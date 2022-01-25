Driver leaves woman critically injured after hitting her while she crossed a Brooklyn street

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A woman was critically injured on Monday evening after she was hit by a driver while crossing a Brooklyn street.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on McGuiness Boulevard, north of Norman Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 75-year-old had been struck at the location.

A preliminary investigation found that a 70-year-old man was driving a 2021 Lincoln Corsair northbound on McGuiness Boulevard when he struck the victim, who was crossing the street midblock. The victim was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

The investigating is ongoing.