Man dies after rescue teams extract him from Jamaica Bay in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A dramatic rescue took place Sunday morning after a man was found floating in Jamaica Bay in Brooklyn, but the effort was for naught, according to police sources.

NYPD officers and members of FDNY scrambled to rescue a man found bobbing in the water just off Canarsie Pier at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12. Onlookers at Rockaway Parkway and the Canarsie Veterans Circle watched in dismay as a helicopter hovered overhead and emergency services worked in tandem to retrieve the man floating face down in the frigid bay.

The man appeared unconscious as scuba divers suited up and launched themselves into the freezing water. First responders stayed by his side as they employed a series of apparatuses to fish the man out and onto the pier. Once on dry land, he was placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and whisked to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said.

The man’s name has not yet been released and it is not currently known how he fell into the water. The investigation is ongoing.