A Brooklyn man was convicted on Tuesday of committing an act of terror when he detonated a pipe bomb inside a subway corridor beneath Times Square almost a year ago.

The jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberations on Monday in the case of Akayed Ullah, an electrician who tried to blow himself up on Dec. 11 in a passageway connecting two subway stations along 42nd Street.

The attack took place during the morning rush hour and Ullah told police he wanted to aid the Islamic State, also know as ISIS.

Ullah, now 28, and three others were injured but there were no fatalities.

A Bangladeshi-born immigrant, Ullah is facing up to life in prison on a six-count indictment charging him with providing material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction, committing a terror attack against a mass transportation system and other crimes. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the five-day trial, jurors heard testimony from 17 prosecution witnesses, including two commuters injured in the attack, many first responders and FBI agents, and an expert on Middle Eastern terrorist groups.

Last week, jurors were shown photographs of Ullah’s two passports, which were found in a jacket pocket in his apartment on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn. Both passports had variations of a slogan from an ISIS video written on them.

Still, Ullah attorney Julia Gatto argued that he only meant to kill himself when he detonated the pipe bomb. She said Ullah didn’t commit all the crimes listed in the federal indictment.

“The government has overreached here,” Gatto said last week. “The defendant did not provide material support to ISIS.”