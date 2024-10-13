Bengals-Giants Betting Promos: 5 Sportsbook offers for Sunday Night Football

Week 6 Sunday Night Football is nearing kickoff and Bengals-Giants Betting Promos are available for the taking as NFL fans prepare for all the action. Both teams are aiming to get back into the Playoff hunt, and a win this evening would go a long way for post-season hopes.

Before the Sunday night game gets underway, use the links on this page to score all the best sportsbook offers for betting on the primetime Week 6 matchup.

Bengals-Giants Betting Promos for SNF

Bengals-Giants Betting Promos

Offer Details ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset FanDuel Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if first bet wins) Fanatics Sportsbook Up to $1K in Bonus Bet Matches BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet Bonus

Sunday Night Football kickoff is approaching as the (1-4) Bengals are on the road to take on the (2-3) Giants at 8:20 pm ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cincinnati is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss vs. the Ravens in Week 5, while the Giants are riding a wave of momentum after last week’s upset win on the road in Seattle.



Before tonight’s game kicks off, use the links on this page to get the best Bengals-Giants Betting Promos for wagering on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

ESPN BET has one of the best promos for Sunday Night Football as bettors are guaranteed a fast start with this offer. Click the ESPN BET promo code AMNY on this page to get a $1,000 First Bet Reset for Giants vs. Bengals. With this promo activated, any first bet that loses will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. That guarantees that new users either win their first bet or get a complete reset in bonus bets up to $1,000. Users are required to enter the promo code AMNY at sign-up in order to claim the full bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $300 in Bonus Bets

The recently improved FanDuel promo code is another great option for Sunday Night Football bettors, providing a low-risk offer for new players. Click the linked offer above to score the FanDuel Sportsbook promo to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins). With just a $5 winning bet required to activate this promo, new users can get started with very little risk. If the user wins their initial qualifying bet, they’ll receive an impressive $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bet Matches

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of the best Bengals-Giants betting promos for Sunday Night Football, allowing new users to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This promo is spread out across the user’s first ten days on the platform, and provides a bet match equal to the user’s first wager of the day (up to $100) for each of the first ten days post-registration. That means new players can secure up to $1,000 in bonus bet matches between now and Week 7 of the NFL season.

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

The BetMGM promo code is one of the most valuable new user promos for NFL bettors. With the linked promotion above, new users will get access to a whopping $1,500 First Bet Offer that allows for making an aggressive wager right out of the gate. That’s because, with this promo applied, any first bet that loses will be paid back (up to $1,500) in bonus bets. Essentially the BetMGM welcome offer guarantees that new users either win their first bet or get a complete refund in bonus bets (up to $1,500).

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Caesars is a trusted sports betting operator, and it’s a very popular option among NFL bettors. The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code supplies a $1,000 First Bet Bonus allowing new users to get started in the right direction. After claiming the promo, new players can wager with confidence knowing that they’ll have up to $1,000 in bonus bets backing if their first wager loses. That means the new user on Caesars either wins their first bet or gets the equal amount of the stake back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets to continue wagering.