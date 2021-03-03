Two-alarm blaze rips through Queens building and injures three | amNewYork

Quantcast
Two-alarm blaze rips through Queens building and injures three

Photos by RHS NEWS

A two-alarm fire in a Queens home left three people injured early Wednesday morning.

According to the FDNY, firefighters responded to a fire at 88-15 85th Street in Woodhaven at 5:05 a.m. on March 3. Upon their arrival, firefighters found that the fire had broken out on the second floor of the building.

25 units containing 106 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control by 6:29 a.m.

A fireman was seriously injured during the response but is currently listed in stable condition. Two civilians suffered minor injuries as a result. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

