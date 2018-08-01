A civilian employee of the NYPD died Wednesday morning after a truck’s tire flew into the windshield of his car as he was driving on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn, police said.

The 64-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was driving east on the highway in the HOV lane at about 6:30 a.m. when a tire from a truck going the opposite way came loose, cops said.

The tire shattered his windshield and struck him, causing the car to crash into the barrier.

The victim was found with severe head trauma and taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The truck driver stayed at the scene, and there were no other injuries reported. It was not immediately clear what position the victim had with the NYPD.