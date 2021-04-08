TF Cornerstone announces four new ground floor retail leases in Greenwich Village | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Greenwich Village is getting some new additions to the neighborhood.

Real estate development company TF Cornerstone announced on April 7 that four new retailers will open at the base of The Albert, a luxury building located in the heart of Greenwich Village. The four new retailers include Maman, a French bakery; Simó Pizza, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria; QQ Nails and Spa, a salon; and Gelateria Gentile, a traditional Italian gelato shop.

“TFC is bringing premier, curated retail offerings to Greenwich Village, including a bakery with delicious baked goods, a first-rate salon, an excellent pizzeria, and a delightful gelato shop,” said Steve Gonzalez, Senior Director of Retail Leasing at TF Cornerstone. “Cultivating dynamic local retailers that offer a variety of unique services and experiences is a hallmark of TF Cornerstone’s portfolio. These leases will continue our tradition of being an additive presence of every neighborhood in which we call home.”

Maman is a popular French bakery that is known for its selection of baked goods, coffees, breakfast, lunch and brunch options, as well as its wine and beer bar. The bakery first opened in SoHo in 2014 and now has locations across New York City, Montreal and Toronto. The new Maman location occupies over 1,841 square feet and has recently opened its doors to the public.

“We could not be happier to have opened our doors in Greenwich Village,” said Benjamin Sormonte, Owner of Maman. “This is a prime location and retail space for our bakery. We have loved getting to know a new base of customers along University Place.”

Simó Pizza is a fast-casual pizzeria that brings authentic Neapolitan cuisine to New Yorkers. All dishes are made with Italian ingredients and gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options are available. In addition to this new location, Simò Pizza has another location at TFC’s 90 Gansevoort Street. Occupying more than 2,154 square feet, Simò Pizza is expected to open this spring.

“We’re proud to be expanding our business and serving delicious pizza to even more New Yorkers with our new location,” said Simone Falco, founder of Simò Pizza. “We have loved being a TFC tenant at 90 Gansevoort Street and look forward to growing our partnership and business in one of the most beautiful and well-located buildings in the Village.”

QQ Nails and Spa offers some retreat and relaxation to Greenwich Village. The elevated salon with manicures, pedicures and waxing services has ten other locations throughout Manhattan. QQ Nails and Spa occupies more than 3,208 square feet at the recently opened new location.

“QQ Nails and Spa is excited to expand our business with a new location at another TFC space,” said Joey Fei, CEO of QQ Nails and Spa. “We’re bringing high-quality services and a break from city life with our serene spa for Greenwich Village neighbors to enjoy.”

Gelateria Gentile is a top-rate gelato shop that will serve real Italian gelato. The shop first opened as a little shop using traditional family recipes in the South of Italy in 1880. At their third location, occupying 690 square feet, Gelateria Gentile will bring the rich, authentic flavors of Bari to Greenwich Village. Occupying 690 square feet, Gelateria Gentile will open in time for the summer weather.

“We are excited to bring our homemade recipes and Southern Italian delicacies to a new location in Greenwich Village,” said Fabio Camardi of Gelateria Gentile. “TFC has been wonderful throughout this process and we look forward to a summer filled with plenty of New Yorkers with gelato in hand.”

“We look forward to welcoming these new retailers to Greenwich Village and fostering community in a quintessentially New York building and neighborhood,” Gonzalez said.

