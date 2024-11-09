Queens armed robbers shoot man inside store, steal his watch: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens detectives are looking for two armed robbers who shot and wounded a man inside a store on Friday night.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 inside of 32-78 Steinway St. in Astoria.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that two unidentified suspects entered the location and threw the victim, a 40-year-old man, to the ground. They then fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him in the leg and torso.

The perpetrators stole the victim’s watch and then fled the location on foot in an unknown direction, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 114th Precinct has had just five shootings year-to-date through Nov. 3, according to the most recent CompStat report, down from 22 reported at the same point last year. Robberies, however, are up 14.3% year-to-date, from 230 to 263 incidents.