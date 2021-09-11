Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
9/11: 20 Years Later

In Memoriam: Remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks

amNewYork Metro
0
comments
Posted on
Young Charlie Vasquez places flowers into a name on the 9/11 Memorial during the Sept. 11, 2020 memorial ceremony.
File photo/Todd Maisel

At the heart of the rebuilt World Trade Center site in Downtown Manhattan lies the 9/11 Memorial, two square reflecting pools representing the fallen Twin Towers built on their footprint in the years following the terrorist attacks that brought them down.

Inscribed on the walls around the reflecting pools are the names of the 2,977 people who perished in the coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines 93 in Shanksville, PA. It also includes the names of the six victims who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

As the nation pauses this morning to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, we honor those who died that fateful morning, listed in alphabetical order, as provided by the 9/11 Memorial:

+++

Gordon M. Aamoth, Jr. 

Edelmiro Abad 

Marie Rose Abad 

Andrew Anthony Abate 

Vincent Paul Abate 

Laurence Christopher Abel 

Alona Abraham 

William F. Abrahamson 

Richard Anthony Aceto 

Heinrich Bernhard Ackermann 

Paul Acquaviva 

Christian Adams 

Donald LaRoy Adams 

Patrick Adams 

Shannon Lewis Adams 

Stephen George Adams 

Ignatius Udo Adanga 

Christy A. Addamo 

Terence Edward Adderley, Jr. 

Sophia B. Addo 

Lee Adler 

Daniel Thomas Afflitto 

Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah 

Alok Agarwal 

Mukul Kumar Agarwala 

Joseph Agnello 

David Scott Agnes 

Joao Alberto da Fonseca Aguiar, Jr. 

Brian G. Ahearn 

Jeremiah Joseph Ahern 

Joanne Marie Ahladiotis 

Shabbir Ahmed 

Terrance Andre Aiken 

Godwin O. Ajala 

Trudi M. Alagero 

Andrew Alameno 

Margaret Ann Alario 

Gary M. Albero 

Jon Leslie Albert 

Peter Craig Alderman 

Jacquelyn Delaine Aldridge- Frederick 0

David D. Alger 

Ernest Alikakos 

Edward L. Allegretto 

Eric Allen 

Joseph Ryan Allen 

Richard Dennis Allen 

Richard L. Allen 

Christopher E. Allingham 

Anna S. W. Allison 

Janet Marie Alonso 

Anthony Alvarado 

Antonio Javier Alvarez 

Victoria Alvarez-Brito 

Telmo E. Alvear 

Cesar Amoranto Alviar 

Tariq Amanullah 

Angelo Amaranto 

James M. Amato 

Joseph Amatuccio 

Paul W. Ambrose 

Christopher Charles Amoroso 

Craig Scott Amundson 

Kazuhiro Anai 

Calixto Anaya, Jr. 

Joseph P. Anchundia 

Kermit Charles Anderson 

Yvette Constance Anderson 

John Jack Andreacchio 

Michael Rourke Andrews 

Jean Ann Andrucki 

Siew-Nya Ang 

Joseph Angelini, Sr. 

Joseph John Angelini, Jr. 

David Lawrence Angell 

Mary Lynn Edwards Angell 

Laura Angilletta 

Doreen J. Angrisani 

Lorraine Antigua 

Seima David Aoyama 

Peter Paul Apollo 

Faustino Apostol, Jr. 

Frank Thomas Aquilino 

Patrick Michael Aranyos 

David Gregory Arce 

Michael George Arczynski 

Louis Arena 

Barbara Jean Arestegui 

Adam P. Arias 

Michael J. Armstrong 

Jack Charles Aron 

Joshua Todd Aron 

Richard Avery Aronow 

Myra Joy Aronson 

Japhet Jesse Aryee 

Carl Francis Asaro 0

Michael A. Asciak 

Michael Edward Asher 

Janice Marie Ashley 

Thomas J. Ashton 

Manuel O. Asitimbay 

Gregg A. Atlas 

Gerald Thomas Atwood 

James Audiffred 

Louis F. Aversano, Jr. 

Ezra Aviles 

Sandy Ayala 

Firefighters salute during ceremony on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Arlene T. Babakitis 

Eustace R. Bacchus 

John J. Badagliacca 

Jane Ellen Baeszler 

Robert J. Baierwalter 

Andrew J. Bailey 

Brett T. Bailey 

Garnet Ace Bailey 

Tatyana Bakalinskaya 

Michael S. Baksh 

Sharon M. Balkcom 

Michael Andrew Bane 

Katherine Bantis 

Gerard Baptiste 

Walter Baran 

Gerard A. Barbara 

Paul Vincent Barbaro 

James William Barbella 

Victor Daniel Barbosa 

Christine Johnna Barbuto 

Colleen Ann Barkow 

David Michael Barkway 

Matthew Barnes 

Melissa Rose Barnes 

Sheila Patricia Barnes 

Evan Jay Baron 

Renee Barrett-Arjune 

Arthur Thaddeus Barry 

Diane G. Barry 

Maurice Vincent Barry 

Scott D. Bart 

Carlton W. Bartels 

Guy Barzvi 

Inna B. Basina 

Alysia Christine Burton Basmajian 

Kenneth William Basnicki 

Steven Joseph Bates 

Paul James Battaglia

David Bauer 

Ivhan Luis Carpio Bautista 

Marlyn Capito Bautista 

Mark Lawrence Bavis 

Jasper Baxter 

Lorraine G. Bay 

Michele Beale 

Todd M. Beamer 

Paul Frederick Beatini 

Jane S. Beatty 

Alan Anthony Beaven 

Lawrence Ira Beck 

Manette Marie Beckles 

Carl John Bedigian 

Michael Ernest Beekman 

Maria A. Behr 

Max J. Beilke 

Yelena Belilovsky 

Nina Patrice Bell 

Debbie S. Bellows 

Stephen Elliot Belson 

Paul M. Benedetti 

Denise Lenore Benedetto 

Bryan Craig Bennett 

Eric L. Bennett 

Oliver Bennett 

Margaret L. Benson 

Dominick J. Berardi 

James Patrick Berger 

Steven Howard Berger 

John P. Bergin 

Alvin Bergsohn 

Daniel David Bergstein 

Graham Andrew Berkeley 

Michael J. Berkeley 

Donna M. Bernaerts 

David W. Bernard 

William H. Bernstein 

David M. Berray 

David Shelby Berry 

Joseph John Berry 

William Reed Bethke 0

Yeneneh Betru 

Timothy D. Betterly 

Carolyn Mayer Beug 

Edward Frank Beyea 

Paul Michael Beyer 

Anil Tahilram Bharvaney 

Bella J. Bhukhan 

Shimmy D. Biegeleisen 

Peter Alexander Bielfeld 

William G. Biggart 

Brian Eugene Bilcher 

Mark Bingham 

Carl Vincent Bini 

Gary Eugene Bird 

Joshua David Birnbaum 

George John Bishop 

Kris Romeo Bishundat 

Jeffrey Donald Bittner 

Albert Balewa Blackman, Jr. 

Christopher Joseph Blackwell 

Carrie Rosetta Blagburn 

Susan Leigh Blair 

Harry Blanding, Jr. 

Janice Lee Blaney 

Craig Michael Blass 

Rita Blau 

Richard Middleton Blood, Jr. 

Michael Andrew Boccardi 

John Paul Bocchi 

Michael L. Bocchino 

Susan M. Bochino 

Deora Frances Bodley 

Bruce Douglas Boehm 

Mary Catherine Murphy Boffa 

Nicholas Andrew Bogdan 

Darren Christopher Bohan 

Lawrence Francis Boisseau 

Vincent M. Boland, Jr. 0

Touri Hamzavi Bolourchi 

Alan Bondarenko 

Andre Bonheur, Jr. 

Colin Arthur Bonnett 

Frank J. Bonomo 

Yvonne Lucia Bonomo 

Sean Booker, Sr. 

Kelly Ann Booms 

Canfield D. Boone 

Mary Jane Booth 

Sherry Ann Bordeaux 

Krystine Bordenabe 

Jerry J. Borg 

Martin Michael Boryczewski 

Richard Edward Bosco 

Klaus Bothe 

Carol Marie Bouchard

Howard Boulton 

Francisco Eligio Bourdier 

Thomas Harold Bowden, Jr. 

Donna M. Bowen 

Kimberly S. Bowers 

Veronique Nicole Bowers 

Larry Bowman 

Shawn Edward Bowman, Jr. 

Kevin L. Bowser 

Gary R. Box 

Gennady Boyarsky 

Pamela Boyce 

Allen P. Boyle 

Michael Boyle 

Alfred J. Braca 

Sandra Conaty Brace 

Kevin Hugh Bracken 

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw 

David Brian Brady 

Alexander Braginsky 

Nicholas W. Brandemarti 

Daniel Raymond Brandhorst 

David Reed Gamboa Brandhorst 

Michelle Renee Bratton 

Patrice Braut 0

Lydia Estelle Bravo 

Ronald Michael Breitweiser 

Edward A. Brennan III 

Frank H. Brennan 

Michael E. Brennan 0

Peter Brennan 

Thomas More Brennan 

Daniel J. Brethel 

Gary Lee Bright 

Jonathan Eric Briley 

Mark A. Brisman 

Paul Gary Bristow 

Marion R. Britton 

Mark Francis Broderick 

Herman Charles Broghammer 

Keith A. Broomfield 

Bernard C. Brown II 

Janice Juloise Brown 

Lloyd Stanford Brown 

Patrick John Brown 

Bettina B. Browne-Radburn 

Mark Bruce 

Richard George Bruehert 

Andrew Brunn 

Vincent Edward Brunton 

Ronald Bucca 

Brandon J. Buchanan 

Greg J. Buck 

Dennis Buckley 

Nancy Clare Bueche 

Patrick Joseph Buhse 

John Edward Bulaga, Jr. 

Stephen Bruce Bunin 

Christopher L. Burford 

Matthew J. Burke 

Thomas Daniel Burke 

William Francis Burke, Jr. 

Charles F. Burlingame III 

Thomas E. Burnett, Jr. 

Donald J. Burns 

Kathleen Anne Burns 

Keith James Burns 

John Patrick Burnside 

Irina Buslo 

Milton G. Bustillo 

Thomas M. Butler 

Patrick Dennis Byrne 

Timothy G. Byrne 

Middle Village, Queens residents held a memorial vigil in 2017 on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Tribute in Light can be seen in the background. (File photo by Dean Moses/QNS)

Daniel M. Caballero 

Jesus Neptali Cabezas 

Lillian Caceres 

Brian Joseph Cachia 

Steven Dennis Cafiero, Jr. 

Richard Michael Caggiano 

Cecile Marella Caguicla 

John Brett Cahill 

Michael John Cahill 

Scott Walter Cahill 

Thomas Joseph Cahill 

George C. Cain 

Salvatore B. Calabro 

Joseph M. Calandrillo 

Philip V. Calcagno 

Edward Calderon 

Jose O. Calderon-Olmedo 

Kenneth Marcus Caldwell 

Dominick E. Calia 

Felix Bobby Calixte 

Francis Joseph Callahan 

Liam Callahan 

Suzanne M. Calley 

Gino Luigi Calvi 

Roko Camaj 

Michael F. Cammarata 

David Otey Campbell 

Geoffrey Thomas Campbell 

Robert Arthur Campbell 

Sandra Patricia Campbell 

Sean Thomas Canavan 

John A. Candela 

Vincent A. Cangelosi 

Stephen J. Cangialosi 

Lisa Bella Cannava 

Brian Cannizzaro 

Michael R. Canty 

Louis Anthony Caporicci 

Jonathan Neff Cappello 

James Christopher Cappers 

Richard Michael Caproni 

Jose Manuel Cardona 

Dennis M. Carey, Sr. 

