Schneps Media ‘does it right,’ according to Editor & Publisher magazine

Schneps Media — the parent company of more than 80 publications across New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, Philadelphia and Florida — was recognized by Editor & Publisher (E&P) magazine as part of the trade publication’s 2023 class of “10 News Publishers that Do It Right.”

The annual list recognizes publishers from around America who have “faced challenges and innovated to overcome them,” as well as having a unique “story to tell — revenue, content, community service, engagement, business model or platform.”

“This recognition is only possible because we have the best team in the business,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to quality content and connect to our audiences wherever they are and how they most prefer to connect with us.”

In its profile of Schneps Media, E&P notes that the company got its start as The Queens Courier, the brainchild of Victoria Schneps, born in her Queens living room in 1985. Over the next 40-plus years, the company has expanded and grown into one of the largest media organizations serving the New York City metropolitan area — accomplishing this mission by “creating and acquiring preeminent media brands, diversifying across media platforms and building community trust by providing fair and honest local coverage.”

Today, Schneps Media publishes more than a half-million newspapers each week, with its websites, more than a dozen in total, garnering more than 6 million pageviews each month. The company also boasts an ever-expanding network of newsletters with more than 600,000 subscribers, and plays hosts to more than 60 different events — from corporate networking to social gatherings — every year.

This year, Schneps Media embarked upon a major realignment of its news operations to better coordinate resources and provide more stories to its growing audience. The company is also incorporating greater use of video disseminated on its websites and through social media platforms such as Instagram.

You can read the entire E&P profile of Schneps Media here.

For more information about what our company can do for you, visit schnepsmedia.com.