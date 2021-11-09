Teenager arrested for Harlem bus shooting that left 14-year-old boy injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops cuffed a 16-year-old boy Monday night accused of opening fire on another teenager as he boarded a city bus in Harlem last month, police announced.

The youngster, whose identity was withheld due to his age, faces attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges for his alleged role in the Oct. 14 attack on the M1 bus.

Police said the suspect allegedly opened fire as the victim boarded the M1 bus in front of 70 West 139th St. at about 9:55 a.m. on Oct. 14. One of the shots grazed the 14-year-old victim’s head; several slugs struck the front of the M1 bus, though no other injuries were reported.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital for treatment.

Police sources did not provide details Tuesday on a possible motive for the shooting, or how the 16-year-old boy arrested Monday night was connected to the crime.