Edward Carlino 

Michael Scott Carlo 

David G. Carlone 

Rosemarie C. Carlson 

Mark Stephen Carney 

Joyce Ann Carpeneto 

Jeremy Caz Carrington 

Michael T. Carroll 

Peter J. Carroll 

James Joseph Carson, Jr. 

Christoffer Mikael Carstanjen 

Angelene C. Carter 

James Marcel Cartier 

Sharon Ann Carver 

Vivian Casalduc 

John Francis Casazza 

Paul Regan Cascio 

Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey 

William Joseph Cashman 

Thomas Anthony Casoria 

William Otto Caspar 

Alejandro Castaño 

Arcelia Castillo 

Leonard M. Castrianno 

Jose Ramon Castro 

William E. Caswell 

Richard G. Catarelli 

Christopher Sean Caton 

Robert John Caufield 

Mary Teresa Caulfield 

Judson Cavalier 

Michael Joseph Cawley 

Jason David Cayne 

Juan Armando Ceballos 

Marcia G. Cecil-Carter 

Jason Michael Cefalu 

Thomas Joseph Celic 

Ana Mercedes Centeno 

Joni Cesta 

John J. Chada 

Jeffrey Marc Chairnoff 

Swarna Chalasani 

William A. Chalcoff 

Eli Chalouh 

Charles Lawrence Chan 

Mandy Chang 

Rosa Maria Chapa 

Mark Lawrence Charette 

David M. Charlebois 

Gregorio Manuel Chavez 

Pedro Francisco Checo 

Douglas MacMillan Cherry 

Stephen Patrick Cherry 

Vernon Paul Cherry 

Nestor Julio Chevalier, Jr. 

Swede Joseph Chevalier 

Alexander H. Chiang 0

Dorothy J. Chiarchiaro 

Luis Alfonso Chimbo 

Robert Chin 

Eddie Wing-Wai Ching 

Nicholas Paul Chiofalo 

John G. Chipura 

Peter A. Chirchirillo 

Catherine Ellen Chirls 

Kyung Hee Casey Cho 

Abul K. Chowdhury 

Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury 

Kirsten Lail Christophe 

Pamela Chu 

Steven Paul Chucknick 

Wai Ching Chung 

Christopher Ciafardini 

Alex F. Ciccone 

Frances Ann Cilente 

Elaine Cillo 

Patricia Ann Cimaroli Massari and her unborn child 

Edna Cintron 

Nestor Andre Cintron III 

Robert D. Cirri, Sr. 

Juan Pablo Cisneros 

Benjamin Keefe Clark 

Eugene Clark 

Gregory Alan Clark 

Mannie Leroy Clark 0

Sara M. Clark 

Thomas R. Clark 

Christopher Robert Clarke 

Donna Marie Clarke 

Michael J. Clarke 

Suria Rachel Emma Clarke 

Kevin Francis Cleary 

James D. Cleere 

Geoffrey W. Cloud 

Susan Marie Clyne 

Steven Coakley 

Jeffrey Alan Coale 

Patricia A. Cody 

Daniel Michael Coffey 

Jason Matthew Coffey 

Florence G. Cohen 

Kevin S. Cohen 

Anthony Joseph Coladonato 

Mark Joseph Colaio 

Stephen J. Colaio 

Christopher Michael Colasanti 

Kevin Nathaniel Colbert 

Michel P. Colbert 

Keith E. Coleman 

Scott Thomas Coleman 

Tarel Coleman 

Liam Joseph Colhoun 

Robert D. Colin 

Robert J. Coll 

Jean Marie Collin 

John Michael Collins 

Michael L. Collins 

Thomas Joseph Collins 

Joseph Kent Collison 

Jeffrey Dwayne Collman 

Patricia Malia Colodner 

Linda M. Colon 

Sol E. Colon 

Ronald Edward Comer 

Jaime Concepcion 

Albert Conde 

Denease Conley 

Susan P. Conlon 

Margaret Mary Conner 

Cynthia Marie Lise Connolly 

John E. Connolly, Jr. 

James Lee Connor 

Jonathan M. Connors 

Kevin Patrick Connors 

Kevin F. Conroy 

Brenda E. Conway 

Dennis Michael Cook 

Helen D. Cook 

Jeffrey W. Coombs 

John A. Cooper 

Julian T. Cooper 

Joseph John Coppo, Jr. 

Gerard J. Coppola 

Joseph Albert Corbett 

John J. Corcoran III 

Alejandro Cordero 

Robert Joseph Cordice 

Ruben D. Correa 

Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez 

Georgine Rose Corrigan 

James J. Corrigan, Ret. 

Carlos Cortés-Rodriguez 

Kevin Michael Cosgrove 

Dolores Marie Costa 

Digna Alexandra Costanza 

Charles Gregory Costello, Jr. 

Michael S. Costello 

Asia S. Cottom 

Conrod Kofi Cottoy, Sr. 

Martin John Coughlan 

John G. Coughlin 

Timothy J. Coughlin 

James E. Cove 

Andre Colin Cox 

Frederick John Cox 

James Raymond Coyle 

Michele Coyle-Eulau 

Christopher Seton Cramer 

Eric A. Cranford 

Denise Elizabeth Crant 

James Leslie Crawford, Jr. 

Robert James Crawford 

Tara Kathleen Creamer 

Joanne Mary Cregan 

Lucia Crifasi 

John A. Crisci 

Daniel Hal Crisman 

Dennis A. Cross 

Kevin R. Crotty 

Thomas G. Crotty 

John R. Crowe 

Welles Remy Crowther 

Robert L. Cruikshank 

John Robert Cruz 

Grace Alegre Cua 

Kenneth John Cubas 

Francisco Cruz Cubero 

Thelma Cuccinello 

Richard Joseph Cudina 

Neil James Cudmore 

Thomas Patrick Cullen III 

Joan Cullinan 

Joyce Rose Cummings 

Brian Thomas Cummins 

Michael Joseph Cunningham 

Robert Curatolo 

Laurence Damian Curia 

Paul Dario Curioli 

Patrick Joseph Currivan 

Beverly L. Curry 

Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green 

Michael Sean Curtin 

Patricia Cushing 

Gavin Cushny 

FILE PHOTO: The Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center are seen as the Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Caleb Arron Dack 

Carlos S. da Costa 

Jason M. Dahl 

Brian Paul Dale 

John D’Allara 

Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo 

Thomas A. Damaskinos 

Jack L. D’Ambrosi, Jr. 

Jeannine Damiani-Jones 

Manuel João DaMota 

Patrick W. Danahy 

Mary D’Antonio 

Vincent G. Danz 

Dwight Donald Darcy 

Elizabeth Ann Darling 

Annette Andrea Dataram 

Edward A. D’Atri 

Michael D. D’Auria 

Lawrence Davidson 

Michael Allen Davidson 

Scott Matthew Davidson 0

Titus Davidson 

Niurka Davila 

Ada M. Davis 

Clinton Davis, Sr. 

Wayne Terrial Davis 

Anthony Richard Dawson 

Calvin Dawson 

Edward James Day 

William Thomas Dean 

Robert J. DeAngelis, Jr. 

Thomas Patrick DeAngelis 

Dorothy Alma de Araujo 

Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera 

Tara E. Debek 

James D. Debeuneure 

Anna M. DeBin 

James V. DeBlase, Jr. 

Jayceryll Malabuyoc de Chavez 

Paul DeCola 

Gerald F. DeConto 

Simon Marash Dedvukaj 

Jason Christopher DeFazio 

David A. DeFeo 

Jennifer De Jesus 

Monique Effie DeJesus 

Nereida De Jesus 

Emy De La Peña 

Donald Arthur Delapenha  

Azucena Maria de la Torre 

Vito Joseph DeLeo 

Danielle Anne Delie 

Joseph A. Della Pietra 

Andrea DellaBella 

Palmina DelliGatti 

Colleen Ann Deloughery 

Joseph DeLuca 

Manuel Del Valle, Jr. 

Francis Albert De Martini 

Anthony Demas 

Martin N. DeMeo 

Francis Deming 

Carol Keyes Demitz 

Kevin Dennis 

Thomas Francis Dennis, Sr. 

Jean C. DePalma 

Jose Nicolas De Pena 

Robert John Deraney 

Michael DeRienzo 

David Paul DeRubbio 

Jemal Legesse DeSantis 

Christian Louis DeSimone 

Edward DeSimone III 

Andrew J. Desperito 

Michael Jude D’Esposito 

Cindy Ann Deuel 

Melanie Louise de Vere 

Jerry DeVito 

Robert P. Devitt, Jr. 

Dennis Lawrence Devlin 

Gerard P. Dewan 

Sulemanali Kassamali Dhanani 

Michael Louis DiAgostino 

Matthew Diaz 

Nancy Diaz 

Obdulio Ruiz Diaz 

Michael A. Diaz-Piedra III 

Judith Berquis Diaz-Sierra 

Patricia Florence Di Chiaro 

Rodney Dickens 

Jerry D. Dickerson 

Joseph Dermot Dickey, Jr. 

Lawrence Patrick Dickinson 

Michael D. Diehl 

John Difato 

Vincent Francis DiFazio 

Carl Anthony DiFranco 

Donald Joseph DiFranco  

John DiGiovanni 

Eddie A. Dillard 

Debra Ann Di Martino 

David DiMeglio 

Stephen Patrick Dimino 

William John Dimmling 

Christopher More Dincuff 

Jeffrey Mark Dingle 

Rena Sam Dinnoo 

Anthony Dionisio 

George DiPasquale 

Joseph Di Pilato 

Douglas Frank DiStefano 

Donald Americo DiTullio 

Ramzi A. Doany 

Johnnie Doctor, Jr. 

John Joseph Doherty 

Melissa Cándida Doi 

Brendan Dolan 

Robert E. Dolan, Jr. 

Neil Matthew Dollard 

James Domanico 

Benilda Pascua Domingo 

Alberto Dominguez 

Carlos Dominguez 

Jerome Mark Patrick Dominguez 

Kevin W. Donnelly 

Jacqueline Donovan 

William H. Donovan 

Stephen Scott Dorf 

Thomas Dowd 

Kevin Christopher Dowdell 

Mary Yolanda Dowling 

Raymond Matthew Downey, Sr. 

Frank Joseph Doyle 

Joseph Michael Doyle 

Randall L. Drake 

Patrick Joseph Driscoll 

Stephen Patrick Driscoll 

Charles A. Droz III 

Mirna A. Duarte 

Luke A. Dudek 

Christopher Michael Duffy 

Gerard J. Duffy 0

Michael Joseph Duffy 

Thomas W. Duffy 

Antoinette Duger 

Jackie Sayegh Duggan 

Sareve Dukat 

Patrick Dunn 

Felicia Gail Dunn-Jones 

Christopher Joseph Dunne 

Richard Anthony Dunstan 

Patrick Thomas Dwyer  

A man is overcome with emotion as he pauses at a memorial at a fire
station housing Engine 54 – Ladder 4 – Battalion 9 in New York
September 14, 2001. Fifteen of the firefighters from this station are
missing after the collapse of the World Trade Center’s twin towers on
September 11. REUTERS/Peter Jones
PJ/SV

Joseph Anthony Eacobacci 

John Bruce Eagleson 

Edward T. Earhart 

Robert Douglas Eaton 

Dean Phillip Eberling 

Margaret Ruth Echtermann 

Paul Robert Eckna 

Constantine Economos 

Barbara G. Edwards 

Dennis Michael Edwards 

Michael Hardy Edwards 

Christine Egan 

Lisa Erin Egan 

Martin J. Egan, Jr. 

