Armed crook steals cash from register at Bronx gas station: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a crook who robbed a gas station employee in the Bronx earlier this week.

According to police, at 10:20 p.m. on July 28, an unknown man approached the 24-year-old male employee at Sunoco Gas Station, located at 410 City Island Avenue. The suspect pulled out a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded money.

The victim complied and handed over money from the register. The Suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On July 28, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspect from the gas station:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.