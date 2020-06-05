Woman dies of injuries following violent attack in East Harlem: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A woman died of her injuries after she was put in a chokehold and knocked to the ground in East Harlem last month.

Police say that at 11:28 p.m. on May 18, 38-year-old Frankie Harris approached the victim, a 64-year-old woman, from behind near the corner of East 111th Street and 2nd Avenue. Harris then allegedly put her in a chokehold and knocked her to the ground.

Harris then allegedly exposed himself to the victim before fleeing the scene on a Citi-Bike. Harris was arrested on Many 23 and charged with attempted murder, rape, strangulation, and sex abuse.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a local area and was in “vegetative state,” the New York Post reported. The victim ultimately died of her injuries on May 27.

The incident has since been ruled a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.