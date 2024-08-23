DraftKings promo code: College football offer instantly nets $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can prep for college football this weekend with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. All it takes is a $5+ bet on any game to win $200 in bonuses instantly and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY $200 BONUS BETS

NFL+ Premium CLAIM OFFER

This is a unique opportunity to secure a guaranteed winner. It’s important to note that new users will receive the eight $25 bonus bets as soon as the initial $5 bet is placed. Players will also get a chance to test out NFL+ Premium with a free trial.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors and it all starts with this sign-up bonus. Let’s take a closer look at how players can get in on the action.

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer to turn a $5+ bet into $200 in bonuses and a free trial for NFL+ Premium. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus, NFL+ Premium

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus & NFL+ Premium Subscription Bonus Last Verified On August 23, 2024 Information Verified By Russ Joy

Football season is almost here and bettors can get a head start with this DraftKings promo. A $5 bet on any game will be enough to win big with this offer. Once that bet is locked in, bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week. That means new players can start placing wagers on MLB and college football. There are a handful of college games to choose from on Saturday, including Florida State vs. Georgia Tech.

In addition to these bonus bets, new users will get a one-month free trial to NFL+ Premium. This comes with NFL RedZone, all-22 film, game replays and tons of other perks.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to create a new account:

Click here to begin the registration process and set up a new account by providing basic identifying information.

to begin the registration process and set up a new account by providing basic identifying information. Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card or any other accepted method.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses and a one-month trial to NFL+ Premium.

College Football Week 0 Odds

College football is back with four games on Saturday. Week 0 is always a nice appetizer before the floodgates open for the rest of the college football world. Florida State vs. Georgia Tech is the biggest matchup on Saturday. Bettors can place bets on these games in a variety of ways with the app.

Here is a look at the current odds for these matchups on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Georgia Tech (+10.5) vs. Florida State

New Mexico (+14.5) vs. Montana State

Nevada (+25.5) vs. SMU

Hawaii (-40.5) vs. Delaware State

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer to turn a $5+ bet into $200 in bonuses and a free trial for NFL+ Premium. Click here to sign up.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY $200 BONUS BETS

NFL+ Premium CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.