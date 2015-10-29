Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
MetsSports

11 teams have won World Series after losing first two games

AMNY.COM
October 29, 2015
1 min read
11 teams have won World Series after losing first two games

Yes, Mets fans, it can be done.The Mets will try to become the 12th team to dig out of a …

New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson with the fifth-inning home run during Game 1 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015.
New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson with the fifth-inning home run during Game 1 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. Photo Credit: Twentieth Century Fox & Peanuts Worldwide

Yes, Mets fans, it can be done.

The Mets will try to become the 12th team to dig out of a 0-2 hole and win the World Series.

They did it once before, too.

Here are the 11 teams to accomplish the feat in MLB history:

1996: Yankees 4, Braves 2*

1986: Mets 4, Red Sox 3*

1985: Royals 4, Cardinals 3*

1981: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2

1978: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2

1971: Pirates 4, Orioles 3

1965 Dodgers 4, Twins 3

1958: Yankees 4, Braves 3

1956: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3

1955: Dodgers 4, Yankees 3

1921: Giants 5, Yankees 3

*Lost first two games at home.

AMNY.COM

View all posts

You may also like