P. Lang

Vanessa Lang Langer and her unborn child

Mary Lou Langley

Peter J. Langone

Thomas Michael Langone

Michele Bernadette Lanza

Ruth Sheila Lapin

Ingeborg A.D. Lariby

Robin Blair Larkey

Judith Camilla Larocque

Christopher Randall Larrabee

Hamidou S. Larry

Scott Larsen

John Adam Larson

Natalie Janis Lasden

Gary Edward Lasko

Nicholas Craig Lassman

Paul Laszczynski

Charles A. Laurencin

Stephen James Lauria

Maria LaVache

Denis Francis Lavelle

Jeannine Mary LaVerde

Anna A. Laverty

Steven Lawn

Robert A. Lawrence, Jr.

Nathaniel Lawson

David W. Laychak

Eugen Gabriel Lazar

James Patrick Leahy

Joseph Gerard Leavey

Neil J. Leavy

Robert G. LeBlanc

Leon Lebor

Kenneth Charles Ledee

Alan J. Lederman

Elena F. Ledesma

Alexis Leduc

Daniel John Lee

David S. Lee

Dong Chul Lee

Gary H. Lee

Hyun Joon Lee

Juanita Lee

Kathryn Blair Lee

Linda C. Lee

Lorraine Mary Greene Lee

Myoung Woo Lee

Richard Y.C. Lee

Stuart Soo-Jin Lee

Yang Der Lee

Stephen Paul Lefkowitz

Adriana Legro

Edward Joseph Lehman

Eric Lehrfeld

David R. Leistman

David Prudencio Lemagne

Joseph Anthony Lenihan

John Joseph Lennon, Jr.

John Robinson Lenoir

Jorge Luis León, Sr.

Matthew G. Leonard

Michael Lepore

Charles A. Lesperance

Jeff LeVeen

John Dennis Levi

Alisha Caren Levin

Neil David Levin

Robert Levine

Robert Michael Levine

Shai Levinhar

Daniel M. Lewin

Adam Jay Lewis

Jennifer Lewis

Kenneth E. Lewis

Margaret Susan Lewis

Ye Wei Liang

Orasri Liangthanasarn

Daniel F. Libretti

Ralph Michael Licciardi

Edward Lichtschein

Samantha L. Lightbourn-Allen

Steven Barry Lillianthal

Carlos R. Lillo

Craig Damian Lilore

Arnold Arboleda Lim

Darya Lin

Wei Rong Lin

Nickie L. Lindo

Thomas V. Linehan, Jr.

Robert Thomas Linnane

Alan Patrick Linton, Jr.

Diane Theresa Lipari

Kenneth P. Lira Arévalo

Francisco Alberto Liriano

Lorraine Lisi

Paul Lisson

Vincent M. Litto

Ming-Hao Liu

Nancy Liz

Harold Lizcano

Martin Lizzul

George A. Llanes

Elizabeth C. Logler

Catherine Lisa Loguidice

Jérôme Robert Lohez

Michael William Lomax

Stephen V. Long

Laura Maria Longing

Salvatore P. Lopes

Daniel Lopez

George Lopez

Luis Manuel Lopez

Maclovio Lopez, Jr.

Manuel L. Lopez

Joseph Lostrangio

Chet Dek Louie

Stuart Seid Louis

Joseph Lovero

Sara Elizabeth Low

Jenny Seu Kueng Low Wong

Michael W. Lowe

Garry W. Lozier

John P. Lozowsky

Charles Peter Lucania

Edward Hobbs Luckett

Mark Gavin Ludvigsen

Lee Charles Ludwig

Sean Thomas Lugano

Daniel Lugo

Marie Lukas

William Lum, Jr.

Michael P. Lunden

Christopher E. Lunder

Anthony Luparello

Gary Frederick Lutnick

Linda Anne Luzzicone

Alexander Lygin

CeeCee Lyles

Farrell Peter Lynch

James Francis Lynch

James T. Lynch, Jr.

Louise A. Lynch

Michael Cameron Lynch

Michael Francis Lynch

Michael Francis Lynch

Richard D. Lynch, Jr.

Robert Henry Lynch, Jr.

Sean P. Lynch

Sean Patrick Lynch

Terence M. Lynch

Michael J. Lyons

Monica Anne Lyons

Nehamon Lyons IV

Patrick John Lyons

Robert Francis Mace

Marianne MacFarlane

Jan Maciejewski

Susan A. Mackay

William Macko

Catherine Fairfax MacRae

Richard Blaine Madden

Simon Maddison

Noell C. Maerz

Jennieann Maffeo

Joseph Maffeo

Jay Robert Magazine

Brian Magee

Charles W. Magee

Joseph V. Maggitti

Ronald Magnuson

Daniel L. Maher

Thomas A. Mahon

William J. Mahoney

Joseph Daniel Maio

Linda C. Mair-Grayling

Takashi Makimoto

Abdu Ali Malahi

Debora I. Maldonado

Myrna T. Maldonado-Agosto

Alfred Russell Maler

Gregory James Malone

Edward Francis Maloney III

Joseph E. Maloney

Gene Edward Maloy

Christian H. Maltby

Francisco Miguel Mancini

Joseph Mangano

Sara Elizabeth Manley

Debra M. Mannetta

Marion Victoria Manning

Terence John Manning

James Maounis

Alfred Gilles Padre Joseph

Marchand

Joseph Ross Marchbanks, Jr.

