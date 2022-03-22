SEE IT: Armed crooks terrorize man, steal $100K in cash during Inwood home invasion

Police released disturbing video Tuesday from an Inwood home invasion in which two armed thieves accosted a man moments before stealing $100,000 in cash and leaving him tied up.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 3:50 a.m. on the morning of March 16 inside an apartment building in the vicinity of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street.

According to authorities, the pair of plunderers followed the 27-year-old man into the building lobby, where they confronted him at gunpoint. They then forced him up to his apartment.

The video footage shows the terrified man being physically held by one of the suspects at the front door to his apartment, while the other perpetrator points a black handgun at the victim. The suspect holding the man then retrieves the keys from the victim’s pockets, and moves to unlock the door.

Seconds later, police reported, the armed invaders restrained the victim with an extension cord, then rummaged through his apartment, stealing jewelry as well as $100,000 in cash. Sources familiar with the case said they did not know why the man had such a large amount of currency in his home.

The suspects then fled from the apartment, and were last seen entering a white BMW SUV waiting outside, driven by an unknown third accomplice.

The incident was reported to the 34th Precinct. Police sources indicated the victim was not seriously injured in the attack.

Police described the home invaders as Hispanic men who wore dark-colored clothing and green gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.