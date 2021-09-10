Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Brooklyn

Suspect sets off firework in Brooklyn building, smashes several cars before fleeing the scene

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Authorities are looking for a suspect who attached a firework to an apartment door in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

The FDNY stated that at 7:45 a.m. they received a call regarding reports of smoke at 446 Madison Street in Bed-Stuy. FDNY units and officers from the NYPD responded to the location and found that someone had a high-grade firework to an apartment building unit.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect, who is said to be an unknown man, also smashed 15 cars with a hatchet before he was stopped by a resident of the building. The suspect also is said to have family inside the unit. He fled the scene on a green dirt bike.

“The apartment unit involved suffered significant damage during the explosion,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez. The DA also noted that the incident does not appear to be 9/11 terrorism-related.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD bomb squad.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

Bomb Squad Decetives investigate an explosion at 446 Madison Street.(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
The suspect involved in the incident damaged fourteen cars with a hatchet.(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez reviews footage from an explosion inside of a three-story multi-dwelling at 446 Madison Street in Bedford Stuyvesant on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC