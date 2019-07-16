Five years after Eric Garner died during an arrest on Staten Island, his family and supporters will mark the anniversary on Wednesday with protests.

Garner's family, along with a slew of activists and elected officials, are outraged over the Department of Justice's decision on Tuesday to not bring civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who is accused of placing the 43-year-old in an illegal chokehold that contributed to his death in 2014. Garner was being arrested for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

"We’re here with heavy hearts," said Garner’s mother Gwen Carr, "because the DOJ has failed us."

Video of Garner's death helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement, which has spent the last five years elevating the national discourse on police use of force. His dying words of "I can't breathe," have become a rallying cry for police reform activists.

"Five years ago my son said, ‘I can’t breathe,’ 11 times, and today we can’t breathe, because they have let us down,” Carr said of the DOJ's decision. “Make no mistake about it, we’re gonna still push."

At least two protests are planned for Wednesday, one in Manhattan's Foley Square at 4 p.m. and another on Staten Island at 6 p.m. Both events are expected to see hundreds of protesters demanding justice on behalf of Garner and his family.

Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said during a separate news conference Tuesday that prosecutors investigating the case determined Pantaleo used legal maneuvers to try to control Garner, who was resisting arrest, and only used a chokehold accidentally for 7 seconds, making it impossible to prove he acted willfully as the federal law requires.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With the DOJ's case closed, the only form of recourse left for the Garner family is the outcome of an NYPD disciplinary trial. The proceedings concluded in June, but a decision on whether Pantaleo violated departmental rules during the arrest has not yet been announced. If he's found guilty, he could face a range of sanctions, including firing.

Garner's family and supporters are calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to fire Pantaleo now, regardless of the outcome of the departmental trial.

"Mayor de Blasio, do your job. Fire these officers," Carr demanded on Tuesday.

With Newsday