The New York license plate will soon have a new look.

Residents chose among five designs in an online poll released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, with the winner announced on Sept. 6. But the plan to phase out older plates in favor of the winning design has come under scrutiny.

Which new design won?

About 325,000 votes were cast in the poll for the new license plate. The winning design, which features Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty, the New York City skyline and a lighthouse, received nearly 50% of the vote, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said. The new blue, yellow and white plate also will say “Excelsior,” the state motto, instead of “Empire State,” as the current plate does.

What is the current New York license plate?

Since April 1, 2010, the state DMV has issued the “Empire Gold” license plate, which has navy plate numbers and says “Empire State.” Before that plate, in 2001, the state issued the “Empire Blue and White” plate, which many New Yorkers still have, which features the Niagara Falls and the New York City skyline.

Before those recognizable plates, there was one issued in 1986 with a Statue of Liberty on it, but that was the first time the plates had a symbol on them. Earlier versions, many of which were yellow, just had the number and “New York” or “NY.”

When will we see the new plates?

The new design will be rolled out in April 2020.

How will replacements work?

Any license plate that is 10 or more years old would be required to be replaced with the new versions when motorists renew their vehicle registration after April 1, 2020. The state estimates that more than 3 million vehicles have plates that are at least 10 years old.

Why does the state want to replace old license plates?

Plates that are at least 10 years old are often “damaged, oxidized and peeling, making it difficult or impossible to read the license plate number,” the governor’s office said when it announced the poll for the new design.

Illegible license plates hinder speeding and red-light cameras and the cashless tolling systems at bridges and tunnels that take images of license plates on vehicles that don’t have an EZPass.

How much do license plates cost?

It cost $25 to get new plates, and there’s an additional $20 fee to keep the same number. The fee on the new plates is expected to generate at least $75 million for the state, based on the estimate of 3 million cars with plates at least 10 years old.

But, after some state legislators criticized Cuomo’s replacement plan as a “cash grab,” the DMV commissioner said in a statement that the administration is open to changing the plan.

“If the legislature can agree to a cost effective and practical plate inspection mechanism to determine what plates are still in good operating condition after the 10-year life and thus do not need to be replaced we would welcome the opportunity to be cooperative,” Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “The 10-year life replacement program does not go into effect until next April so we have time to work with the legislature to explore alternatives. We support reducing costs wherever possible.”

A state law passed in 2009 says license plate fees cannot exceed $25.

Where are license plates made?

New York’s license plates are made by inmates in the Auburn Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

What to do with old plates

New Yorkers should recycle old license plates, the DMV says, but first, use a permanent marker to cross out the plate number.