Michael Egan 

Samantha Martin Egan 

Carole Eggert 

Lisa Caren Ehrlich 

John Ernst Eichler 

Eric Adam Eisenberg 

Daphne Ferlinda Elder 

Michael J. Elferis 

Mark Joseph Ellis 

Valerie Silver Ellis 

Albert Alfy William Elmarry 

Robert R. Elseth 

Edgar Hendricks Emery, Jr. 

Doris Suk-Yuen Eng 

Christopher Epps 

Ulf Ramm Ericson 

Erwin L. Erker 

William John Erwin 

Sarah Ali Escarcega 

Jose Espinal 

Fanny Espinoza 

Billy Scoop Esposito 

Bridget Ann Esposito 

Francis Esposito 

Michael A. Esposito 

Ruben Esquilin, Jr. 

Sadie Ette 

Barbara G. Etzold 

Eric Brian Evans 

Robert Edward Evans 

Meredith Emily June Ewart 

New York City firefighters take a break on West Street near the
wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York City September 12, 2001.
The World Trade Center towers were destroyed after being struck by
planes in a terrorist attack on September 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
MS

Catherine K. Fagan 

Patricia Mary Fagan 

Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks-Barbosa 

Keith George Fairben 

Sandra Fajardo-Smith 

Charles S. Falkenberg 

Dana Falkenberg 

Zoe Falkenberg 

Jamie L. Fallon 

William F. Fallon 

William Lawrence Fallon, Jr. 

Anthony J. Fallone, Jr. 

Dolores Brigitte Fanelli 

Robert John Fangman 

John Joseph Fanning 

Kathleen Anne Faragher 

Thomas James Farino 

Nancy C. Doloszycki Farley 

Paige Marie Farley-Hackel 

Elizabeth Ann Farmer 

Douglas Jon Farnum 0

John Gerard Farrell 

John W. Farrell 

Terrence Patrick Farrell 

Joseph D. Farrelly 

Thomas Patrick Farrelly 

Syed Abdul Fatha 

Christopher Edward Faughnan 

Wendy R. Faulkner 

Shannon Marie Fava 

Bernard D. Favuzza 

Robert Fazio, Jr. 

Ronald Carl Fazio, Sr. 

William M. Feehan 

Francis Jude Feely 

Garth Erin Feeney 

Sean Bernard Fegan 

Lee S. Fehling 

Peter Adam Feidelberg 

Alan D. Feinberg

Rosa Maria Feliciano 

Edward P. Felt 

Edward Thomas Fergus, Jr. 

George J. Ferguson III

Joseph Ferguson 

Henry Fernandez 

Judy Hazel Santillan Fernandez 

Julio Fernandez 

Elisa Giselle Ferraina 

Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira 

Robert John Ferris 

David Francis Ferrugio 

Louis V. Fersini, Jr. 

Michael David Ferugio 

Bradley James Fetchet 

Jennifer Louise Fialko 

Kristen Nicole Fiedel 

Amelia V. Fields 

Samuel Fields 

Alexander Milan Filipov 

Michael Bradley Finnegan 

Timothy J. Finnerty 

Michael C. Fiore 

Stephen J. Fiorelli 

Paul M. Fiori 

John B. Fiorito 

John R. Fischer 

Andrew Fisher 

Bennett Lawson Fisher 

Gerald P. Fisher 

John Roger Fisher 

Thomas J. Fisher 

Lucy A. Fishman 

Ryan D. Fitzgerald 

Thomas James Fitzpatrick 

Richard P. Fitzsimons 

Salvatore Fiumefreddo 

Darlene E. Flagg 

Wilson F. Flagg 

Christina Donovan Flannery 

Eileen Flecha 

Andre G. Fletcher 

Carl M. Flickinger 

Matthew M. Flocco 

John Joseph Florio 

Joseph Walkden Flounders 

Carol Ann Flyzik 

David Fodor 

Michael N. Fodor 

Stephen Mark Fogel 

Thomas J. Foley 

Jane C. Folger 

David J. Fontana 

Chih Min Foo 

Delrose E. Forbes Cheatham 

Godwin Forde 

Donald A. Foreman 

Christopher Hugh Forsythe 

Claudia Alicia Foster 

Noel John Foster 

Sandra N. Foster 

Ana Fosteris 

Robert Joseph Foti 

Jeffrey Fox 

Virginia Elizabeth Fox 

Pauline Francis 

Virgin Lucy Francis 

Gary Jay Frank 

Morton H. Frank 

Peter Christopher Frank 

Colleen L. Fraser 

Richard K. Fraser 

Kevin J. Frawley 

Clyde Frazier, Jr. 

Lillian Inez Frederick 

Andrew Fredericks 

Tamitha Freeman 

Brett Owen Freiman 

Peter L. Freund 

Arlene Eva Fried 

Alan W. Friedlander 

Andrew Keith Friedman 

Paul J. Friedman 

Gregg J. Froehner 

Lisa Anne Frost 

Peter Christian Fry 

Clement A. Fumando 

Steven Elliot Furman 

Paul James Furmato 

Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe 

People pause at a memorial at a fire station housing Engine 54 – Ladder
4 – Battalion 9 in New York September 14, 2001. Fifteen of the
firefighters from this station are missing after the collapse of the
World Trade Center’s twin towers on September 11. REUTERS/Peter Jones
PJ/SV

Fredric Neal Gabler 

Richard Peter Gabriel 

Richard S. Gabrielle 

James Andrew Gadiel 

Pamela Lee Gaff 

Ervin Vincent Gailliard 

Deanna Lynn Galante and her unborn child 

Grace Catherine Galante 

Anthony Edward Gallagher 

Daniel James Gallagher 

John Patrick Gallagher 

Lourdes J. Galletti 

Cono E. Gallo 

Vincent Gallucci 

Thomas E. Galvin 

Giovanna Galletta Gambale 

Thomas Gambino, Jr. 

Giann F. Gamboa 

Ronald L. Gamboa 

Peter James Ganci, Jr. 

Michael Gann 

Charles William Garbarini 

Andrew Sonny Garcia 

Cesar R. Garcia 

David Garcia 

Jorge Luis Morron Garcia 

Juan Garcia 

Marlyn Del Carmen Garcia 

Christopher Samuel Gardner 

Douglas Benjamin Gardner 

Harvey Joseph Gardner III 

Jeffrey Brian Gardner 

Thomas A. Gardner 

William Arthur Gardner 

Frank Garfi 

Rocco Nino Gargano 

James M. Gartenberg 

Matthew David Garvey 

Bruce Gary 

Boyd Alan Gatton 

Donald Richard Gavagan, Jr. 

Peter Alan Gay 

Terence D. Gazzani 

Gary Paul Geidel 

Paul Hamilton Geier 

Julie M. Geis 

Peter Gerard Gelinas 

Steven Paul Geller 

Howard G. Gelling, Jr. 

Peter Victor Genco, Jr. 

Steven Gregory Genovese 

Alayne Gentul 

Linda M. George 

Edward F. Geraghty 

Suzanne Geraty 

Ralph Gerhardt 

Robert Gerlich 

Denis P. Germain 

Marina Romanovna Gertsberg 

Susan M. Getzendanner 

Lawrence D. Getzfred 

James G. Geyer 

Cortez Ghee 

Joseph M. Giaccone 

Vincent Francis Giammona 

Debra Lynn Gibbon 

James Andrew Giberson 

Brenda C. Gibson 

Craig Neil Gibson 

Ronnie E. Gies 

Andrew Clive Gilbert 

Timothy Paul Gilbert 

Paul Stuart Gilbey 

Paul John Gill 

Mark Y. Gilles 

Evan Hunter Gillette 

Ronald Lawrence Gilligan 

Rodney C. Gillis 

Laura Gilly 

John F. Ginley 

Donna Marie Giordano 

Jeffrey John Giordano 

John Giordano 

Steven A. Giorgetti 

Martin Giovinazzo 

Kum-Kum Girolamo 

Salvatore Gitto 

Cynthia Giugliano 

Mon Gjonbalaj 

Dianne Gladstone 

Keith Alexander Glascoe 

Thomas Irwin Glasser 

Edmund Glazer 

Harry Glenn 

Barry H. Glick 

Jeremy Logan Glick 

Steven Glick 

John T. Gnazzo 

William Robert Godshalk 

Michael Gogliormella 

Brian F. Goldberg 

Jeffrey G. Goldflam 

Michelle Goldstein 

Monica Goldstein 

Steven Ian Goldstein 

Ronald F. Golinski 

Andrew H. Golkin 

Dennis James Gomes 

Enrique Antonio Gomez 

Jose Bienvenido Gomez 

Manuel Gomez, Jr. 

Wilder Alfredo Gomez 

Jenine Nicole Gonzalez 

Mauricio Gonzalez 

Rosa J. Gonzalez 

Lynn Catherine Goodchild 

Calvin Joseph Gooding 

Peter Morgan Goodrich 

Harry Goody 

Kiran Kumar Reddy Gopu 

Catherine C. Gorayeb 

Lisa Fenn Gordenstein 

Kerene Gordon 

Sebastian Gorki 

Kieran Joseph Gorman 

Thomas Edward Gorman 

Michael Edward Gould

Kristin Osterholm White Gould 

Douglas Alan Gowell 

Yuji Goya 

Jon Richard Grabowski 

Christopher Michael Grady 

Edwin J. Graf III 

David Martin Graifman 

Gilbert Franco Granados 

Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas and her unborn child 

Elvira Granitto 

Winston Arthur Grant 

Christopher S. Gray 

Ian J. Gray 

James Michael Gray 

Tara McCloud Gray 

John M. Grazioso 

Timothy George Grazioso 

Derrick Auther Green 

Wade B. Green 

Wanda Anita Green 

Elaine Myra Greenberg 

Donald Freeman Greene 

Gayle R. Greene 

James Arthur Greenleaf, Jr. 

Eileen Marsha Greenstein 

Elizabeth Martin Gregg 

Denise Marie Gregory 

Donald H. Gregory 

Florence Moran Gregory 

Pedro Grehan 

John Michael Griffin 

Tawanna Sherry Griffin 

Joan Donna Griffith 

Warren Grifka 

Ramon B. Grijalvo 

Joseph F. Grillo 

David Joseph Grimner 

Francis Edward Grogan 

Linda Gronlund 

Kenneth George Grouzalis 

Joseph Grzelak 

Matthew James Grzymalski 

Robert Joseph Gschaar 

Liming Gu 

Richard J. Guadagno 

Jose A. Guadalupe

Cindy Yan Zhu Guan 

Geoffrey E. Guja 

Joseph P. Gullickson 

Babita Girjamatie Guman 

Douglas Brian Gurian 

Janet Ruth Gustafson 

Philip T. Guza 

Barbara Guzzardo 

Peter Mark Gyulavary 

The 2019 memorial. File photo/amNewYork

Gary Robert Haag 

Andrea Lyn Haberman 

Barbara Mary Habib 

Philip Haentzler 

Nezam A. Hafiz 

Karen Elizabeth Hagerty 

Steven Michael Hagis 

Mary Lou Hague 

David Halderman 

Maile Rachel Hale 

Diane Hale-McKinzy 

Richard B. Hall 

Stanley R. Hall 

Vaswald George Hall 

Robert J. Halligan 

Vincent Gerard Halloran 

Carolyn B. Halmon 

James Douglas Halvorson 

Mohammad Salman Hamdani 

Felicia Hamilton 

Robert W. Hamilton 

Carl Max Hammond, Jr. 

Frederic K. Han 

Christopher James Hanley 

Sean S. Hanley 

Valerie Joan Hanna 

Thomas Paul Hannafin 

Kevin James Hannaford, Sr. 

