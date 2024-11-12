FanDuel promo code: How to win $150 bonus + NBA League Pass

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NBA Cup begins on Tuesday night and bettors can activate this FanDuel promo code offer in time for the games. New players can bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Additionally, these new users will receive three months of NBA League Pass.

New users who take advantage of this offer will qualify for a 30-1 odds boost on the NBA, NHL or any other sport this week. Boost the odds on any team with this offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up new players ahead of the NBA Cup games on Tuesday night. The Knicks and 76ers will meet for the first time since last season’s playoffs. Not to mention, the surging Warriors will host the Mavericks in the second game of TNT’s doubleheader.

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a 30-1 boost on the NBA or any other sport. New users will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers 30-1 NBA Odds Boost

This 30-1 odds boost provides new players with a ton of flexibility. Apply this boost to any NBA team, including heavy favorites like the Celtics. Boston is currently -1100 against Atlanta. That means existing users would need to risk $1,650 to win $150.

Remember, new players can apply this boost to the Celtics and bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses. Of course, Boston needs to win to cash in on these bonuses, but there is clear value with this FanDuel promo.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bettors can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Set up a new user profile in a few simple steps:

Click on any of the links above or below to get started. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Set up a new user profile by filling in the required prompts with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, etc.

Bet $5 on any game in any sport. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

NBA League Pass Subscription

New users will receive three months of NBA League Pass no matter the outcome of the selected game. This is the perfect way for basketball fans to gear up for the next three months of the NBA season. Check your email associated with your FanDuel Sportsbook account for instructions on how to activate this free trial. Basketball fans will have access to every out-of-market game in the NBA.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.