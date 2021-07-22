New booth sells same-day tickets to New York City shows while supporting the Actors Fund

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

If you miss sitting in the theater, you don’t have to wait until Broadway reopens in September.

The Off Broadway Alliance recently announced the opening of Performing Now NYC, a ticket booth that sells same-day tickets to local shows across the city.

Located at 1657 Broadway at 51st Street, the Performing Now NYC ticket booth allows New Yorkers to purchase same-day tickets at COVID-friendly venues. The booth is open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets will be full price, ranging from $20-$90, with a $4 service fee. All profits from the booth will go to support the Actors Fund.

The ticket booth will be open daily until Sept. 14 when the TKTS booths reopen. To see a schedule of what’s playing, visit PerformingNowNYC.com.