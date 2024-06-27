Quantcast
Brooklyn

Shooting on Brooklyn street leaves three injured

By Lloyd Mitchell & Emily Davenport Posted on
Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in Brooklyn.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that just after 8 p.m. on June 26, officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot at East 93rd Street and Clarkson Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in the right leg and a 24-year-old man who was shot in the left leg.

Paramedics took the victims to Brookdale Hospital and Kings County Hospital. Shortly afterward, a 25-year-old man walked into Brookdale Hospital with a gunshot wound.

“This block is notorious for shootings. I am afraid it will never stop. It is senseless,” a nearby resident told amNewYork Metro.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

