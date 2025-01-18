Op-ed | Keeping the NYC subway system running regardless of winter weather

MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow with MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber at a Dec. 19, 2024 press conference at the 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 lines in Greenwich Village.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With the coldest temperatures of the season about to hit the City, winterizing the subway system is priority number one.

It’s a team effort to keep millions of New Yorkers moving through deep freezes, which is why I’d like to spotlight a few of the Subways Department’s 30,000 employees who come to work every day, in all kinds of weather, to protect your commute.

Trains can’t move if the rails are iced over and switches are frozen. To keep service running smoothly, track maintenance teams – like the one led by General Superintendent Iftakar Yakatally — are on the job 24/7 keeping the system safe, operating both gas and electric-powered heaters in critical sections of track to prevent ice buildup.

We also have superpowered snow-throwing trains ready to go on elevated lines, as well as de-icing cars with special scraping “shoes” to remove any frost accumulation. These shoes are added to our revenue fleet whenever a big storm is in the forecast. Leaders like General Superintendent Niall Maguire and Supervisor Brandon Velasquez oversee these efforts, with operators like Dennis Marino and Jason Desatnick at the wheel.

Switches and signals are especially vulnerable in the bitter cold. They’re managed by supervisors like Henry Corbin and Patrick Soodeen, who keep these critical systems in good condition. I started my career as a signal maintainer, so this kind of work – which is crucial but rarely seen by the public — is close to my heart.

New Yorkers are more familiar with our preparations at subway stations. Supervisor Angel Lugo’s team is skilled at rushing salt and sand to stairs and elevated platforms so customers can safely board without fear of slipping, while cleaners like Fabio Oberosler keep passages clear with snowblowers and chipping away stubborn blocks of ice.

All these actions are governed by a comprehensive cold weather plan, spearheaded by leaders like Erika Shaub and Robert Turner. Every winter we refine and perfect this plan to be ready for every eventuality. It’s no easy task considering there are 842 miles of track including rail yards, more than 6,000 subway cars, and 472 stations to safeguard, but the women and men of New York City Transit always deliver.

When you complete your journey safely this winter, know that thousands of dedicated employees worked hard to ensure that you reliably got where you needed to go trip after trip.

Demetrius Crichlow is MTA New York City Transit president.