Michael Lawrence Hannan 

Dana Rey Hannon 

Christine Lee Hanson 

Peter Burton Hanson 

Sue Kim Hanson 

Vassilios G. Haramis 

James A. Haran 

Gerald Francis Hardacre 

Jeffrey Pike Hardy 

T.J. Hargrave 

Daniel Edward Harlin 

Frances Haros 

Harvey L. Harrell 

Stephen G. Harrell 

Melissa Harrington-Hughes 

Aisha Ann Harris 

Stewart D. Harris 

John Patrick Hart 

Eric Hartono 

John Clinton Hartz 

Emeric Harvey 

Peter Paul Hashem 

Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr. 

Timothy Shawn Haskell 

Joseph John Hasson III 

Leonard W. Hatton, Jr. 

Terence S. Hatton 

Michael Helmut Haub 

Timothy Aaron Haviland 

Donald G. Havlish, Jr. 

Anthony Maurice Hawkins 

Nobuhiro Hayatsu 

James Edward Hayden 

Robert Jay Hayes 

Philip T. Hayes, Ret.

Ward Haynes 

Scott Jordan Hazelcorn 

Michael K. Healey 

Roberta B. Heber 

Charles Francis Xavier Heeran 

John F. Heffernan 

Michele M. Heidenberger 

Sheila M.S. Hein

Joseph Heller, Jr. 

JoAnn L. Heltibridle 

Ronald John Hemenway 

Mark F. Hemschoot 

Ronnie Lee Henderson 

Brian Hennessey 

Edward R. Hennessy, Jr. 

Michelle Marie Henrique 

Joseph Patrick Henry 0

William L. Henry, Jr. 0

Catherina Henry-Robinson 

John Christopher Henwood 

Robert Allan Hepburn 

Mary Herencia 

Lindsay C. Herkness III 

Harvey Robert Hermer 

Norberto Hernandez 

Raul Hernandez 

Gary Herold 

Jeffrey Alan Hersch 

Thomas J. Hetzel 

Leon Bernard Heyward MC

Sundance 

Brian Christopher Hickey 

Enemencio Dario Hidalgo Cedeño 

Timothy Brian Higgins 

Robert D. W. Higley II 

Todd Russell Hill 

Clara Victorine Hinds 

Neal O. Hinds 

Mark Hindy 

Katsuyuki Hirai 

Heather Malia Ho 

Tara Yvette Hobbs 

Thomas Anderson Hobbs 

James J. Hobin 

Robert Wayne Hobson III 

DaJuan Hodges 

Ronald G. Hoerner 

Patrick A. Hoey 

John A. Hofer 

Marcia Hoffman 

Stephen Gerard Hoffman 

Frederick Joseph Hoffmann 

Michele L. Hoffmann 

Judith Florence Hofmiller 

Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr. 

Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr. 

Jonathan R. Hohmann 

Cora Hidalgo Holland 

John Holland 

Joseph F. Holland 

Jimmie I. Holley 

Elizabeth Holmes 

Thomas P. Holohan 

Herbert Wilson Homer 

LeRoy W. Homer, Jr. 

Bradley V. Hoorn 

James P. Hopper 

Montgomery McCullough Hord 

Michael Joseph Horn 

Matthew Douglas Horning 

Robert L. Horohoe, Jr. 

Michael Robert Horrocks 

Aaron Horwitz 

Charles J. Houston 

Uhuru G. Houston 

Angela M. Houtz 

George Gerard Howard 

Brady Kay Howell 

Michael C. Howell 

Steven Leon Howell 

Jennifer L. Howley and her unborn child 

Milagros Hromada 

Marian R. Hrycak 

Stephen Huczko, Jr. 

Kris Robert Hughes 

Paul Rexford Hughes 

Robert T. Hughes, Jr. 

Thomas F. Hughes, Jr. 

Timothy Robert Hughes 

Susan Huie 

Lamar Demetrius Hulse 

John Nicholas Humber, Jr. 

William Christopher Hunt 

Kathleen Anne Hunt-Casey 

Joseph Gerard Hunter 

Peggie M. Hurt 

Robert R. Hussa 

Stephen N. Hyland, Jr. 

Robert J. Hymel 

Thomas Edward Hynes 

Walter G. Hynes 

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum.Photo by Dean Moses

Joseph Anthony Ianelli 

Zuhtu Ibis 

Jonathan Lee Ielpi 

Michael Patrick Iken 

Daniel Ilkanayev 

Frederick J. Ill, Jr. 

Abraham Nethanel Ilowitz 

Anthony P. Infante, Jr. 

Louis S. Inghilterra 

Christopher Noble Ingrassia 

Paul Innella 

Stephanie Veronica Irby 

Douglas Jason Irgang 

Kristin Irvine-Ryan 

Todd Antione Isaac 

Erik Hans Isbrandtsen 

Taizo Ishikawa 

Waleed Joseph Iskandar 

Aram Iskenderian, Jr. 

John F. Iskyan 

Kazushige Ito 

Aleksandr Valeryevich Ivantsov 

Lacey Bernard Ivory 

The stories about 9/11 and the loss on that fateful day at the World Trade Center are numerous including that of PAPD Officer Chris Amoroso, who’s name is on the memorial at Ground Zero. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Virginia May Jablonski 

Bryan C. Jack 

Brooke Alexandra Jackman 

Aaron Jeremy Jacobs 

Ariel Louis Jacobs 

Jason Kyle Jacobs 

Michael G. Jacobs 

Steven A. Jacobson 

Steven D. Jacoby 

Ricknauth Jaggernauth 

Jake Denis Jagoda 

Yudhvir S. Jain 

Maria Jakubiak 

Robert Adrien Jalbert 

Ernest James 

Gricelda E. James 

Mark Steven Jardim 

Amy Nicole Jarret 

Muhammadou Jawara 

Francois Jean-Pierre 

Maxima Jean-Pierre 

Paul Edward Jeffers 

John Charles Jenkins 

Joseph Jenkins, Jr. 

Alan Keith Jensen 

Prem Nath Jerath 

Farah Jeudy 

Hweidar Jian 

Eliezer Jimenez, Jr. 

Luis Jimenez, Jr. 

Charles Gregory John 

Nicholas John 

Dennis M. Johnson 

LaShawna Johnson 

Scott Michael Johnson 

William R. Johnston 

Allison Horstmann Jones 

Arthur Joseph Jones III 

Brian Leander Jones 

Charles Edward Jones 

Christopher D. Jones 

Donald T. Jones II 

Donald W. Jones 

Judith Lawter Jones 

Linda Jones 

Mary S. Jones 

Andrew Brian Jordan, Sr. 

Robert Thomas Jordan 

Albert Gunnis Joseph 

Ingeborg Joseph 

Karl Henry Joseph 

Stephen Joseph 

Jane Eileen Josiah 

Anthony Jovic 

Angel L. Juarbe, Jr. 

Karen Sue Juday 

Ann C. Judge 

Mychal F. Judge 

Paul William Jurgens 

Thomas Edward Jurgens 

Marie Ortiz remembers son-in law Amelio Ortiz at 9/11 memorial ceremony on the 19th anniversary. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Shashikiran Lakshmikantha Kadaba 

Gavkharoy Kamardinova 

Shari Kandell 

Howard Lee Kane 

Jennifer Lynn Kane 

Vincent D. Kane 

Joon Koo Kang 

Sheldon Robert Kanter 

Deborah H. Kaplan 

Robin Lynne Kaplan 

Alvin Peter Kappelmann, Jr. 

Charles H. Karczewski 

William A. Karnes 

Douglas Gene Karpiloff 

Charles L. Kasper 

Andrew K. Kates 

John A. Katsimatides 

Robert Michael Kaulfers 

Don Jerome Kauth, Jr. 

Hideya Kawauchi 

Edward T. Keane 

Richard M. Keane 

Lisa Yvonne Kearney-Griffin 

Karol Ann Keasler 

Barbara A. Keating 

Paul Hanlon Keating 

Leo Russell Keene III 

Brenda Kegler 

Chandler Raymond Keller 

Joseph John Keller 

Peter R. Kellerman 

Joseph P. Kellett 

Frederick H. Kelley III 

James Joseph Kelly 

Joseph A. Kelly 

Maurice P. Kelly 

Richard John Kelly, Jr. 

Thomas Michael Kelly 

Thomas Richard Kelly 

Thomas W. Kelly 

Timothy Colin Kelly 

William Hill Kelly, Jr. 

Robert Clinton Kennedy 

Thomas J. Kennedy 

Yvonne E. Kennedy 

John Richard Keohane 

Ralph Francis Kershaw 

Ronald T. Kerwin 

Howard L. Kestenbaum 

Douglas D. Ketcham 

Ruth Ellen Ketler 

Boris Khalif 

Norma Cruz Khan 

Sarah Khan 

Taimour Firaz Khan 

Rajesh Khandelwal 

SeiLai Khoo 

Michael Vernon Kiefer 

Satoshi Kikuchihara 

Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim 

Lawrence Don Kim 

Mary Jo Kimelman 

Heinrich Kimmig 

Karen Ann Kincaid 

Amy R. King 

Andrew M. King 

Lucille Teresa King 

Robert King, Jr. 

Lisa King-Johnson 

Brian K. Kinney 

Takashi Kinoshita 

Chris Michael Kirby 

Robert Kirkpatrick 

Howard Barry Kirschbaum 

Glenn Davis Kirwin 

Helen Crossin Kittle and her unborn child 

Richard Joseph Klares 

Peter Anton Klein 

Alan David Kleinberg 

Karen Joyce Klitzman 

Ronald Philip Kloepfer 

Stephen A. Knapp 

Eugueni Kniazev 

Andrew James Knox 

Thomas Patrick Knox 

Rebecca Lee Koborie 

Deborah A. Kobus 

Gary Edward Koecheler 

Frank J. Koestner 

Ryan Kohart 

Vanessa Lynn Przybylo Kolpak 

Irina Kolpakova 

Suzanne Rose Kondratenko 

Abdoulaye Koné 

Bon Seok Koo 

Dorota Kopiczko 

Scott Michael Kopytko 

Bojan George Kostic 

Danielle Kousoulis 

David P. Kovalcin 

John J. Kren 

William Edward Krukowski 

Lyudmila Ksido 

Toshiya Kuge 

Shekhar Kumar 

Kenneth Bruce Kumpel 

Frederick Kuo, Jr. 

Patricia A. Kuras 

Nauka Kushitani 

Thomas Joseph Kuveikis 

Victor Kwarkye 

Raymond Kui Fai Kwok 

Angela Reed Kyte 

On September 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 attack on the World Trade Center that killed thousands. The flag is brought in for the start of the ceremony. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Andrew La Corte 

Carol Ann La Plante 

Jeffrey G. La Touche 

Kathryn L. LaBorie 

Amarnauth Lachhman 

Ganesh K. Ladkat 

James Patrick Ladley 

Joseph A. Lafalce 

Jeanette Louise Lafond-Menichino 

David James LaForge 

Michael Patrick LaForte 

Alan Charles LaFrance 

Juan Mendez Lafuente 

Neil Kwong-Wah Lai 

Vincent Anthony Laieta 

William David Lake 

Franco Lalama 

Chow Kwan Lam 

Michael S. Lamana 

Stephen LaMantia 

Amy Hope Lamonsoff 

Robert T. Lane 

Brendan Mark Lang 

Rosanne P. Lang 

Vanessa Lang Langer and her unborn child 

Mary Lou Langley 

Peter J. Langone 

Thomas Michael Langone 

Michele Bernadette Lanza 

Ruth Sheila Lapin 

Ingeborg A.D. Lariby 

Robin Blair Larkey 

Judith Camilla Larocque 

Christopher Randall Larrabee 

Hamidou S. Larry 

Scott Larsen 

John Adam Larson 

Natalie Janis Lasden 

Gary Edward Lasko 

Nicholas Craig Lassman 

Paul Laszczynski 

Charles A. Laurencin 

Stephen James Lauria 

Maria LaVache 

Denis Francis Lavelle 

Jeannine Mary LaVerde 

Anna A. Laverty 

Steven Lawn 

Robert A. Lawrence, Jr. 

