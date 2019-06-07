News Man arrested in Times Square terror plot, reports say A man who plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square has been taken into custody by the Joint Terrorism Force, media outlets reported. A man plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square, reports say. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com Updated June 7, 2019 7:58 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man who plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square has been taken into custody by the Joint Terrorism Force, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The task force, which includes the NYPD and FBI, has not officially confirmed any arrests. According to the reports, which cite anonymous sources, the suspect was caught as the result of an undercover sting operation after he sought to buy explosives that he planned to use to attack Times Square. The Daily News reported the man allegedly planned to throw explosives at people. The suspect, described as "a lone wolf," is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, according to reports. By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.” Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.