Hit-and-run driver kills senior at dangerous Brooklyn block

A driver struck and killed an senior woman in a hit-and-run crash along a notorious Brooklyn street early Tuesday morning.

The motorist was heading south on Pennsylvania Avenue near Linden Boulevard in East New York just before 1 a.m. on March 8, and hit the 62-year-old pedestrian crossing Pennsylvania, according to police.

The driver was operating a light-colored sedan and fled the scene, cops said.

Paramedics found the victim lying in the middle of the roadway with severe head injuries and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said she crossed the wide avenue “mid-block,” or outside of the marked crosswalks, and stumbled to the ground before the driver slammed into her.

The authorities have yet to reveal her identity pending a notification to her family.

Pennsylvania Avenue on both sides of Linden Boulevard has been a dangerous corridor for more than a decade, with 239 crashes since 2011, according to data from the website NYC Crash Mapper.

The collisions have injured 379 people during that time, including 343 motorists, 26 pedestrians, and 10 cyclists, according to the data.

There is a narrow median dividing the at least two lanes of traffic heading in each direction on Pennsylvania Avenue and there are no marked crosswalks between intersections.

The thoroughfare is littered with curb cuts for cars to drive onto lots of auto body shops and fast food restaurants, creating more points of danger for those walking on the sidewalk.