Nathaniel Lawson 

David W. Laychak 

Eugen Gabriel Lazar 

James Patrick Leahy 

Joseph Gerard Leavey 

Neil J. Leavy 

Robert G. LeBlanc 

Leon Lebor 

Kenneth Charles Ledee 

Alan J. Lederman 

Elena F. Ledesma 

Alexis Leduc 

Daniel John Lee 

David S. Lee 

Dong Chul Lee 

Gary H. Lee 

Hyun Joon Lee 

Juanita Lee 

Kathryn Blair Lee 

Linda C. Lee 

Lorraine Mary Greene Lee 

Myoung Woo Lee 

Richard Y.C. Lee 

Stuart Soo-Jin Lee 

Yang Der Lee 

Stephen Paul Lefkowitz 

Adriana Legro 

Edward Joseph Lehman 

Eric Lehrfeld 

David R. Leistman 

David Prudencio Lemagne 

Joseph Anthony Lenihan 

John Joseph Lennon, Jr. 

John Robinson Lenoir 

Jorge Luis León, Sr. 

Matthew G. Leonard 

Michael Lepore 

Charles A. Lesperance 

Jeff LeVeen 

John Dennis Levi 

Alisha Caren Levin 

Neil David Levin 

Robert Levine 

Robert Michael Levine 

Shai Levinhar 

Daniel M. Lewin 

Adam Jay Lewis 

Jennifer Lewis 

Kenneth E. Lewis 

Margaret Susan Lewis 

Ye Wei Liang 

Orasri Liangthanasarn 

Daniel F. Libretti 

Ralph Michael Licciardi 

Edward Lichtschein 

Samantha L. Lightbourn-Allen 

Steven Barry Lillianthal 

Carlos R. Lillo 

Craig Damian Lilore 

Arnold Arboleda Lim 

Darya Lin 

Wei Rong Lin 

Nickie L. Lindo 

Thomas V. Linehan, Jr. 

Robert Thomas Linnane 

Alan Patrick Linton, Jr. 

Diane Theresa Lipari 

Kenneth P. Lira Arévalo 

Francisco Alberto Liriano 

Lorraine Lisi 

Paul Lisson 

Vincent M. Litto 

Ming-Hao Liu 

Nancy Liz 

Harold Lizcano 

Martin Lizzul 

George A. Llanes 

Elizabeth C. Logler 

Catherine Lisa Loguidice 

Jérôme Robert Lohez 

Michael William Lomax 

Stephen V. Long 

Laura Maria Longing 

Salvatore P. Lopes 

Daniel Lopez 

George Lopez 

Luis Manuel Lopez 

Maclovio Lopez, Jr. 

Manuel L. Lopez 

Joseph Lostrangio 

Chet Dek Louie 

Stuart Seid Louis 

Joseph Lovero 

Sara Elizabeth Low 

Jenny Seu Kueng Low Wong 

Michael W. Lowe 

Garry W. Lozier 

John P. Lozowsky 

Charles Peter Lucania 

Edward Hobbs Luckett 

Mark Gavin Ludvigsen 

Lee Charles Ludwig 

Sean Thomas Lugano 

Daniel Lugo 

Marie Lukas 

William Lum, Jr. 

Michael P. Lunden 

Christopher E. Lunder 

Anthony Luparello 

Gary Frederick Lutnick 

Linda Anne Luzzicone 

Alexander Lygin 

CeeCee Lyles 

Farrell Peter Lynch 

James Francis Lynch 

James T. Lynch, Jr. 

Louise A. Lynch 

Michael Cameron Lynch 

Michael Francis Lynch 

Michael Francis Lynch 

Richard D. Lynch, Jr. 

Robert Henry Lynch, Jr. 

Sean P. Lynch 

Sean Patrick Lynch 

Terence M. Lynch 

Michael J. Lyons 

Monica Anne Lyons

Nehamon Lyons IV 

Patrick John Lyons 

On the evening of September 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 attack on the World Trade Center that killed thousands, the twin lights lit up the skyline. (photo By Todd Maisel)

Robert Francis Mace 

Marianne MacFarlane 

Jan Maciejewski 

Susan A. Mackay 

William Macko 

Catherine Fairfax MacRae 

Richard Blaine Madden 

Simon Maddison 

Noell C. Maerz 

Jennieann Maffeo 

Joseph Maffeo 

Jay Robert Magazine 

Brian Magee 

Charles W. Magee 

Joseph V. Maggitti 

Ronald Magnuson 

Daniel L. Maher 

Thomas A. Mahon 

William J. Mahoney 

Joseph Daniel Maio 

Linda C. Mair-Grayling 

Takashi Makimoto 

Abdu Ali Malahi 

Debora I. Maldonado 

Myrna T. Maldonado-Agosto 

Alfred Russell Maler 

Gregory James Malone 

Edward Francis Maloney III 

Joseph E. Maloney 

Gene Edward Maloy 

Christian H. Maltby 

Francisco Miguel Mancini 

Joseph Mangano 

Sara Elizabeth Manley 

Debra M. Mannetta 

Marion Victoria Manning 

Terence John Manning 

James Maounis 

Alfred Gilles Padre Joseph

Marchand 

Joseph Ross Marchbanks, Jr. 

Laura A. Marchese 

Hilda Marcin 

Peter Edward Mardikian 

Edward Joseph Mardovich 

Charles Joseph Margiotta 

Louis Neil Mariani 

Kenneth Joseph Marino 

Lester V. Marino 

Vita Marino 

Kevin D. Marlo 

Jose Juan Marrero 

John Daniel Marshall 

Shelley A. Marshall 

James Martello 

Michael A. Marti 

Karen Ann Martin 

Peter C. Martin 

Teresa M. Martin 

William J. Martin, Jr. 

Brian E. Martineau 

Betsy Martinez 

Edward J. Martinez 

Jose Angel Martinez, Jr. 

Robert Gabriel Martinez 

Waleska Martinez 

Lizie D. Martinez-Calderon 

Paul Richard Martini 

Anne Marie Martino-Cramer 

Joseph A. Mascali 

Bernard Mascarenhas 

Stephen Frank Masi 

Ada L. Mason-Acker 

Nicholas George Massa 

Michael Massaroli 

Philip William Mastrandrea, Jr. 

Rudy Mastrocinque 

Joseph Mathai 

Charles William Mathers 

William A. Mathesen 

Marcello Matricciano 

Margaret Elaine Mattic 

Dean E. Mattson 

Robert D. Mattson 

Walter A. Matuza, Jr. 

Timothy J. Maude 

Jill Maurer-Campbell 

Charles A. Mauro, Jr. 

Charles J. Mauro 

Dorothy Mauro 

Nancy T. Mauro 

Robert J. Maxwell 

Renée A. May and her unborn child 

Tyrone May 

Keithroy Marcellus Maynard 

Robert J. Mayo 

Kathy N. Mazza 

Edward Mazzella, Jr. 

Jennifer Lynn Mazzotta 

Kaaria Mbaya 

James Joseph McAlary, Jr. 

Brian Gerard McAleese 

Patricia Ann McAneney 

Colin R. McArthur 

John Kevin McAvoy 

Kenneth M. McBrayer 

Brendan F. McCabe 

Michael McCabe 

Thomas Joseph McCann 

Justin McCarthy 

Kevin M. McCarthy 

Michael Desmond McCarthy 

Robert G. McCarthy 

Stanley McCaskill 

Katie Marie McCloskey 

Juliana Valentine McCourt 

Ruth Magdaline McCourt 

Charles Austin McCrann 

Tonyell F. McDay 

Matthew T. McDermott 

Joseph P. McDonald 

Brian Grady McDonnell 

Michael P. McDonnell 

John F. McDowell, Jr. 

Eamon J. McEneaney 

John Thomas McErlean, Jr. 

Daniel Francis McGinley 

Mark Ryan McGinly 

William E. McGinn 

Thomas Henry McGinnis 

Michael Gregory McGinty 

Ann Walsh McGovern 

Scott Martin McGovern 

William J. McGovern 

Stacey Sennas McGowan 

Francis Noel McGuinn 

Thomas F. McGuinness, Jr. 

Patrick J. McGuire 

Thomas M. McHale 

Keith David McHeffey 

Ann M. McHugh 

Denis J. McHugh III 

Dennis P. McHugh 

Michael Edward McHugh, Jr. 

Robert G. McIlvaine 

Donald James McIntyre 

Stephanie Marie McKenna 

Molly L. McKenzie 

Barry J. McKeon 

Evelyn C. McKinnedy 

Darryl Leron McKinney 

George Patrick McLaughlin, Jr. 

Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr. 

Gavin McMahon 

Robert D. McMahon 

Edmund M. McNally 

Daniel Walker McNeal 

Walter Arthur McNeil 

Christine Sheila McNulty 

Sean Peter McNulty 

Robert William McPadden 

Terence A. McShane 

Timothy Patrick McSweeney 

Martin E. McWilliams 

Rocco A. Medaglia 

Abigail Medina 

Ana Iris Medina 

Damian Meehan 

William J. Meehan, Jr. 

Alok Kumar Mehta 

Raymond Meisenheimer 

Manuel Emilio Mejia 

Eskedar Melaku 

Antonio Melendez 

Mary P. Melendez 

Christopher D. Mello 

Yelena Melnichenko 

Stuart Todd Meltzer 

Diarelia Jovanah Mena 

Dora Marie Menchaca 

Charles R. Mendez 

Lizette Mendoza 

Shevonne Olicia Mentis 

Wolfgang Peter Menzel 

Steve John Mercado 

Wilfredo Mercado 

Wesley Mercer 

Ralph Joseph Mercurio 

Alan Harvey Merdinger 

George L. Merino 

Yamel Josefina Merino 

George Merkouris 

Deborah Merrick 

Raymond Joseph Metz III 

Jill Ann Metzler 

David Robert Meyer 

Nurul H. Miah 

William Edward Micciulli 

Martin Paul Michelstein 

Patricia E. Mickley 

Ronald D. Milam 

Peter Teague Milano 

Gregory Milanowycz 

Lukasz Tomasz Milewski 

Sharon Christina Millan 

Corey Peter Miller 

Craig J. Miller 

Douglas C. Miller 

Henry Alfred Miller, Jr. 

Joel Miller 

Michael Matthew Miller 

Nicole Carol Miller 

Philip D. Miller 

Robert Alan Miller 

Robert Cromwell Miller, Jr. 

Benny Millman 

Charles M. Mills, Jr. 

Ronald Keith Milstein 

Robert J. Minara 

William George Minardi 

Louis Joseph Minervino 

Thomas Mingione 

Wilbert Miraille 

Domenick N. Mircovich 

Rajesh Arjan Mirpuri 

Joseph D. Mistrulli 

Susan J. Miszkowicz 

Paul Thomas Mitchell 

Richard P. Miuccio 

Jeffrey Peter Mladenik 

Frank V. Moccia, Sr. 

Louis Joseph Modafferi 

Boyie Mohammed 

Dennis Mojica 

Manuel D. Mojica, Jr. 

Kleber Rolando Molina 

Manuel De Jesus Molina 

Carl Molinaro 

Justin John Molisani, Jr. 

