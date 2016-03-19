Trending hashtag #GetMillennialsToVoteIn5Words draws variety of responses

Another day, another trending hashtag. But this one is playing out as one part a 2016 version of MTV’s Rock the Vote, one part a skewering of stereotypes of millennials.
#GetMillennialsToVoteIn5Words is seeing a variety of responses, some ironic, some sassy, some sincere, some hilarious.
Many posts poke fun at the “me generation,” maligned for bringing us selfie sticks and social media, while others push particular candidates, particularly Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.
These Gen-Y haikus include:
Participant trophy for every voter —@sophie_diddles
idk, yolo? smh tbh. tl:dr —@dantelfer
Free ironic hat after voting #GetMillennialsToVoteIn5Words —@KasiaEmerald
Explain the consequences of inaction. —@batshake1
Ryan Seacrest and Online Voting —@theclobra
If not now, then when? —@RyanJ_Crowley
Fox News says you won’t —@Benjamin_G_Lund
Build voting booth in Minecraft —@math_tagger
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary. —@fardaddy
Your vote is more important —@LouGeese
Remind Them Of The Consequences. —@EricWolfson
We will. But first…selfie! —@DocCarnell
The occasional post didn’t seem to want to be boxed in — @joshingstern did not appear to care about the word count with “Change the candidate’s names to ‘BAE’ & ‘YOLO'” — but hey, #NoRules.