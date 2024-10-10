49ers-Seahawks betting promos: Best sportsbook offers for TNF Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will lay it on the line for NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Football, and new sportsbook players can grab the best 49ers-Seahawks betting promos to get started. Thanks to a 1-2 combination of bet offers and bonus bets, sportsbook players won’t have to lay it all on the line.

Before kickoff arrives in Seattle tonight, make sure to score an extra bonus for wagering on the game with all the offers linked on this page.

49ers-Seahawks betting promos for TNF

Offer Details ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet Bonus BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Up to $1K in Bonus Bet Matches FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if first bet wins)

This NFC West matchup will dictate first place, as a 49ers win will move them to 3-3 with the Seahawks and a head-to-head tiebreaker. Tonight’s kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET, so don’t waste another moment and get hooked up with the best bonuses for betting with the Thursday Night Football Sportsbook Promos detailed below.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

The ESPN BET promo code AMNY is one of the best options for betting on the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game. After clicking the linked offer above, new users will secure a $1,000 First Bet Reset that guarantees a start in the right direction. That’s because this promo protects any first bet that loses (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. In other words, new ESPN BET users are guaranteed to either win their first bet or get a complete reset (up to $1,000) in bonus bets if their first wager loses. It should be pointed out that users are required to enter the promo code AMNY at sign-up to claim the full welcome bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook is a reliable option for NFL bettors, and the current welcome offer supplies a $1,000 First Bet Bonus. This promo allows for a fast start because any first bet on Caesars that loses will be refunded up to $1,000 in bonus bets. With up to $1,000 in bonus bet backing, NFL fans can make a large initial wager on Thursday Night Football knowing they will either win their bet or get a complete refund (up to $1,000).

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM has one of the most profitable 49ers-Seahawks betting as the current welcome bonus gives new players a $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promo code allows new users to make an aggressive first bet on the BetMGM platform because if that initial wager loses, it will be paid back in equal value of the stake (up to $1,500) in bonus bets. With one of the highest total bonus values in the industry, BetMGM is a great option for wagering on Saints-Chiefs.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bet Matches

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $1,000 in bonus bets across the user’s first ten days on the platform. This 49ers-Seahawks betting promo provides a bet match (up to $100) in bonus bets equal to the amount of the user’s first wager of the day. The promo code offer will repeat this process every day for the first ten days after registering for an account.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $300 in Bonus Bets

Recently boosted, the FanDuel promo code is a great offer for Week 5 Monday Night Football betting. The current iteration of the promo unlocks an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins). With just a $5+ winning bet required to activate the offer, the FanDuel welcome bonus is extremely low-risk and user-friendly. Click the link above and place your $5+ qualifying bet to win $300 in bonus bets on 49ers-Seahawks Thursday Night Football.