Laura A. Marchese

Hilda Marcin

Peter Edward Mardikian

Edward Joseph Mardovich

Charles Joseph Margiotta

Louis Neil Mariani

Kenneth Joseph Marino

Lester V. Marino

Vita Marino

Kevin D. Marlo

Jose Juan Marrero

John Daniel Marshall

Shelley A. Marshall

James Martello

Michael A. Marti

Karen Ann Martin

Peter C. Martin

Teresa M. Martin

William J. Martin, Jr.

Brian E. Martineau

Betsy Martinez

Edward J. Martinez

Jose Angel Martinez, Jr.

Robert Gabriel Martinez

Waleska Martinez

Lizie D. Martinez-Calderon

Paul Richard Martini

Anne Marie Martino-Cramer

Joseph A. Mascali

Bernard Mascarenhas

Stephen Frank Masi

Ada L. Mason-Acker

Nicholas George Massa

Michael Massaroli

Philip William Mastrandrea, Jr.

Rudy Mastrocinque

Joseph Mathai

Charles William Mathers

William A. Mathesen

Marcello Matricciano

Margaret Elaine Mattic

Dean E. Mattson

Robert D. Mattson

Walter A. Matuza, Jr.

Timothy J. Maude

Jill Maurer-Campbell

Charles A. Mauro, Jr.

Charles J. Mauro

Dorothy Mauro

Nancy T. Mauro

Robert J. Maxwell

Renée A. May and her unborn child

Tyrone May

Keithroy Marcellus Maynard

Robert J. Mayo

Kathy N. Mazza

Edward Mazzella, Jr.

Jennifer Lynn Mazzotta

Kaaria Mbaya

James Joseph McAlary, Jr.

Brian Gerard McAleese

Patricia Ann McAneney

Colin R. McArthur

John Kevin McAvoy

Kenneth M. McBrayer

Brendan F. McCabe

Michael McCabe

Thomas Joseph McCann

Justin McCarthy

Kevin M. McCarthy

Michael Desmond McCarthy

Robert G. McCarthy

Stanley McCaskill

Katie Marie McCloskey

Juliana Valentine McCourt

Ruth Magdaline McCourt

Charles Austin McCrann

Tonyell F. McDay

Matthew T. McDermott

Joseph P. McDonald

Brian Grady McDonnell

Michael P. McDonnell

John F. McDowell, Jr.

Eamon J. McEneaney

John Thomas McErlean, Jr.

Daniel Francis McGinley

Mark Ryan McGinly

William E. McGinn

Thomas Henry McGinnis

Michael Gregory McGinty

Ann Walsh McGovern

Scott Martin McGovern

William J. McGovern

Stacey Sennas McGowan

Francis Noel McGuinn

Thomas F. McGuinness, Jr.

Patrick J. McGuire

Thomas M. McHale

Keith David McHeffey

Ann M. McHugh

Denis J. McHugh III

Dennis P. McHugh

Michael Edward McHugh, Jr.

Robert G. McIlvaine

Donald James McIntyre

Stephanie Marie McKenna

Molly L. McKenzie

Barry J. McKeon

Evelyn C. McKinnedy

Darryl Leron McKinney

George Patrick McLaughlin, Jr.

Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr.

Gavin McMahon

Robert D. McMahon

Edmund M. McNally

Daniel Walker McNeal

Walter Arthur McNeil

Christine Sheila McNulty

Sean Peter McNulty

Robert William McPadden

Terence A. McShane

Timothy Patrick McSweeney

Martin E. McWilliams

Rocco A. Medaglia

Abigail Medina

Ana Iris Medina

Damian Meehan

William J. Meehan, Jr.

Alok Kumar Mehta

Raymond Meisenheimer

Manuel Emilio Mejia

Eskedar Melaku

Antonio Melendez

Mary P. Melendez

Christopher D. Mello

Yelena Melnichenko

Stuart Todd Meltzer

Diarelia Jovanah Mena

Dora Marie Menchaca

Charles R. Mendez

Lizette Mendoza

Shevonne Olicia Mentis

Wolfgang Peter Menzel

Steve John Mercado

Wilfredo Mercado

Wesley Mercer

Ralph Joseph Mercurio

Alan Harvey Merdinger

George L. Merino

Yamel Josefina Merino

George Merkouris

Deborah Merrick

Raymond Joseph Metz III

Jill Ann Metzler

David Robert Meyer

Nurul H. Miah

William Edward Micciulli

Martin Paul Michelstein

Patricia E. Mickley

Ronald D. Milam

Peter Teague Milano

Gregory Milanowycz

Lukasz Tomasz Milewski

Sharon Christina Millan

Corey Peter Miller

Craig J. Miller

Douglas C. Miller

Henry Alfred Miller, Jr.

Joel Miller

Michael Matthew Miller

Nicole Carol Miller

Philip D. Miller

Robert Alan Miller

Robert Cromwell Miller, Jr.

Benny Millman

Charles M. Mills, Jr.

Ronald Keith Milstein

Robert J. Minara

William George Minardi

Louis Joseph Minervino

Thomas Mingione

Wilbert Miraille

Domenick N. Mircovich

Rajesh Arjan Mirpuri

Joseph D. Mistrulli

Susan J. Miszkowicz

Paul Thomas Mitchell

Richard P. Miuccio

Jeffrey Peter Mladenik

Frank V. Moccia, Sr.