Brian Patrick Monaghan 

Franklyn Monahan 

John Gerard Monahan 

Kristen Leigh Montanaro 

Craig Montano 

Michael G. Montesi 

Carlos Alberto Montoya 

Antonio De Jesus Montoya Valdes 

Cheryl Ann Monyak 

Thomas Carlo Moody 

Sharon Moore 

Krishna V. Moorthy 

Laura Lee Defazio Morabito 

Abner Morales 

Carlos Manuel Morales 

Paula E. Morales 

Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo 

Gerard P. Moran, Jr. 

John Christopher Moran 

John Michael Moran 

Kathleen Moran 

Lindsay Stapleton Morehouse 

George William Morell 

Steven P. Morello 

Vincent S. Morello 

Yvette Nicole Moreno 

Dorothy Morgan 

Richard J. Morgan 

Nancy Morgenstern 

Sanae Mori 

Blanca Robertina Morocho Morocho 

Leonel Geronimo Morocho Morocho 

Dennis Gerard Moroney 

Lynne Irene Morris 

Odessa V. Morris 

Seth Allan Morris 

Steve Morris 

Christopher Martel Morrison 

Ferdinand V. Morrone 

William David Moskal 

Brian A. Moss 

Marco Motroni 

Cynthia Motus-Wilson 

Iouri A. Mouchinski 

Jude Joseph Moussa 

Peter Moutos 

Damion O’Neil Mowatt 

Teddington H. Moy 

Christopher Michael Mozzillo 

Stephen Vincent Mulderry 

Richard T. Muldowney, Jr. 

Michael D. Mullan 

Dennis Michael Mulligan 

Peter James Mulligan 

Michael Joseph Mullin 

James Donald Munhall 

Nancy Muñiz 

Francisco Heladio Munoz 

Carlos Mario Muñoz 

Theresa Munson 

Robert Michael Murach 

Cesar Augusto Murillo 

Marc A. Murolo 

Brian Joseph Murphy 

Charles Anthony Murphy 

Christopher W. Murphy 

Edward Charles Murphy 

James F. Murphy IV 

James Thomas Murphy 

Kevin James Murphy 

Patrick Jude Murphy 

Patrick Sean Murphy 

Raymond E. Murphy 

Robert Eddie Murphy, Jr. 

John Joseph Murray 

John Joseph Murray 

Susan D. Murray 

Valerie Victoria Murray 

Richard Todd Myhre 

Coney Island’s Wall of Remembrance in Brooklyn honors the more than 400 first responders who died on 9/11.Photo by Paul Frangipane/Brooklyn Paper

Louis J. Nacke II 

Robert B. Nagel

Mildred Rose Naiman 

Takuya Nakamura 

Alexander John Robert Napier 

Frank Joseph Naples III 

John Philip Napolitano 

Catherine Ann Nardella 

Mario Nardone, Jr. 

Manika K. Narula 

Shawn M. Nassaney 

Narender Nath 

Karen Susan Navarro 

Joseph M. Navas 

Francis Joseph Nazario 

Glenroy I. Neblett 

Rayman Marcus Neblett 

Jerome O. Nedd 

Laurence F. Nedell 

Luke G. Nee 

Pete Negron

Laurie Ann Neira 

Ann N. Nelson 

David William Nelson 

Ginger Risco Nelson 

James A. Nelson 

Michele Ann Nelson 

Peter Allen Nelson 

Oscar Francis Nesbitt 

Gerard Terence Nevins 

Renee Tetreault Newell 

Christopher C. Newton 

Christopher Newton-Carter 

Nancy Yuen Ngo 

Khang Ngoc Nguyen 

Jody Tepedino Nichilo 

Kathleen Ann Nicosia 

Martin Stewart Niederer 

Alfonse Joseph Niedermeyer 

Frank John Niestadt, Jr. 

Gloria Nieves 

Juan Nieves, Jr. 

Troy Edward Nilsen 

Paul Nimbley 

John Ballantine Niven 

Katherine McGarry Noack 

Curtis Terrance Noel 

Michael A. Noeth 

Daniel R. Nolan 

Robert Walter Noonan 

Jacqueline June Norton 

Robert Grant Norton 

Daniela Rosalia Notaro 

Brian Christopher Novotny 

Soichi Numata 

Brian Nunez 

Jose Nunez 

Jeffrey Roger Nussbaum 

The 28th anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center is observed during the annual commemoration ceremony held at the North Pool of the Memorial Plaza on Friday, February 26, 2021.Photo by Monika Graff, 9/11 Memorial

James A. Oakley 

Dennis Patrick O’Berg 

James P. O’Brien, Jr. 

Michael P. O’Brien 

Scott J. O’Brien 

Timothy Michael O’Brien 

Daniel O’Callaghan 0

Dennis James O’Connor, Jr. 

Diana J. O’Connor 

Keith Kevin O’Connor 

Richard J. O’Connor 

Amy O’Doherty 

Marni Pont O’Doherty 

Douglas E. Oelschlager 

Takashi Ogawa 

Albert Ogletree 

Philip Paul Ognibene 

John A. Ogonowski 

James Andrew O’Grady 

Joseph J. Ogren 

Thomas G. O’Hagan  

Samuel Oitice 

Patrick J. O’Keefe

William O’Keefe 

Gerald Michael Olcott 

Gerald Thomas O’Leary 

Christine Anne Olender 

Linda Mary Oliva 

Edward K. Oliver 

Leah Elizabeth Oliver 

Eric Taube Olsen 

Jeffrey James Olsen 

Barbara K. Olson 

Maureen Lyons Olson 

Steven John Olson 

Matthew Timothy O’Mahony 

Toshihiro Onda 

Seamus L. Oneal 

John P. O’Neill 

Peter J. O’Neill, Jr. 

Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill 

Betty Ann Ong 

Michael C. Opperman 

Christopher T. Orgielewicz 

Margaret Quinn Orloske 

Virginia Anne Ormiston 

Ruben S. Ornedo 

Kevin M. O’Rourke 

Ronald Orsini 

Peter Keith Ortale 

Juan Ortega-Campos 

Jane Marie Orth 

Alexander Ortiz 

David Ortiz 

Emilio Pete Ortiz 

Pablo Ortiz 

Paul Ortiz, Jr. 

Sonia Ortiz 

Masaru Ose 

Patrick J. O’Shea 

Robert William O’Shea 

Elsy Carolina Osorio Oliva 

James R. Ostrowski 

Timothy Franklin O’Sullivan 

Jason Douglas Oswald 

Michael John Otten 

Isidro D. Ottenwalder 

Michael Chung Ou 

Todd Joseph Ouida 

Jesus Ovalles 

Peter J. Owens, Jr. 

Adianes Oyola 

Names of the 9/11 victims are read during a ceremony held by the Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation on Sept. 11, 2020, after the traditional reading at the 9/11 Memorial was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo by Dean Moses

Angel M. Pabon, Jr. 

Israel Pabon, Jr. 

Roland Pacheco 

Michael Benjamin Packer 

Diana B. Padro 

Deepa Pakkala 

Jeffrey Matthew Palazzo 

Thomas Palazzo 

Richard A. Palazzolo 

Orio Joseph Palmer 

Frank Anthony Palombo 

Alan N. Palumbo 

Christopher Matthew Panatier 

Dominique Lisa Pandolfo 

Jonas Martin Panik 

Paul J. Pansini 

John M. Paolillo 

Edward Joseph Papa 

Salvatore T. Papasso 

James Nicholas Pappageorge 

Marie Pappalardo 

Vinod Kumar Parakat 

Vijayashanker Paramsothy 

Nitin Ramesh Parandkar 

Hardai Parbhu 

James Wendell Parham 

Debra Marie Paris 

George Paris 

Gye Hyong Park 

Philip Lacey Parker 

Michael Alaine Parkes 

Robert E. Parks, Jr. 

Hashmukh C. Parmar 

Robert Parro 

Diane Marie Parsons 

Leobardo Lopez Pascual 

Michael J. Pascuma, Jr. 

Jerrold Hughes Paskins 

Horace Robert Passananti 

Suzanne H. Passaro 

Avnish Ramanbhai Patel 

Dipti Patel 

Manish Patel 

Steven Bennett Paterson 

James Matthew Patrick 

Manuel D. Patrocino 

Bernard E. Patterson 

Clifford L. Patterson, Jr. 

Cira Marie Patti 

Robert E. Pattison 

James Robert Paul 

Patrice Paz 

Victor Hugo Paz 

Stacey Lynn Peak 

Richard Allen Pearlman 

Durrell V. Pearsall, Jr. 

Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli 

Thomas Pedicini 

Todd Douglas Pelino 

Mike Adrian Pelletier 

Anthony G. Peluso 

Angel R. Pena 

Robert Penninger 

Richard Al Penny 

Salvatore F. Pepe 

Carl Allen B. Peralta 

Robert David Peraza 

Jon A. Perconti, Jr. 

Alejo Perez 

Angel Perez, Jr. 

Angela Susan Perez 

Anthony Perez 

Ivan Antonio Perez 

Nancy E. Perez 

Berry Berenson Perkins 

Joseph John Perroncino 

Edward J. Perrotta 

Emelda H. Perry 

Glenn C. Perry, Sr. 

John William Perry 

Franklin Allan Pershep 

Danny Pesce 

Michael John Pescherine 

Davin N. Peterson 

Donald Arthur Peterson 

Jean Hoadley Peterson 

William Russell Peterson 

Mark James Petrocelli 

Philip Scott Petti 

Glen Kerrin Pettit 

Dominick A. Pezzulo 

Kaleen Elizabeth Pezzuti 

Kevin J. Pfeifer 

Tu-Anh Pham 

Kenneth John Phelan, Sr. 

Sneha Anne Philip 

Eugenia McCann Piantieri 

Ludwig John Picarro 

Matthew Picerno 

Joseph O. Pick 

Christopher J. Pickford 

Dennis J. Pierce 

Bernard Pietronico 

Nicholas P. Pietrunti 

Theodoros Pigis 

Susan Elizabeth Pinto 

Joseph Piskadlo 

Christopher Todd Pitman 

Joshua Michael Piver 

Robert R. Ploger III 

Zandra F. Ploger 

Joseph Plumitallo 

John M. Pocher 

William Howard Pohlmann 

Laurence Michael Polatsch 

Thomas H. Polhemus 

Steve Pollicino 

Susan M. Pollio 

Darin H. Pontell 

Joshua Iosua Poptean 

Giovanna Porras 

Anthony Portillo 

James Edward Potorti 

Daphne Pouletsos 

Richard N. Poulos 

Stephen Emanual Poulos 

Brandon Jerome Powell 

Scott Alan Powell 

Shawn Edward Powell 

Antonio Dorsey Pratt 

Gregory M. Preziose 

Wanda Ivelisse Prince 

Vincent A. Princiotta 

Kevin M. Prior 

Everett Martin Proctor III 

Carrie Beth Progen 

David Lee Pruim 

Richard A. Prunty 

John Foster Puckett 

Robert David Pugliese

Edward F. Pullis 

Patricia Ann Puma 

Jack D. Punches 

Hemanth Kumar Puttur 

Joseph J. Pycior, Jr. 

