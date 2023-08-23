Politicians and civil rights groups rally for council bill requiring NYPD to document all street stops

The shadow of stop and frisk loomed large outside of City Hall on Wednesday as politicians and civil rights groups assembled to demand the City Council pass a new bill aimed at expanding police transparency.

The shadow of stop and frisk loomed large outside of City Hall on Wednesday as politicians and civil rights groups assembled to demand the City Council pass a new bill that would require cops to document who they have stopped and why.

Supporters of legislation dubbed the How Many Stops Act are seeking to have the NYPD extensively document their encounters with the public. The bill would require police to produce a “comprehensive accounting” of all street stops, consensual searches, questionings, and the purpose of DNA searches. For many the how, why, and where police have these interactions with the public is an imperative step on rebuilding trust between cops and civilians.

Police would also be required to take down the demographic information of the individuals they stop during regular encounters.

“When it comes to transparency and accountability law enforcement has never worked well with others, period. They just don’t. So, anything that you hear now, is not new. We heard it before. We hear it again when it comes to transparency and accountability and law enforcement that conversation always has to be forced,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. “We have to do lawsuits and we have to pass bills.”

Calling it “common sense” legislation, speakers charged that the How Many Stops Act will bring about critical transparency between the public and law enforcement and protect New Yorkers from what they cited as “stop and frisk abuses.”

The Police Benevolent Association railed against the bill. The police union charged that the bill is less about police accountability and more about the obstruction of cops from being able to effectively do their jobs and enforce the law, while also being burdensome and tedious to the department.

“These activists and their supporters in the City Council don’t really want more reporting on police encounters. They want to deter the effective, proactive policing strategies that the current NYPD leadership has championed,” said PBA President Patrick Hendry.

“The Mayor and NYPD need to do everything they can to oppose this legislation and roll back of other laws and policies that have made policing in New York City untenable. If they don’t, they need to stop pushing cops for stepped-up enforcement. Our city cannot keep asking police officers to get illegal guns and dangerous criminals off the street, then punishing us for doing exactly that,” Hendry added.

Samah Sisay, staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, accused the department’s Neighborhood Safety Teams—a uniformed unit deployed in high-risk areas to combat gun violence—of continuing to perform unconstitutional searches of primarily Black and Brown individuals. She claimed the unit was racial profiling.

“The Neighborhood Safety Team numbers are worse than the rest of the department, and these are supposed to be officers who are specially trained, who are especially supervised, and their numbers are really, really terrible. In fact, 97% of all individuals who were stopped by the Neighborhood Safety Team were Black or Latinx,” Siday said.

amNewYork Metro has reached out to the NYPD for comment and is awaiting a response.