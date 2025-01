Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man who jumped onto the tracks caused the L train to be suspended in both directions between Lorimer St. and Broadway Junction in Brooklyn during rush hour on Friday, the MTA said.

The man was pronounced dead about an hour after the incident, the MTA said.

“A guy fell on the L tracks,” one rider wrote on Twitter. “I think he hit the third rail. Saw them load him onto the train. Spooky isn’t the word.”

Service shut down around 8:45 a.m. and resumed about an hour later.