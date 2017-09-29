New York City may be President Donald Trump's hometown, but New Yorkers aren't letting that get in the way of protesting his policies and rhetoric.

In the months since Trump took office, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have taken to the streets to protest many of his key policies and executive orders.

Demonstrations have taken place all over the city, including outside Trump Tower, Trump International Hotel and Tower, at the Stonewall National Monument, Battery Park, Tompkins Square Park, Washington Square Park, Times Square and outside Kennedy Airport, where some travelers were detained when Trump's original travel ban went into effect back in January.

Protests were also held during the three times Trump has returned to the city since taking office. Most recently, three congressional Democrats and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito were arrested during a DACA rally outside Trump Tower.

Here’s a look at other upcoming demonstrations and protests planned in the city.

Trump Protest

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, at noon

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"The protest is simply to make our voices heard. Trump has been committing a plethora of vile and disgusting actions. I refuse to sit back and not speak out. We will be loud yet peaceful, passionate, yet loving, patient yet productive. #DefendDaca #ImpeachTrump."

Take a Knee against White Supremacy!

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"This protest is not 'against the flag'." It's against racism, hate, police brutality and white supremacy!"

NY March for Puerto Rico

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"We must stand together!"

Apartment Sessions — Trump Tower

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m.

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"This will not be a normal session or video, it will be completely open to the public, there will be no rehearsal, more of a sing-a-long vibe. You are welcome to bring instruments, but there will be no charts, only lyrics. We will gather at 3 p.m. sharp, and be done

recording hopefully by 3:15.

The song is Bob Dylan's "The Times, They Are A Changin'."

We encourage you to make and bring signs advocating for peace, love, hope, and resistance, to be featured in the video. We will not be chanting or marching or speaking or protesting, we will simply sing a quick song, make a quick video, and then probably hug a lot. If it turns into a longer peaceful demonstration, that's wonderful."

All out to Trump Towers for Puerto Rico!

When: Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"In solidarity with the forces in Puerto Rico that are mobilizing to protest President Trump's visit to Puerto Rico, ProLibertad and Call to Action on Puerto Rico are calling a picket/rally at Trump Tower.

The economic crisis, La Junta fiscal, The Jones Act, PROMESA, the structural obstacles in place that are preventing hurricane relief, and all the other political/economic issues facing Puerto Rico today come from the fact that WE ARE A COLONY AND ARE VIEWED AS SECOND CLASS CITIZENS!

Join us in demanding an end to the COLONIAL CRISIS IN PUERTO RICO! DEMAND AN END TO THE JONES ACT! DEMAND HURRICANE RELIEF AND OTHER FORMS OF REPARATIONS!"

Impeach Trump! The election was rigged!

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, at 12 p.m.

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"We are so close to proving collusion. Conspiring with a foreign enemy should make election results invalid. Join us on Oct. 7 at Trump Tower! Demand impeachment!"

Duty to Warn Symposium & March NYC

When: Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m.

Where: New York Law School, 185 W. Broadway, Manhattan

"This October 14, New Yorkers are invited to Duty to Warn New York, which is part of a national day of action. At Duty to Warn you will learn how mental health professionals understand the president's psychological symptoms and the danger they present to all of us. After the program, we will march together to warn the public."

Kneel before Trump Tower to show Trump we're not backing down!

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, at noon

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"Show Trump we're serious by gathering around Trump Tower and kneeling. We won't stand for his tyranny!!! #NotMyPresident #Impeach#Protest"

Trump Nightmare Must End — NYC

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, at noon

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"History has shown that fascism must be stopped before it becomes too late. There is only one force that can stop this nightmare: we, the people, acting together. On November 4 we'll take to the streets demanding that Trump regime must go!"

The Nightmare Must End: Trump/Pence Regime Must GO

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

Where: TBD

"We will gather in the streets and public squares of cities and towns across this country, at first, many thousands declaring that this whole regime is illegitimate and that we will not stop until our single demand is met: This Nightmare Must End: the Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!"

Stare at Trump Tower

When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 7 p.m.

Where: Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

"A year from the date of [Trump's] inauguration, let's let him know we're still here. Gather your people and come to NYC to peacefully, silently stare at Trump Tower. As many people as possible should come."