Mayor Bill de Blasio will be sworn in by Sen. Bernie Sanders at the inauguration for his second term Monday.

The ceremony is set to take place at noon at the plaza in front of City Hall.

"Tomorrow at the swearing-in in the cold I'll have the great honor of being sworn in by Bernie Sanders,” the mayor said Sunday after taking the official oath of office at Gracie Mansion. Michael McSweeney, the city clerk, administered the oath.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people are expected to attend Monday’s ceremony, the mayor’s spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg said.

Former President Bill Clinton, who swore in de Blasio four years ago for his first term, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will not be in attendance. Neither will Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Two other citywide elected officials serving their second — and final — terms in office will also be sworn in Monday: Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer.

With Matthew Chayes