Louis Joseph Modafferi

Boyie Mohammed

Dennis Mojica

Manuel D. Mojica, Jr.

Kleber Rolando Molina

Manuel De Jesus Molina

Carl Molinaro

Justin John Molisani, Jr.

Brian Patrick Monaghan

Franklyn Monahan

John Gerard Monahan

Kristen Leigh Montanaro

Craig Montano

Michael G. Montesi

Carlos Alberto Montoya

Antonio De Jesus Montoya Valdes

Cheryl Ann Monyak

Thomas Carlo Moody

Sharon Moore

Krishna V. Moorthy

Laura Lee Defazio Morabito

Abner Morales

Carlos Manuel Morales

Paula E. Morales

Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo

Gerard P. Moran, Jr.

John Christopher Moran

John Michael Moran

Kathleen Moran

Lindsay Stapleton Morehouse

George William Morell

Steven P. Morello

Vincent S. Morello

Yvette Nicole Moreno

Dorothy Morgan

Richard J. Morgan

Nancy Morgenstern

Sanae Mori

Blanca Robertina Morocho Morocho

Leonel Geronimo Morocho Morocho

Dennis Gerard Moroney

Lynne Irene Morris

Odessa V. Morris

Seth Allan Morris

Steve Morris

Christopher Martel Morrison

Ferdinand V. Morrone

William David Moskal

Brian A. Moss

Marco Motroni

Cynthia Motus-Wilson

Iouri A. Mouchinski

Jude Joseph Moussa

Peter Moutos

Damion O’Neil Mowatt

Teddington H. Moy

Christopher Michael Mozzillo

Stephen Vincent Mulderry

Richard T. Muldowney, Jr.

Michael D. Mullan

Dennis Michael Mulligan

Peter James Mulligan

Michael Joseph Mullin

James Donald Munhall

Nancy Muñiz

Francisco Heladio Munoz

Carlos Mario Muñoz

Theresa Munson

Robert Michael Murach

Cesar Augusto Murillo

Marc A. Murolo

Brian Joseph Murphy

Charles Anthony Murphy

Christopher W. Murphy

Edward Charles Murphy

James F. Murphy IV

James Thomas Murphy

Kevin James Murphy

Patrick Jude Murphy

Patrick Sean Murphy

Raymond E. Murphy

Robert Eddie Murphy, Jr.

John Joseph Murray

John Joseph Murray

Susan D. Murray

Valerie Victoria Murray

Richard Todd Myhre

Louis J. Nacke II

Robert B. Nagel

Mildred Rose Naiman

Takuya Nakamura

Alexander John Robert Napier

Frank Joseph Naples III

John Philip Napolitano

Catherine Ann Nardella

Mario Nardone, Jr.

Manika K. Narula

Shawn M. Nassaney

Narender Nath

Karen Susan Navarro

Joseph M. Navas

Francis Joseph Nazario

Glenroy I. Neblett

Rayman Marcus Neblett

Jerome O. Nedd

Laurence F. Nedell

Luke G. Nee

Pete Negron

Laurie Ann Neira

Ann N. Nelson

David William Nelson

Ginger Risco Nelson

James A. Nelson

Michele Ann Nelson

Peter Allen Nelson

Oscar Francis Nesbitt

Gerard Terence Nevins

Renee Tetreault Newell

Christopher C. Newton

Christopher Newton-Carter

Nancy Yuen Ngo

Khang Ngoc Nguyen

Jody Tepedino Nichilo

Kathleen Ann Nicosia

Martin Stewart Niederer

Alfonse Joseph Niedermeyer

Frank John Niestadt, Jr.

Gloria Nieves

Juan Nieves, Jr.

Troy Edward Nilsen

Paul Nimbley

John Ballantine Niven

Katherine McGarry Noack

Curtis Terrance Noel

Michael A. Noeth

Daniel R. Nolan

Robert Walter Noonan

Jacqueline June Norton

Robert Grant Norton

Daniela Rosalia Notaro

Brian Christopher Novotny

Soichi Numata

Brian Nunez

Jose Nunez

Jeffrey Roger Nussbaum

James A. Oakley

Dennis Patrick O’Berg

James P. O’Brien, Jr.

Michael P. O’Brien

Scott J. O’Brien

Timothy Michael O’Brien

Daniel O’Callaghan 0

Dennis James O’Connor, Jr.

Diana J. O’Connor

Keith Kevin O’Connor

Richard J. O’Connor

Amy O’Doherty

Marni Pont O’Doherty

Douglas E. Oelschlager

Takashi Ogawa

Albert Ogletree

Philip Paul Ognibene

John A. Ogonowski

James Andrew O’Grady

Joseph J. Ogren

Thomas G. O’Hagan

Samuel Oitice

Patrick J. O’Keefe

William O’Keefe

Gerald Michael Olcott

Gerald Thomas O’Leary

Christine Anne Olender

Linda Mary Oliva

Edward K. Oliver

Leah Elizabeth Oliver

Eric Taube Olsen

Jeffrey James Olsen

Barbara K. Olson

Maureen Lyons Olson

Steven John Olson

Matthew Timothy O’Mahony

Toshihiro Onda

Seamus L. Oneal

John P. O’Neill

Peter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill

Betty Ann Ong

Michael C. Opperman

Christopher T. Orgielewicz

Margaret Quinn Orloske

Virginia Anne Ormiston

Ruben S. Ornedo

Kevin M. O’Rourke

Ronald Orsini

Peter Keith Ortale

Juan Ortega-Campos

Jane Marie Orth

Alexander Ortiz

David Ortiz

Emilio Pete Ortiz

Pablo Ortiz

Paul Ortiz, Jr.

