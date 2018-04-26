Proposals are being sought for a $1.4 billion program meant to help Brooklyn’s most impoverished neighborhoods, and to target issues including crime and ill health, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday in the borough.

His state-funded Vital Brooklyn initiative, first announced last year and focused on a 46.5-square-mile area of central Brooklyn, funds schools, housing, health care, jobs and more.

State money will supplement salaries to help hire 30,000 people to tackle unemployment and build 33,000 subsidized homes at 11 sites, with requests for proposals starting this month, 30 new playgrounds, and community gardens. Funding will also go to health care — $700 million total — and to welfare programs like midnight basketball.

“You have to give young people an alternative to the street corner,” Cuomo said at the Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA, where he showcased his program with a rally and PowerPoint slideshow.

The funds go to 8,800 projects covering 800,000 people, and the governor expects most of the projects to be complete by the end of 2020.

In introducing Cuomo, city public advocate Letitia James lamented that central Brooklyn has been, as Cuomo said, “ignored for too long.”

“For far too long, these communities have only seen piecemeal investments,” she said.