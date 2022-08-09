Two men sought for critically injuring victim in early-morning Bronx stabbing

Police are investigating a brutal stabbing that left a man critically injured in the Bronx on Monday morning.

According to authorities, at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 a 26-year-old man was outside Nail Drip, located at 61 East Kingsbridge Road, when he was approached by two unknown men. In an unprovoked attack, the suspects proceeded to stab the victim mote than 15 times throughout his chest and back.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable but critical condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspects are described as men in their early 30s with medium builds, standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.