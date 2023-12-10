Police release photos of suspects who fired shots during Union Square robbery

Surveillance images of the suspects police believe fired a gun during a robbery gone awry in Union Square over the weekend.

Police have released images of the suspects who they believe fired a gun during a robbery gone awry in Union Square over the weekend.

Authorities said Sunday that they remain on the hunt for a group of three young men who sent New Yorkers running during a Friday night on the town, mere blocks away from the packed Union Square Holiday Market.

According to police sources, a 20-year-old man was making his way down the sidewalk on Union Square West and East 17th Street at around 9:40 p.m. when three men grabbed him and yanked his headphones from his head before fleeing. The victim apparently trailed trio when one of them pulled out a handgun and fired wildly at him.

While the incident apparently horrified those in the area, the bullets did not strike anyone. Cops say the robbers ran into the Union Square subway station, where they made their escape, but not before being caught on the transit system’s surveillance cameras. Police on Sunday released images of the suspects in hopes that the public will recognize and help identify them.

Following the incident, officers from the 13th Precinct swarmed the popular greenspace as they searched for more answers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.