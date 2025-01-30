Brooklyn stabbing suspect behind violent attack on man at street corner still at large

Detectives in Brooklyn are trying to find the suspect who violently stabbed a man on Jan. 23, 2025.

Detectives in Brooklyn are trying to find the suspect who violently stabbed a man last week.

Police released on Wednesday night images of the perpetrator behind the bloody assault in the vicinity of Sheffield and Sutter Avenues in East New York at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 23.

According to law enforcement sources, the assailant approached a 32-year-old man at the location and went on the attack, stabbing him in the torso and kicking him multiple times about the body.

The suspect was long gone by the time officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, along with a black hat, black pants, and red-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.