PHOTOS: Take a look inside the Flatiron District’s new spell-binding Harry Potter New York store

Next week, the “Harry Potter” universe will come to life in a highly-anticipated new store opening in the Flatiron District.

Located at 935 Broadway, Harry Potter New York will span three floors and house tons of “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” merchandise under one roof. There are 15 different themed areas to explore, each of which has been carefully crafted to bring the wizarding world to New York when the store opens on June 3.

As you walk into the store, you are greeted by Fawkes the Phoenix, who overlooks a room of merchandise that is exclusive to the Harry Potter New York store. As you walk around, you’ll find a plethora of different pieces of “Harry Potter”-themed clothing, jewelry, stuffed animals, books, treats such as Chocolate Frogs, Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans, Butterbeer and so much more. The engravement station offers an opportunity to personalize a wand, robe or journal for you or as a gift.

The shop is adorned with several props from the “Harry Potter” films, including the wands of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley (to name a few), Ravenclaw’s diadem, Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter and more. There are 50 character wands that are available for purchase, including a Golden Snitch wand that is exclusive to the store.

Guests can also explore the House of MinaLima, a first of its kind in America. MinaLima, who is the graphic design duo on all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, created a gallery and store showcasing the graphic art of the Wizarding World, including Daily Prophet covers, Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter and the Quibbler.

Harry Potter New York will offer many interactive opportunities when it opens to the public. Try your hand at a duel with the interactive wand table or watch the Griffin, which guards Dumbledore’s office in the films, rotate in the atrium. Shoppers can also find a number of Enchanted Keys throughout the store and track them on the Harry Potter Fan Club app to unlock exclusive behind the scenes content — plus, if you find all the keys, you will be given to a password to give to a cashier for a special prize!

There are several photo opportunities throughout the store, including posing inside a London phone box for a photo as if transporting themselves into the Ministry of Magic, or even seeing themselves as if they were inside Hagrid’s boots. Plus, over the summer guests can look forward to two virtual reality experiences that are expected to open later this summer.

If you can’t make it to the store, head over to harrypotterstore.com to shop online.