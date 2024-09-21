Man in Bronx shot dead outside restaurant: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx police are investigating a deadly shooting near a restaurant on Saturday morning that claimed a man’s life.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified victim was shot in front of the La Clave restaurant at 1186 Evergreen Ave. in Soundview at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the mortally wounded man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said his identity is pending at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Through Sept. 15, the 43rd Precinct had tallied eight homicides for the year, two fewer than the 10 recorded at the same time a year ago, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings in the command are also down 19.2% in 2024.