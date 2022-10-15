Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon.

According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man was waiting on the platform for the northbound A train at the 34th Street—Penn Station subway station when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect then proceeded to try and take the victim’s cellphone.

The victim was able to hang on to his phone, but the suspect then started to choke the victim during the struggle. The suspect then fled the station out of the stairway at 35th Street and 8th Avenue, and then heading an unknown direction once he was out of the station. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken near the incident location after it occurred:

The suspect is described by police as a bald adult man with a dark complexion and brown eyes, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a white hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.