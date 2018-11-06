News Akayed Ullah guilty in Port Authority pipe bomb explosion The Brooklyn man faces up to life in prison after his conviction on terror charges. Akayed Ullah was convicted Tuesday in the Port Authority bombing. Photo Credit: Composite: AFP / Getty Images / NYC TLC; John Roca By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore November 6, 2018 2:20 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A Brooklyn man was convicted on Tuesday of committing an act of terror when he detonated a pipe bomb inside a subway corridor beneath Times Square almost a year ago. The jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberations on Monday in the case of Akayed Ullah, an electrician who tried to blow himself up on Dec. 11 in a passageway connecting two subway stations along 42nd Street. The attack took place during the morning rush hour and Ullah told police he wanted to aid the Islamic State, also know as ISIS. Ullah, now 28, and three others were injured but there were no fatalities. A Bangladeshi-born immigrant, Ullah is facing up to life in prison on a six-count indictment charging him with providing material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction, committing a terror attack against a mass transportation system and other crimes. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges. During the five-day trial, jurors heard testimony from 17 prosecution witnesses, including two commuters injured in the attack, many first responders and FBI agents, and an expert on Middle Eastern terrorist groups. Last week, jurors were shown photographs of Ullah’s two passports, which were found in a jacket pocket in his apartment on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn. Both passports had variations of a slogan from an ISIS video written on them. Still, Ullah attorney Julia Gatto argued that he only meant to kill himself when he detonated the pipe bomb. She said Ullah didn’t commit all the crimes listed in the federal indictment. “The government has overreached here,” Gatto said last week. “The defendant did not provide material support to ISIS.” By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Jury to keep deliberating in trial of accused subway bomberJurors asked the judge what they should do if they cannot reach a unanimous verdict. ISIS slogan was on bomb suspect's passports: FBI agentThe passports were recovered in a search of Akayed Ullah's apartment, agent testifies. Accused Port Authority bomber taunted Trump: WitnessAkayed Ullah wrote on Facebook, "O' Trump you fail to protect your nation," detective says. PA bombing trial opening arguments paint different picturesAkayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi-born immigrant, who is charged with detonating a pipe bomb on Dec. 11, faces up to life in prison if convicted. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.