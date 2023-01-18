College Basketball, Ohio State vs Nebraska: Odds, best bets, how to watch, more

The Ohio State Buckeyes look to get back to winning ways after shockingly dropping four consecutive games, including games to Minnesota and Rutgers. Their opponents, Nebraska, are coming off of a loss to Purdue and will looking to rebound with a big win here.

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-9)

Game Details:

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE

Time: Wednesday, January 18th at 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Betting odds:

Spread: OSU -6

Moneyline: OSU -260 | NEB +210

Total: O/U 137.5

Matchup:

Ohio State’s sloppy run of form has been shocking for many. Even a red-hot Brice Sensabaugh couldn’t stop the bleeding in an overtime loss to Rutgers. The Buckeyes are now 2-4 in conference games this season and will be wanting to get some momentum building before desperation starts to set in.

The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, will pose a difficult challenge. They have a 6-2 record at home this year and have been stout defensively. If the Buckeyes can’t find success from the field, things could start to get out of hand.

However, the issue for Nebraska comes in the way of a lack of scoring. Derrick Walker leads the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game, but Sam Griesel is the only other player on the roster to be averaging over 10. Keeping Ohio State quiet won’t be the easiest task in the world, so they have to find a way to keep pace. Scoring 68 points per game won’t cut it if the Buckeyes can hit their season average of 78.

Prediction:

Buckeyes 86 – Cornhuskers 71

Players to watch:

Derrick Walker | Nebraska

The Cornhuskers will go as Derrick Walker goes. Since an early December game against the Spartans, Walker has only scored under 10 points on one occasion. However, going 2-7 from the field in a recent loss to Illinois highlights how volatile his play can be. Nebraska has been unable to get over the 60-point mark since the 21st of December and one would have to imagine that failure to do so here would result in a loss. Walker has to step up.

Brice Sensabaugh | Ohio State

There’s only one man to highlight here and it’s Brice Sensabaugh. The man is just on another level right now and will be drawing plenty of attention from NBA scouts. The question is whether or not he can go from being an extremely talented individual to someone who can single-handedly change the course of a game? The Buckeyes have fallen short way too often in recent weeks and their most talented player has to step up and be the difference.

For more NCAAB coverage, like this Ohio State and Nebraska preview, visit amNY Sports.com