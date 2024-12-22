Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 78-year-old man has died days after being hit by a pickup truck driver while attempting to cross a busy Queens intersection earlier this month.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred when the victim, Jose Jimenez, was attempting to cross Jericho Turnpike at 91st Avenue in Bellerose on Dec. 14 at around 6:41 p.m.

At the same time, a 39-year-old driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram, traveling northbound on 91st Avenue, attempted to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike when he struck Jimenez as he was crossing from the intersection’s west side.

Officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call about he incident. EMS also arrived at the scene and brought Jiminez, of 91st Street in Bellerose, to North Shore Manhasset Hospital in stable condition.

Though he suffered head injuries that were not deemed life-threatening at first, police sources said, the victim succumbed to his injuries five days later on Dec. 19.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was not speeding or driving recklessly when the collision occurred.

No arrests have been made, police said, and the incident is still under investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Total fatalities from traffic collisions in the 105 Precinct decreased nearly 64% year to date compared to 2023, according to the latest police statistics. Of the four people killed in crashes within the precinct this year, two were pedestrians, the statistics show.