Sonia Ortiz

Masaru Ose

Patrick J. O’Shea

Robert William O’Shea

Elsy Carolina Osorio Oliva

James R. Ostrowski

Timothy Franklin O’Sullivan

Jason Douglas Oswald

Michael John Otten

Isidro D. Ottenwalder

Michael Chung Ou

Todd Joseph Ouida

Jesus Ovalles

Peter J. Owens, Jr.

Adianes Oyola

Angel M. Pabon, Jr.

Israel Pabon, Jr.

Roland Pacheco

Michael Benjamin Packer

Diana B. Padro

Deepa Pakkala

Jeffrey Matthew Palazzo

Thomas Palazzo

Richard A. Palazzolo

Orio Joseph Palmer

Frank Anthony Palombo

Alan N. Palumbo

Christopher Matthew Panatier

Dominique Lisa Pandolfo

Jonas Martin Panik

Paul J. Pansini

John M. Paolillo

Edward Joseph Papa

Salvatore T. Papasso

James Nicholas Pappageorge

Marie Pappalardo

Vinod Kumar Parakat

Vijayashanker Paramsothy

Nitin Ramesh Parandkar

Hardai Parbhu

James Wendell Parham

Debra Marie Paris

George Paris

Gye Hyong Park

Philip Lacey Parker

Michael Alaine Parkes

Robert E. Parks, Jr.

Hashmukh C. Parmar

Robert Parro

Diane Marie Parsons

Leobardo Lopez Pascual

Michael J. Pascuma, Jr.

Jerrold Hughes Paskins

Horace Robert Passananti

Suzanne H. Passaro

Avnish Ramanbhai Patel

Dipti Patel

Manish Patel

Steven Bennett Paterson

James Matthew Patrick

Manuel D. Patrocino

Bernard E. Patterson

Clifford L. Patterson, Jr.

Cira Marie Patti

Robert E. Pattison

James Robert Paul

Patrice Paz

Victor Hugo Paz

Stacey Lynn Peak

Richard Allen Pearlman

Durrell V. Pearsall, Jr.

Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli

Thomas Pedicini

Todd Douglas Pelino

Mike Adrian Pelletier

Anthony G. Peluso

Angel R. Pena

Robert Penninger

Richard Al Penny

Salvatore F. Pepe

Carl Allen B. Peralta

Robert David Peraza

Jon A. Perconti, Jr.

Alejo Perez

Angel Perez, Jr.

Angela Susan Perez

Anthony Perez

Ivan Antonio Perez

Nancy E. Perez

Berry Berenson Perkins

Joseph John Perroncino

Edward J. Perrotta

Emelda H. Perry

Glenn C. Perry, Sr.

John William Perry

Franklin Allan Pershep

Danny Pesce

Michael John Pescherine

Davin N. Peterson

Donald Arthur Peterson

Jean Hoadley Peterson

William Russell Peterson

Mark James Petrocelli

Philip Scott Petti

Glen Kerrin Pettit

Dominick A. Pezzulo

Kaleen Elizabeth Pezzuti

Kevin J. Pfeifer

Tu-Anh Pham

Kenneth John Phelan, Sr.

Sneha Anne Philip

Eugenia McCann Piantieri

Ludwig John Picarro

Matthew Picerno

Joseph O. Pick

Christopher J. Pickford

Dennis J. Pierce

Bernard Pietronico

Nicholas P. Pietrunti

Theodoros Pigis

Susan Elizabeth Pinto

Joseph Piskadlo

Christopher Todd Pitman

Joshua Michael Piver

Robert R. Ploger III

Zandra F. Ploger

Joseph Plumitallo

John M. Pocher

William Howard Pohlmann

Laurence Michael Polatsch

Thomas H. Polhemus

Steve Pollicino

Susan M. Pollio

Darin H. Pontell

Joshua Iosua Poptean

Giovanna Porras

Anthony Portillo

James Edward Potorti

Daphne Pouletsos

Richard N. Poulos

Stephen Emanual Poulos

Brandon Jerome Powell

Scott Alan Powell

Shawn Edward Powell

Antonio Dorsey Pratt

Gregory M. Preziose

Wanda Ivelisse Prince

Vincent A. Princiotta

Kevin M. Prior

Everett Martin Proctor III

Carrie Beth Progen

David Lee Pruim

Richard A. Prunty

John Foster Puckett

Robert David Pugliese

Edward F. Pullis

Patricia Ann Puma

Jack D. Punches

Hemanth Kumar Puttur

Joseph J. Pycior, Jr.

