Brooklyn

Man dead after being shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

file photo

A man is dead after being gunned down in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

The victim was shot several times in his “lower extremities” at around 10 p.m. in the vicinity of New Jersey and Sutter Avenues, police said. When officers from the 75th Precinct arrived at the scene, they found the man unconscious and unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified, pending family notification.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

