Father turns himself in for assaulting toddler son in Upper Manhattan

A man was arrested on Monday for assaulting his young son in Upper Manhattan over the weekend.

Mandelo Stroman, 26, turned himself in to police custody on Jan. 31. He was charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

According to police, at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 the NYPD received a 911 call regarding a small boy who was assaulted by an adult man at 2529 7th Avenue. The man and the child were not present when police arrived.

An investigation found that Stroman allegedly entered the location with his toddler-aged son, with surveillance footage allegedly showing him strike the boy, causing him to fall to the ground. Stroman then allegedly put the child in a stroller and left the location.