Edward R. Pykon

Christopher Quackenbush

Lars Peter Qualben

Lincoln Quappé

Beth Ann Quigley

Patrick J. Quigley IV

Michael T. Quilty

James Francis Quinn

Ricardo J. Quinn

Carol Millicent Rabalais

Christopher Peter Anthony Racaniello

Leonard J. Ragaglia

Eugene J. Raggio

Laura Marie Ragonese-Snik

Michael Paul Ragusa

Peter Frank Raimondi

Harry A. Raines

Lisa J. Raines

Ehtesham Raja

Valsa Raju

Edward J. Rall

Lukas Rambousek

Maria Ramirez

Harry Ramos

Vishnoo Ramsaroop

Deborah A. Ramsaur

Lorenzo E. Ramzey

Alfred Todd Rancke

Adam David Rand

Jonathan C. Randall

Shreyas S. Ranganath

Anne T. Ransom

Faina Rapoport

Rhonda Sue Rasmussen

Robert A. Rasmussen

Amenia Rasool

Mark Rasweiler

Marsha D. Ratchford

David Alan James Rathkey

William Ralph Raub

Gerard F. Rauzi

Alexey Razuvaev

Gregory Reda

Sarah Anne Redheffer

Michele Marie Reed

Judith Ann Reese

Donald J. Regan

Robert M. Regan

Thomas Michael Regan

Christian Michael Otto Regenhard

Howard Reich

Gregg Reidy

James Brian Reilly

Kevin O. Reilly

Timothy E. Reilly

Joseph Reina, Jr.

Thomas Barnes Reinig

Frank Bennett Reisman

Joshua Scott Reiss

Karen Renda

John Armand Reo

Richard Cyril Rescorla

John Thomas Resta

Sylvia San Pio Resta and her unborn child

Martha M. Reszke

David E. Retik

Todd H. Reuben

Luis Clodoaldo Revilla Mier

Eduvigis Reyes, Jr.

Bruce Albert Reynolds

John Frederick Rhodes

Francis Saverio Riccardelli

Rudolph N. Riccio

Ann Marie Riccoboni

David Harlow Rice

Eileen Mary Rice

Kenneth Frederick Rice III

CeCelia E. Richard

Vernon Allan Richard

Claude Daniel Richards

Gregory David Richards

Michael Richards

Venesha Orintia Richards

Jimmy Riches

Alan Jay Richman

John M. Rigo

Frederick Charles Rimmele III

Rose Mary Riso

Moises N. Rivas

Joseph R. Rivelli, Jr.

Carmen Alicia Rivera

Isaias Rivera

Juan William Rivera

Linda Ivelisse Rivera

David E. Rivers

Joseph R. Riverso

Paul V. Rizza

John Frank Rizzo

Stephen Louis Roach

Joseph Roberto

Leo Arthur Roberts

Michael E. Roberts

Michael Edward Roberts

Donald Walter Robertson, Jr.

Jeffrey Robinson

Michell Lee Jean Robotham

Donald Arthur Robson

Antonio A. Rocha

Raymond James Rocha

Laura Rockefeller

John Michael Rodak

Antonio José Rodrigues

Anthony Rodriguez

Carmen Milagros Rodriguez

Gregory E. Rodriguez

Marsha A. Rodriguez

Mayra Valdes Rodriguez

Richard Rodriguez

David Bartolo Rodriguez-Vargas

Matthew Rogan

Jean Destrehan Rogér

Karlie Rogers

Scott William Rohner

Keith Michael Roma

Joseph M. Romagnolo

Efrain Romero, Sr.

Elvin Romero

James A. Romito

Sean Paul Rooney

Eric Thomas Ropiteau

Aida Rosario

Angela Rosario

Mark H. Rosen

Brooke David Rosenbaum

Linda Rosenbaum

Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum

Lloyd Daniel Rosenberg

Mark Louis Rosenberg

Andrew Ira Rosenblum

Joshua M. Rosenblum

Joshua Alan Rosenthal

Richard David Rosenthal

Philip Martin Rosenzweig

Daniel Rosetti

Richard Barry Ross

Norman S. Rossinow

Nicholas P. Rossomando

Michael Craig Rothberg

Donna Marie Rothenberg

Mark David Rothenberg

James Michael Roux

Nicholas Charles Alexander Rowe

Edward V. Rowenhorst

Judy Rowlett

Timothy Alan Roy, Sr.

Paul G. Ruback

Ronald J. Ruben

Joanne Rubino

David M. Ruddle

Bart Joseph Ruggiere

Susan A. Ruggiero

Adam Keith Ruhalter

Gilbert Ruiz

Robert E. Russell

Stephen P. Russell

Steven Harris Russin

Michael Thomas Russo, Sr.

Wayne Alan Russo

William R. Ruth

Edward Ryan

John Joseph Ryan

Jonathan Stephan Ryan

Matthew L. Ryan

Tatiana Ryjova

Christina Sunga Ryook

Thierry Saada

Jason Elazar Sabbag

Thomas E. Sabella

Scott H. Saber

Charles E. Sabin, Sr.

Joseph Francis Sacerdote

Jessica Leigh Sachs

Francis John Sadocha

Jude Elias Safi

Brock Joel Safronoff

Edward Saiya

John Patrick Salamone

Marjorie C. Salamone

Hernando Rafael Salas

Juan G. Salas

Esmerlin Antonio Salcedo

John Pepe Salerno

Rahma Salie and her unborn child

Richard L. Salinardi, Jr.

Wayne John Saloman

Nolbert Salomon

Catherine Patricia Salter

Frank G. Salvaterra

Paul Richard Salvio

Samuel Robert Salvo, Jr.

Carlos Alberto Samaniego

John P. Sammartino

James Kenneth Samuel, Jr.

Michael San Phillip

Hugo M. Sanay

Alva Cynthia Jeffries Sanchez

Jacquelyn Patrice Sanchez

Jesus Sanchez

Raymond Sanchez

Eric M. Sand

Stacey Leigh Sanders

Herman S. Sandler

Jim Sands, Jr.

Ayleen J. Santiago

Kirsten Reese Santiago

Maria Theresa Concepcion

Santillan

Susan Gayle Santo

Christopher A. Santora

John August Santore

Mario L. Santoro

Rafael Humberto Santos

Rufino C.F. Santos III

Victor J. Saracini

Kalyan K. Sarkar

Chapelle Renee Stewart Sarker

Paul F. Sarle

Deepika Kumar Sattaluri

Gregory Thomas Saucedo

Susan M. Sauer

Anthony Savas

Vladimir Savinkin

John Michael Sbarbaro

David M. Scales

Robert Louis Scandole

Michelle Scarpitta

Dennis Scauso

John Albert Schardt

John G. Scharf

Fred C. Scheffold, Jr.

Angela Susan Scheinberg

Scott Mitchell Schertzer

Sean Schielke

Steven Francis Schlag

Robert A. Schlegel

Jon Schlissel

Karen Helene Schmidt

Ian Schneider

Thomas G. Schoales

Marisa Dinardo Schorpp

Frank G. Schott, Jr.

Gerard Patrick Schrang

Jeffrey H. Schreier

John T. Schroeder

Susan Lee Schuler

Edward W. Schunk

Mark Evan Schurmeier

John Burkhart Schwartz

Mark Schwartz

Adriane Victoria Scibetta

Raphael Scorca

Janice M. Scott

Randolph Scott

Christopher Jay Scudder

Arthur Warren Scullin

Michael H. Seaman

Margaret M. Seeliger

Anthony Segarra

Carlos Segarra

Jason M. Sekzer

Matthew Carmen Sellitto

Michael L. Selves

Howard Selwyn

Larry John Senko

Arturo Angelo Sereno

Frankie Serrano

Marian H. Serva

Alena Sesinova

Adele Christine Sessa

Sita Nermalla Sewnarine

Karen Lynn Seymour

Davis Grier Sezna, Jr.

Thomas Joseph Sgroi

Jayesh Shantilal Shah

Khalid M. Shahid

Mohammed Shajahan

Gary Shamay

Earl Richard Shanahan

Dan F. Shanower

Neil G. Shastri

Kathryn Anne Shatzoff

Barbara A. Shaw

Jeffrey James Shaw

Robert John Shay, Jr.

Daniel James Shea

Joseph Patrick Shea

Kathleen Shearer

Robert M. Shearer

Linda June Sheehan

Hagay Shefi

Antionette M. Sherman

John Anthony Sherry

Atsushi Shiratori

Thomas Joseph Shubert

Mark Shulman 0

See Wong Shum

Allan Abraham Shwartzstein

Clarin Shellie Siegel-Schwartz

Johanna Sigmund

Dianne T. Signer and her unborn child

Gregory Sikorsky

Stephen Gerard Siller

David Silver

Craig A. Silverstein

Nasima H. Simjee

Bruce Edward Simmons

Diane M. Simmons

Donald D. Simmons

George W. Simmons

Arthur Simon

Kenneth Alan Simon

Michael J. Simon

Paul Joseph Simon

Marianne Liquori Simone

Barry Simowitz

Jane Louise Simpkin

Jeff Lyal Simpson

Cheryle D. Sincock

Khamladai Khami Singh

Roshan Ramesh Singh

Thomas E. Sinton III

Peter A. Siracuse

Muriel F. Siskopoulos

Joseph Michael Sisolak

John P. Skala

Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr.

Toyena Corliss Skinner

Paul Albert Skrzypek

Christopher Paul Slattery

Vincent Robert Slavin

Robert F. Sliwak

Paul Kenneth Sloan

Stanley S. Smagala, Jr.

Wendy L. Small

Gregg H. Smallwood

Catherine T. Smith

Daniel Laurence Smith

Gary F. Smith

George Eric Smith

Heather Lee Smith

James Gregory Smith

Jeffrey R. Smith

Joyce Patricia Smith

Karl T. Smith, Sr.

Kevin Joseph Smith

Leon Smith, Jr.

Moira Ann Smith

Monica Rodriguez Smith and her unborn child

Rosemary A. Smith

Bonnie Shihadeh Smithwick

Rochelle Monique Snell

Christine Ann Snyder

Dianne Bullis Snyder

Leonard J. Snyder, Jr.

Astrid Elizabeth Sohan

Sushil S. Solanki

Rubén Solares

Naomi Leah Solomon

Daniel W. Song

Mari-Rae Sopper

Michael Charles Sorresse

Fabian Soto

Timothy Patrick Soulas

Gregory Thomas Spagnoletti

Donald F. Spampinato, Jr.

Thomas Sparacio

John Anthony Spataro 0

Robert W. Spear, Jr.

Robert Speisman

Maynard S. Spence, Jr.

George Edward Spencer III

Robert Andrew Spencer

Mary Rubina Sperando

Frank Spinelli

William E. Spitz

Joseph Patrick Spor, Jr.

Klaus Johannes Sprockamp

Saranya Srinuan

Fitzroy St. Rose

Michael F. Stabile

Lawrence T. Stack

Timothy M. Stackpole

Richard James Stadelberger

Eric Adam Stahlman

Gregory Stajk

Alexandru Liviu Stan

Corina Stan

Mary Domenica Stanley

Anthony Starita

Jeffrey Stark

Derek James Statkevicus

Patricia J. Statz

Craig William Staub

William V. Steckman

Eric Thomas Steen

William R. Steiner

Alexander Robbins Steinman

Edna L. Stephens

Andrew Stergiopoulos

Andrew J. Stern

Norma Lang Steuerle

Martha Jane Stevens

Michael James Stewart

Richard H. Stewart, Jr.

Sanford M. Stoller

Douglas Joel Stone

Lonny Jay Stone

Jimmy Nevill Storey

Timothy Stout

Thomas Strada

James J. Straine, Jr.

Edward W. Straub

George J. Strauch, Jr.

Edward Thomas Strauss

Steven R. Strauss

Larry L. Strickland

Steven F. Strobert

Walwyn Wellington Stuart, Jr.

Benjamin Suarez

David Scott Suarez

Ramon Suarez

Dino Xavier Suarez Ramirez

Yoichi Sumiyama Sugiyama

William Christopher Sugra

Daniel Thomas Suhr

David Marc Sullins

Christopher P. Sullivan

Patrick Sullivan

Thomas G. Sullivan

Hilario Soriano Sumaya, Jr.

James Joseph Suozzo

Colleen M. Supinski

Robert Sutcliffe

Seline Sutter

Claudia Suzette Sutton

John Francis Swaine

Kristine M. Swearson

Brian David Sweeney

Brian Edward Sweeney

Madeline Amy Sweeney

Kenneth J. Swenson

Thomas F. Swift

Derek Ogilvie Sword

Kevin Thomas Szocik

Gina Sztejnberg

Norbert P. Szurkowski

Harry Taback

Joann C. Tabeek

Norma C. Taddei

Michael Taddonio

Keiichiro Takahashi

Keiji Takahashi

Phyllis Gail Talbot

Robert R. Talhami

John Talignani

Sean Patrick Tallon

Paul Talty

Maurita Tam

Rachel Tamares

Hector Rogan Tamayo

Michael Andrew Tamuccio

Kenichiro Tanaka

Rhondelle Cherie Tankard

Michael Anthony Tanner

Dennis Gerard Taormina, Jr.

Kenneth Joseph Tarantino

Allan Tarasiewicz

Michael C. Tarrou

Ronald Tartaro

Deborah Tavolarella

Darryl Anthony Taylor

Donnie Brooks Taylor

Hilda E. Taylor

Kip P. Taylor

Leonard E. Taylor

Lorisa Ceylon Taylor

Michael Morgan Taylor

Sandra C. Taylor

Sandra Dawn Teague

Karl W. Teepe

Paul A. Tegtmeier

Yeshavant Moreshwar Tembe

Anthony Tempesta

Dorothy Pearl Temple

Stanley L. Temple

David Gustaf Peter Tengelin

Brian John Terrenzi

Lisa Marie Terry

Goumatie Thackurdeen

Harshad Sham Thatte

Michael Theodoridis

Thomas F. Theurkauf, Jr.

Lesley Anne Thomas

Brian Thomas Thompson

Clive Ian Thompson

Glenn Thompson

Nigel Bruce Thompson

Perry A. Thompson

Vanavah Alexei Thompson

William H. Thompson

Eric Raymond Thorpe

Nichola Angela Thorpe

Tamara C. Thurman

Sal Edward Tieri, Jr.

John Patrick Tierney

Mary Ellen Tiesi

William Randolph Tieste

Kenneth Tietjen

Stephen Edward Tighe

Scott Charles Timmes

Michael E. Tinley

Jennifer M. Tino

Robert Frank Tipaldi

John James Tipping II

David Tirado

Hector Luis Tirado, Jr.

Michelle Lee Titolo

Alicia Nicole Titus

John J. Tobin

Richard J. Todisco

Otis V. Tolbert

Vladimir Tomasevic

Stephen Kevin Tompsett

Thomas Tong

Doris Torres

Luis Eduardo Torres

Amy Elizabeth Toyen

Christopher Michael Traina

Daniel Patrick Trant

Abdoul Karim Traore

Glenn J. Travers, Sr.

Walter Philip Travers

Felicia Yvette Traylor-Bass

James Anthony Trentini

Mary Barbara Trentini

Lisa L. Trerotola

Karamo Baba Trerra

Michael Angel Trinidad

Francis Joseph Trombino

Gregory James Trost

Willie Q. Troy

William P. Tselepis, Jr.

Zhanetta Valentinovna Tsoy

Michael Patrick Tucker

Lance Richard Tumulty

Ching Ping Tung

Simon James Turner

Donald Joseph Tuzio

Robert T. Twomey

Jennifer Lynn Tzemis

John G. Ueltzhoeffer

Tyler Victor Ugolyn

Michael A. Uliano

Jonathan J. Uman

Anil Shivhari Umarkar

Allen V. Upton

Diane Marie Urban

John Damien Vaccacio

Bradley Hodges Vadas

William Valcarcel

Felix Antonio Vale

Ivan Vale

Benito Valentin

Santos Valentin, Jr.

