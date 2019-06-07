LATEST PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
News

Man arrested in Times Square terror plot, reports say

A man who plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square has been taken into custody by the Joint Terrorism Force, media outlets reported.

A man plotted to detonate explosive devices in

A man plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square, reports say. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A man who plotted to detonate explosive devices in Times Square has been taken into custody by the Joint Terrorism Force, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

The task force, which includes the NYPD and FBI, has not officially confirmed any arrests.

According to the reports, which cite anonymous sources, the suspect was caught as the result of an undercover sting operation after he sought to buy explosives that he planned to use to attack Times Square.

The Daily News reported the man allegedly planned to throw explosives at people.

The suspect, described as "a lone wolf," is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, according to reports.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Taste bites from the city's acclaimed restaurants, meet Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The highway redesign in Hunts Point is going Highway redesign in Hunts Point raises concern for community members
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
Enjoy the suspense and thrill of whale watching Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Andean bear cubs Brienne and Benny have made 2 rare Andean bear cubs debut at Queens Zoo
Aside from the Democratic presidential candidates' having a Can you spell these Democratic presidential candidates' names?