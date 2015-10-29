11 teams have won World Series after losing first two games

Yes, Mets fans, it can be done.
The Mets will try to become the 12th team to dig out of a 0-2 hole and win the World Series.
They did it once before, too.
Here are the 11 teams to accomplish the feat in MLB history:
1996: Yankees 4, Braves 2*
1986: Mets 4, Red Sox 3*
1985: Royals 4, Cardinals 3*
1981: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2
1978: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2
1971: Pirates 4, Orioles 3
1965 Dodgers 4, Twins 3
1958: Yankees 4, Braves 3
1956: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3
1955: Dodgers 4, Yankees 3
1921: Giants 5, Yankees 3
*Lost first two games at home.