Two people dead in separate hit-and-runs in Manhattan and Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two people who were killed in separate hit-and-runs in Manhattan and Queens.

At 11:03 p.m. on July 8, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist the front of 309 East Houston St. in the Lower East Side. Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Borkot Ullah, of West 17th Street, lying on the roadway next to an e-bike with trauma to his body.

An investigation found that Ullah was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a black Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on East Houston Street. The vehicle did not remain at the scene and was last seen driving northbound on the FDR Drive.

EMS rushed Ullah to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than two hours later at 12:44 a.m. on July 9, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at 70th Street and Eliot Avenue at the border of Maspeth and Middle Village in Queens. Upon their arrival, police found 67-year-old Caroline Connors, of 69th Lane, lying in the roadway with severe trauma.

An investigation found that Connors was standing in the road in front of 69-82 Eliot Ave. when she was struck by an unknown sedan that was traveling eastbound on Eliot Avenue. Connors was knocked into the roadway and subsequently hit by an MTA bus that was also headed eastbound on Eliot Avenue. Both the sedan and the bus kept driving without stopping.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Connors dead at the scene. At this time, it has not been determined why or how far into the road Connors was at the time she was hit, according to a police spokesperson.

No arrests have been made in either incident. The investigations are ongoing.