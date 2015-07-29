Quantcast
$93 million track and athletic complex set to open

July 29, 2015
1 min read
The new recreational center under construction along Father Capodanno Boulevard in Dongan Hills, Staten Island, on Saturday, July 25, 2015. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Construction was interrupted by Superstorm Sandy.

Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Athletic Complex is slated to open this fall, according to the city Parks Department.

It’s been a long time coming as construction on the $93 million, 135,000-square-foot facility was stunted by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The complex will feature a running track, which will be able to convert from six to eight lanes and can incline up to 4 1/2 feet, fitness and cardio rooms, along with a covered parking lot for 160 cars, according to the Parks Department.

The project is funded by the city’s PlaNYC initiative.