Edward R. Pykon 

Remembering one of the 343 New York City firefighters killed on 9/11 at the 2020 memorial ceremonies.Photo by Dean Moses

Christopher Quackenbush 

Lars Peter Qualben 

Lincoln Quappé 

Beth Ann Quigley 

Patrick J. Quigley IV 

Michael T. Quilty 

James Francis Quinn 

Ricardo J. Quinn 

Photo by Todd Maisel

Carol Millicent Rabalais 

Christopher Peter Anthony Racaniello 

Leonard J. Ragaglia 

Eugene J. Raggio 

Laura Marie Ragonese-Snik 

Michael Paul Ragusa 

Peter Frank Raimondi 

Harry A. Raines 

Lisa J. Raines 

Ehtesham Raja 

Valsa Raju 

Edward J. Rall 

Lukas Rambousek 

Maria Ramirez 

Harry Ramos 

Vishnoo Ramsaroop 

Deborah A. Ramsaur 

Lorenzo E. Ramzey 

Alfred Todd Rancke 

Adam David Rand 

Jonathan C. Randall 

Shreyas S. Ranganath 

Anne T. Ransom 

Faina Rapoport 

Rhonda Sue Rasmussen 

Robert A. Rasmussen 

Amenia Rasool

Mark Rasweiler 

Marsha D. Ratchford 

David Alan James Rathkey 

William Ralph Raub 

Gerard F. Rauzi 

Alexey Razuvaev 

Gregory Reda 

Sarah Anne Redheffer 

Michele Marie Reed 

Judith Ann Reese 

Donald J. Regan 

Robert M. Regan 

Thomas Michael Regan 

Christian Michael Otto Regenhard 

Howard Reich 

Gregg Reidy 

James Brian Reilly 

Kevin O. Reilly 

Timothy E. Reilly 

Joseph Reina, Jr. 

Thomas Barnes Reinig 

Frank Bennett Reisman 

Joshua Scott Reiss 

Karen Renda 

John Armand Reo 

Richard Cyril Rescorla 

John Thomas Resta 

Sylvia San Pio Resta and her unborn child 

Martha M. Reszke 

David E. Retik 

Todd H. Reuben 

Luis Clodoaldo Revilla Mier 

Eduvigis Reyes, Jr. 

Bruce Albert Reynolds 

John Frederick Rhodes 

Francis Saverio Riccardelli 

Rudolph N. Riccio 

Ann Marie Riccoboni 

David Harlow Rice 

Eileen Mary Rice 

Kenneth Frederick Rice III 

CeCelia E. Richard 

Vernon Allan Richard 

Claude Daniel Richards 

Gregory David Richards 

Michael Richards 

Venesha Orintia Richards 

Jimmy Riches 

Alan Jay Richman 

John M. Rigo 

Frederick Charles Rimmele III 

Rose Mary Riso 

Moises N. Rivas 

Joseph R. Rivelli, Jr. 

Carmen Alicia Rivera 

Isaias Rivera 

Juan William Rivera 

Linda Ivelisse Rivera 

David E. Rivers 

Joseph R. Riverso 

Paul V. Rizza 

John Frank Rizzo 

Stephen Louis Roach 

Joseph Roberto 

Leo Arthur Roberts 

Michael E. Roberts 

Michael Edward Roberts 

Donald Walter Robertson, Jr. 

Jeffrey Robinson 

Michell Lee Jean Robotham 

Donald Arthur Robson 

Antonio A. Rocha 

Raymond James Rocha 

Laura Rockefeller 

John Michael Rodak 

Antonio José Rodrigues 

Anthony Rodriguez 

Carmen Milagros Rodriguez 

Gregory E. Rodriguez 

Marsha A. Rodriguez 

Mayra Valdes Rodriguez 

Richard Rodriguez 

David Bartolo Rodriguez-Vargas 

Matthew Rogan 

Jean Destrehan Rogér 

Karlie Rogers 

Scott William Rohner 

Keith Michael Roma 

Joseph M. Romagnolo 

Efrain Romero, Sr. 

Elvin Romero 

James A. Romito 

Sean Paul Rooney 

Eric Thomas Ropiteau 

Aida Rosario 

Angela Rosario 

Mark H. Rosen 

Brooke David Rosenbaum 

Linda Rosenbaum 

Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum 

Lloyd Daniel Rosenberg 

Mark Louis Rosenberg 

Andrew Ira Rosenblum 

Joshua M. Rosenblum 

Joshua Alan Rosenthal 

Richard David Rosenthal 

Philip Martin Rosenzweig 

Daniel Rosetti 

Richard Barry Ross 

Norman S. Rossinow 

Nicholas P. Rossomando 

Michael Craig Rothberg 

Donna Marie Rothenberg 

Mark David Rothenberg 

James Michael Roux 

Nicholas Charles Alexander Rowe 

Edward V. Rowenhorst 

Judy Rowlett 

Timothy Alan Roy, Sr. 

Paul G. Ruback 

Ronald J. Ruben 

Joanne Rubino 

David M. Ruddle 

Bart Joseph Ruggiere 

Susan A. Ruggiero 

Adam Keith Ruhalter 

Gilbert Ruiz 

Robert E. Russell 

Stephen P. Russell 

Steven Harris Russin 

Michael Thomas Russo, Sr. 

Wayne Alan Russo 

William R. Ruth 

Edward Ryan 

John Joseph Ryan 

Jonathan Stephan Ryan 

Matthew L. Ryan 

Tatiana Ryjova 

Christina Sunga Ryook 

Photo by Todd Maisel

Thierry Saada 

Jason Elazar Sabbag 

Thomas E. Sabella 

Scott H. Saber 

Charles E. Sabin, Sr. 

Joseph Francis Sacerdote 

Jessica Leigh Sachs 

Francis John Sadocha 

Jude Elias Safi 

Brock Joel Safronoff 

Edward Saiya 

John Patrick Salamone 

Marjorie C. Salamone 

Hernando Rafael Salas 

Juan G. Salas 

Esmerlin Antonio Salcedo 

John Pepe Salerno 

Rahma Salie and her unborn child 

Richard L. Salinardi, Jr. 

Wayne John Saloman 

Nolbert Salomon 

Catherine Patricia Salter 

Frank G. Salvaterra 

Paul Richard Salvio 

Samuel Robert Salvo, Jr. 

Carlos Alberto Samaniego 

John P. Sammartino 

James Kenneth Samuel, Jr. 

Michael San Phillip 

Hugo M. Sanay 

Alva Cynthia Jeffries Sanchez 

Jacquelyn Patrice Sanchez 

Jesus Sanchez 

Raymond Sanchez 

Eric M. Sand 

Stacey Leigh Sanders 

Herman S. Sandler 

Jim Sands, Jr. 

Ayleen J. Santiago 

Kirsten Reese Santiago 

Maria Theresa Concepcion

Santillan 

Susan Gayle Santo 

Christopher A. Santora 

John August Santore 

Mario L. Santoro 

Rafael Humberto Santos 

Rufino C.F. Santos III 

Victor J. Saracini 

Kalyan K. Sarkar 

Chapelle Renee Stewart Sarker 

Paul F. Sarle 

Deepika Kumar Sattaluri 

Gregory Thomas Saucedo 

Susan M. Sauer 

Anthony Savas 

Vladimir Savinkin 

John Michael Sbarbaro 

David M. Scales 

Robert Louis Scandole 

Michelle Scarpitta 

Dennis Scauso 

John Albert Schardt 

John G. Scharf 

Fred C. Scheffold, Jr. 

Angela Susan Scheinberg 

Scott Mitchell Schertzer 

Sean Schielke 

Steven Francis Schlag 

Robert A. Schlegel 

Jon Schlissel 

Karen Helene Schmidt 

Ian Schneider 

Thomas G. Schoales 

Marisa Dinardo Schorpp 

Frank G. Schott, Jr. 

Gerard Patrick Schrang 

Jeffrey H. Schreier 

John T. Schroeder 

Susan Lee Schuler 

Edward W. Schunk 

Mark Evan Schurmeier 

John Burkhart Schwartz 

Mark Schwartz 

Adriane Victoria Scibetta 

Raphael Scorca 

Janice M. Scott 

Randolph Scott 

Christopher Jay Scudder 

Arthur Warren Scullin 

Michael H. Seaman 

Margaret M. Seeliger 

Anthony Segarra 

Carlos Segarra 

Jason M. Sekzer 

Matthew Carmen Sellitto 

Michael L. Selves 

Howard Selwyn 

Larry John Senko 

Arturo Angelo Sereno 

Frankie Serrano 

Marian H. Serva 

Alena Sesinova 

Adele Christine Sessa 

Sita Nermalla Sewnarine 

Karen Lynn Seymour 

Davis Grier Sezna, Jr. 

Thomas Joseph Sgroi 

Jayesh Shantilal Shah 

Khalid M. Shahid 

Mohammed Shajahan 

Gary Shamay 

Earl Richard Shanahan 

Dan F. Shanower 

Neil G. Shastri 

Kathryn Anne Shatzoff 

Barbara A. Shaw 

Jeffrey James Shaw 

Robert John Shay, Jr. 

Daniel James Shea 

Joseph Patrick Shea 

Kathleen Shearer 

Robert M. Shearer 

Linda June Sheehan 

Hagay Shefi 

Antionette M. Sherman 

John Anthony Sherry 

Atsushi Shiratori 

Thomas Joseph Shubert 

Mark Shulman 0

See Wong Shum 

Allan Abraham Shwartzstein 

Clarin Shellie Siegel-Schwartz 

Johanna Sigmund 

Dianne T. Signer and her unborn child 

Gregory Sikorsky 

Stephen Gerard Siller 

David Silver 

Craig A. Silverstein 

Nasima H. Simjee 

Bruce Edward Simmons 

Diane M. Simmons 

Donald D. Simmons 

George W. Simmons 

Arthur Simon 

Kenneth Alan Simon 

Michael J. Simon 

Paul Joseph Simon 

Marianne Liquori Simone 

Barry Simowitz 

Jane Louise Simpkin 

Jeff Lyal Simpson 

Cheryle D. Sincock 

Khamladai Khami Singh 

Roshan Ramesh Singh 

Thomas E. Sinton III 

Peter A. Siracuse 

Muriel F. Siskopoulos 

Joseph Michael Sisolak 

John P. Skala 

Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr. 

Toyena Corliss Skinner 

Paul Albert Skrzypek 

Christopher Paul Slattery 

Vincent Robert Slavin 

Robert F. Sliwak 

Paul Kenneth Sloan 

Stanley S. Smagala, Jr. 

Wendy L. Small 

Gregg H. Smallwood 

Catherine T. Smith 

Daniel Laurence Smith 

Gary F. Smith 

George Eric Smith 

Heather Lee Smith 

James Gregory Smith 

Jeffrey R. Smith 

Joyce Patricia Smith 

Karl T. Smith, Sr. 

Kevin Joseph Smith 

Leon Smith, Jr. 

Moira Ann Smith 

Monica Rodriguez Smith and her unborn child 

Rosemary A. Smith 

Bonnie Shihadeh Smithwick 

Rochelle Monique Snell 

Christine Ann Snyder 

Dianne Bullis Snyder 

Leonard J. Snyder, Jr. 

Astrid Elizabeth Sohan 

Sushil S. Solanki 

Rubén Solares 

Naomi Leah Solomon 

Daniel W. Song 

Mari-Rae Sopper 

Michael Charles Sorresse 

Fabian Soto 

Timothy Patrick Soulas 

Gregory Thomas Spagnoletti 

Donald F. Spampinato, Jr. 

Thomas Sparacio 

John Anthony Spataro 0

Robert W. Spear, Jr. 

Robert Speisman 

Maynard S. Spence, Jr. 

George Edward Spencer III 

Robert Andrew Spencer 

Mary Rubina Sperando 

Frank Spinelli 

William E. Spitz 

Joseph Patrick Spor, Jr. 