Carlton Francis Valvo II

Pendyala Vamsikrishna

Erica H. Van Acker

Kenneth W. Van Auken

Bruce Van Hine

Daniel M. Van Laere

Edward Raymond Vanacore

Jon Charles Vandevander

Frederick T. Varacchi

Gopalakrishnan Varadhan

David Vargas

Scott C. Vasel

Azael Ismael Vasquez

Ronald J. Vauk

Arcangel Vazquez

Santos Vazquez

Peter Vega

Sankara Sastry Velamuri

Jorge Velazquez

Lawrence G. Veling

Anthony Mark Ventura

David Vera

Loretta Ann Vero

Christopher James Vialonga

Matthew Gilbert Vianna

Robert Anthony Vicario

Celeste Torres Victoria

Joanna Vidal

John T. Vigiano II

Joseph Vincent Vigiano

Frank J. Vignola, Jr.

Joseph Barry Vilardo

Claribel Villalobos Hernandez

Sergio Gabriel Villanueva

Chantal Vincelli

Melissa Renée Vincent

Francine Ann Virgilio

Lawrence Virgilio

Joseph Gerard Visciano

Joshua S. Vitale

Maria Percoco Vola

Lynette D. Vosges

Garo H. Voskerijian

Alfred Anton Vukosa

Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler

Karen J. Wagner

Mary Alice Wahlstrom

Honor Elizabeth Wainio

Gabriela Silvina Waisman

Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford

Courtney Wainsworth Walcott

Victor Wald

Kenneth E. Waldie

Benjamin James Walker

Glen Wall

Mitchel Scott Wallace

Peter Guyder Wallace

Robert Francis Wallace

Roy Michael Wallace

Jeanmarie Wallendorf

Matthew Blake Wallens

Meta L. Waller

John Wallice, Jr.

Barbara P. Walsh

Jim Walsh

Jeffrey P. Walz

Ching Wang

Weibin Wang

Michael Warchola

Stephen Gordon Ward

Timothy Ray Ward

James A. Waring

Brian G. Warner

Derrick Christopher Washington

Charles Waters

James Thomas Waters, Jr.

Patrick J. Waters

Kenneth Thomas Watson

Michael Henry Waye

Todd Christopher Weaver

Walter Edward Weaver

Nathaniel Webb

Dinah Webster

William Michael Weems

Joanne Flora Weil

Michael T. Weinberg

Steven Weinberg

Scott Jeffrey Weingard

Steven George Weinstein

Simon Weiser

David M. Weiss

David Thomas Weiss

Chin Sun Pak Wells

Vincent Michael Wells

Deborah Jacobs Welsh

Timothy Matthew Welty

Christian Hans Rudolf Wemmers

Ssu-Hui Wen

John Joseph Wenckus

Oleh D. Wengerchuk

Peter M. West

Whitfield West, Jr.

Meredith Lynn Whalen

Eugene Michael Whelan

Adam S. White

Edward James White III

James Patrick White

John Sylvester White

Kenneth Wilburn White, Jr.

Leonard Anthony White

Malissa Y. White

Maudlyn A. White

Sandra L. White

Wayne White

Leanne Marie Whiteside

Mark P. Whitford

Leslie A. Whittington

Michael T. Wholey

Mary Lenz Wieman

Jeffrey David Wiener

William J. Wik

Alison Marie Wildman

Glenn E. Wilkinson

Ernest M. Willcher

John Charles Willett

Brian Patrick Williams

Candace Lee Williams

Crossley Richard Williams, Jr.

David J. Williams

David Lucian Williams

Debbie L. Williams

Dwayne Williams

Kevin Michael Williams

Louie Anthony Williams

Louis Calvin Williams III

John P. Williamson

Donna Ann Wilson

William Eben Wilson

David Harold Winton

Glenn J. Winuk

Thomas Francis Wise

Alan L. Wisniewski

Frank Paul Wisniewski

David Wiswall

Sigrid Charlotte Wiswe

Michael R. Wittenstein

Christopher W. Wodenshek

Martin Phillips Wohlforth

Katherine Susan Wolf

Jennifer Yen Wong

Siucheung Steve Wong

Yin Ping Wong

Yuk Ping Wong

Brent James Woodall

James John Woods

Marvin Roger Woods

Patrick J. Woods

Richard Herron Woodwell

David Terence Wooley

John Bentley Works

Martin Michael Wortley

Rodney James Wotton

William Wren, Ret.

John W. Wright, Jr.

Neil Robin Wright

Sandra Lee Wright

Jupiter Yambem

John D. Yamnicky, Sr.

Suresh Yanamadala

Vicki Yancey

Shuyin Yang

Matthew David Yarnell

Myrna Yaskulka

Shakila Yasmin

Olabisi Shadie Layeni Yee

Kevin W. Yokum

Edward P. York

Kevin Patrick York

Raymond R. York

Suzanne Martha Youmans

Barrington Leroy Young, Jr.

Donald McArthur Young

Edmond G. Young, Jr.

Jacqueline Young

Lisa L. Young

Elkin Yuen

Joseph C. Zaccoli

Adel Agayby Zakhary

Arkady Zaltsman

Edwin J. Zambrana, Jr.

Robert Alan Zampieri

Mark Zangrilli

Christopher R. Zarba, Jr.

Ira Zaslow

Kenneth Albert Zelman

Abraham J. Zelmanowitz

Martin Morales Zempoaltecatl

Zhe Zeng

Marc Scott Zeplin

Jie Yao Justin Zhao

Yuguang Zheng

Ivelin Ziminski

Michael Joseph Zinzi

Charles Alan Zion

Julie Lynne Zipper

Salvatore J. Zisa

Prokopios Paul Zois

Joseph J. Zuccala

Andrew Steven Zucker

Igor Zukelman