Klaus Johannes Sprockamp 

Saranya Srinuan 

Fitzroy St. Rose 

Michael F. Stabile 

Lawrence T. Stack 

Timothy M. Stackpole 

Richard James Stadelberger 

Eric Adam Stahlman 

Gregory Stajk 

Alexandru Liviu Stan 

Corina Stan 

Mary Domenica Stanley 

Anthony Starita 

Jeffrey Stark 

Derek James Statkevicus 

Patricia J. Statz 

Craig William Staub 

William V. Steckman 

Eric Thomas Steen 

William R. Steiner 

Alexander Robbins Steinman 

Edna L. Stephens 

Andrew Stergiopoulos 

Andrew J. Stern 

Norma Lang Steuerle 

Martha Jane Stevens 

Michael James Stewart 

Richard H. Stewart, Jr. 

Sanford M. Stoller 

Douglas Joel Stone 

Lonny Jay Stone 

Jimmy Nevill Storey 

Timothy Stout 

Thomas Strada 

James J. Straine, Jr. 

Edward W. Straub 

George J. Strauch, Jr. 

Edward Thomas Strauss 

Steven R. Strauss 

Larry L. Strickland 

Steven F. Strobert 

Walwyn Wellington Stuart, Jr. 

Benjamin Suarez 

David Scott Suarez 

Ramon Suarez 

Dino Xavier Suarez Ramirez 

Yoichi Sumiyama Sugiyama 

William Christopher Sugra 

Daniel Thomas Suhr 

David Marc Sullins 

Christopher P. Sullivan 

Patrick Sullivan 

Thomas G. Sullivan 

Hilario Soriano Sumaya, Jr. 

James Joseph Suozzo 

Colleen M. Supinski 

Robert Sutcliffe 

Seline Sutter 

Claudia Suzette Sutton 

John Francis Swaine 

Kristine M. Swearson 

Brian David Sweeney 

Brian Edward Sweeney 

Madeline Amy Sweeney 

Kenneth J. Swenson 

Thomas F. Swift 

Derek Ogilvie Sword 

Kevin Thomas Szocik 

Gina Sztejnberg 

Norbert P. Szurkowski 

Photo by Dean Moses

Harry Taback 

Joann C. Tabeek 

Norma C. Taddei 

Michael Taddonio 

Keiichiro Takahashi 

Keiji Takahashi 

Phyllis Gail Talbot 

Robert R. Talhami 

John Talignani 

Sean Patrick Tallon 

Paul Talty 

Maurita Tam 

Rachel Tamares 

Hector Rogan Tamayo 

Michael Andrew Tamuccio 

Kenichiro Tanaka 

Rhondelle Cherie Tankard 

Michael Anthony Tanner 

Dennis Gerard Taormina, Jr. 

Kenneth Joseph Tarantino 

Allan Tarasiewicz 

Michael C. Tarrou 

Ronald Tartaro 

Deborah Tavolarella 

Darryl Anthony Taylor 

Donnie Brooks Taylor 

Hilda E. Taylor 

Kip P. Taylor 

Leonard E. Taylor 

Lorisa Ceylon Taylor 

Michael Morgan Taylor 

Sandra C. Taylor 

Sandra Dawn Teague 

Karl W. Teepe 

Paul A. Tegtmeier 

Yeshavant Moreshwar Tembe 

Anthony Tempesta 

Dorothy Pearl Temple 

Stanley L. Temple 

David Gustaf Peter Tengelin 

Brian John Terrenzi 

Lisa Marie Terry 

Goumatie Thackurdeen 

Harshad Sham Thatte 

Michael Theodoridis 

Thomas F. Theurkauf, Jr. 

Lesley Anne Thomas 

Brian Thomas Thompson 

Clive Ian Thompson 

Glenn Thompson 

Nigel Bruce Thompson 

Perry A. Thompson 

Vanavah Alexei Thompson 

William H. Thompson 

Eric Raymond Thorpe 

Nichola Angela Thorpe 

Tamara C. Thurman 

Sal Edward Tieri, Jr. 

John Patrick Tierney 

Mary Ellen Tiesi 

William Randolph Tieste 

Kenneth Tietjen 

Stephen Edward Tighe 

Scott Charles Timmes 

Michael E. Tinley 

Jennifer M. Tino 

Robert Frank Tipaldi 

John James Tipping II 

David Tirado 

Hector Luis Tirado, Jr. 

Michelle Lee Titolo 

Alicia Nicole Titus 

John J. Tobin 

Richard J. Todisco 

Otis V. Tolbert 

Vladimir Tomasevic 

Stephen Kevin Tompsett 

Thomas Tong 

Doris Torres 

Luis Eduardo Torres 

Amy Elizabeth Toyen 

Christopher Michael Traina 

Daniel Patrick Trant 

Abdoul Karim Traore 

Glenn J. Travers, Sr. 

Walter Philip Travers 

Felicia Yvette Traylor-Bass 

James Anthony Trentini 

Mary Barbara Trentini 

Lisa L. Trerotola 

Karamo Baba Trerra 

Michael Angel Trinidad 

Francis Joseph Trombino 

Gregory James Trost 

Willie Q. Troy 

William P. Tselepis, Jr. 

Zhanetta Valentinovna Tsoy 

Michael Patrick Tucker 

Lance Richard Tumulty 

Ching Ping Tung 

Simon James Turner 

Donald Joseph Tuzio 

Robert T. Twomey 

Jennifer Lynn Tzemis 

Photo by Dean Moses

John G. Ueltzhoeffer 

Tyler Victor Ugolyn 

Michael A. Uliano 

Jonathan J. Uman 

Anil Shivhari Umarkar 

Allen V. Upton 

Diane Marie Urban 

John Damien Vaccacio 

Bradley Hodges Vadas 

William Valcarcel 

Felix Antonio Vale 

Ivan Vale 

Benito Valentin 

Santos Valentin, Jr. 

Carlton Francis Valvo II 

Pendyala Vamsikrishna 

Erica H. Van Acker 

Kenneth W. Van Auken

Bruce Van Hine 

Daniel M. Van Laere 

Edward Raymond Vanacore 

Jon Charles Vandevander 

Frederick T. Varacchi 

Gopalakrishnan Varadhan 

David Vargas 

Scott C. Vasel 

Azael Ismael Vasquez 

Ronald J. Vauk 

Arcangel Vazquez 

Santos Vazquez 

Peter Vega 

Sankara Sastry Velamuri 

Jorge Velazquez 

Lawrence G. Veling 

Anthony Mark Ventura 

David Vera 

Loretta Ann Vero 

Christopher James Vialonga 

Matthew Gilbert Vianna 

Robert Anthony Vicario 

Celeste Torres Victoria 

Joanna Vidal 

John T. Vigiano II 

Joseph Vincent Vigiano 

Frank J. Vignola, Jr. 

Joseph Barry Vilardo 

Claribel Villalobos Hernandez 

Sergio Gabriel Villanueva 

Chantal Vincelli 

Melissa Renée Vincent 

Francine Ann Virgilio 

Lawrence Virgilio 

Joseph Gerard Visciano 

Joshua S. Vitale 

Maria Percoco Vola 

Lynette D. Vosges 

Garo H. Voskerijian 

Alfred Anton Vukosa 

Photo by Todd Maisel

Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler 

Karen J. Wagner 

Mary Alice Wahlstrom 

Honor Elizabeth Wainio 

Gabriela Silvina Waisman 

Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford 

Courtney Wainsworth Walcott 

Victor Wald 

Kenneth E. Waldie 

Benjamin James Walker 

Glen Wall 

Mitchel Scott Wallace 

Peter Guyder Wallace 

Robert Francis Wallace 

Roy Michael Wallace 

Jeanmarie Wallendorf 

Matthew Blake Wallens 

Meta L. Waller 

John Wallice, Jr. 

Barbara P. Walsh 

Jim Walsh 

Jeffrey P. Walz 

Ching Wang 

Weibin Wang 

Michael Warchola 

Stephen Gordon Ward 

Timothy Ray Ward 

James A. Waring 

Brian G. Warner 

Derrick Christopher Washington 

Charles Waters 

James Thomas Waters, Jr. 

Patrick J. Waters 

Kenneth Thomas Watson 

Michael Henry Waye 

Todd Christopher Weaver 

Walter Edward Weaver 

Nathaniel Webb 

Dinah Webster 

William Michael Weems 

Joanne Flora Weil 

Michael T. Weinberg 

Steven Weinberg 

Scott Jeffrey Weingard 

Steven George Weinstein 

Simon Weiser 

David M. Weiss 

David Thomas Weiss 

Chin Sun Pak Wells 

Vincent Michael Wells 

Deborah Jacobs Welsh 

Timothy Matthew Welty 

Christian Hans Rudolf Wemmers 

Ssu-Hui Wen 

John Joseph Wenckus 

Oleh D. Wengerchuk 

Peter M. West 

Whitfield West, Jr. 

Meredith Lynn Whalen 

Eugene Michael Whelan 

Adam S. White 

Edward James White III 

James Patrick White 

John Sylvester White 

Kenneth Wilburn White, Jr. 

Leonard Anthony White 

Malissa Y. White 

Maudlyn A. White 

Sandra L. White 

Wayne White 

Leanne Marie Whiteside 

Mark P. Whitford 

Leslie A. Whittington 

Michael T. Wholey 

Mary Lenz Wieman 

Jeffrey David Wiener 

William J. Wik 

Alison Marie Wildman 

Glenn E. Wilkinson 

Ernest M. Willcher 

John Charles Willett 

Brian Patrick Williams 

Candace Lee Williams 

Crossley Richard Williams, Jr. 

David J. Williams 

David Lucian Williams 

Debbie L. Williams 

Dwayne Williams 

Kevin Michael Williams 

Louie Anthony Williams 

Louis Calvin Williams III 

John P. Williamson 

Donna Ann Wilson 

William Eben Wilson 

David Harold Winton 

Glenn J. Winuk 

Thomas Francis Wise 

Alan L. Wisniewski 

Frank Paul Wisniewski 

David Wiswall 

Sigrid Charlotte Wiswe 

Michael R. Wittenstein 

Christopher W. Wodenshek 

Martin Phillips Wohlforth 

Katherine Susan Wolf 

Jennifer Yen Wong 

Siucheung Steve Wong 

Yin Ping Wong 

Yuk Ping Wong 

Brent James Woodall 

James John Woods 

Marvin Roger Woods 

Patrick J. Woods 

Richard Herron Woodwell 

David Terence Wooley 

John Bentley Works 

Martin Michael Wortley 

Rodney James Wotton 

William Wren, Ret. 

John W. Wright, Jr. 

Neil Robin Wright 

Sandra Lee Wright 

Jupiter Yambem 

John D. Yamnicky, Sr. 

Suresh Yanamadala 

Vicki Yancey 

Shuyin Yang 

Matthew David Yarnell 

Myrna Yaskulka 

Shakila Yasmin 

Olabisi Shadie Layeni Yee 

Kevin W. Yokum 

Edward P. York 

Kevin Patrick York 

Raymond R. York 

Suzanne Martha Youmans 

Barrington Leroy Young, Jr. 

Donald McArthur Young 

Edmond G. Young, Jr. 

Jacqueline Young 

Lisa L. Young 

Elkin Yuen 

Joseph C. Zaccoli 

Adel Agayby Zakhary 

Arkady Zaltsman 

Edwin J. Zambrana, Jr. 

Robert Alan Zampieri 

Mark Zangrilli 

Christopher R. Zarba, Jr. 

Ira Zaslow 

Kenneth Albert Zelman 

Abraham J. Zelmanowitz 

Martin Morales Zempoaltecatl 

Zhe Zeng 

Marc Scott Zeplin 

Jie Yao Justin Zhao 

Yuguang Zheng 

Ivelin Ziminski 

Michael Joseph Zinzi 

Charles Alan Zion 

Julie Lynne Zipper 

Salvatore J. Zisa 

Prokopios Paul Zois 

Joseph J. Zuccala 

Andrew Steven Zucker 

Igor Zukelman 

Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC