Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports Betting

2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs Celtics Game 1 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
0
comments
Posted on
The Celtics advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum raises the NBA Eastern Conference MVP trophy after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The 2022 NBA Finals are set to tip-off between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors come into the series as relatively heavy favorites and will have the homecourt advantage. Can Boston assert itself on the road?

 

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

GOLDEN STATE STAT BOSTON
114.5 (1st) Points Per Game 107.1 (8th)
109.1 (8th) Points Allowed Per Game 101.0 (2nd)
37.9% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 36.2% (8th)
36.5% (11th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 31.7% (2nd)
14.0 (12th) Turnovers per game 13.3 (9th)

Can’t Miss Offer From Caesars

 

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Jayson Tatum, F. – 27.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 37.5% 3PT
  • Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.6% 3PT
  • Al Horford, F. – 11.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 BPG, 50.0% FG

 

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Stephen Curry attacks the basket in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State guard Stephen Curry (30) drives in against Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
  • Stephen Curry, PG: 25.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.0% 3PT
  • Klay Thompson, SG: 19.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 39.9% 3PT
  • Jordan Poole, SG: 18.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, 39.3% 3PT

For more coverage of the 2022 NBA Finals, visit amNY Sports

 

Key Injuries:

  • Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Day-to-Day (Hamstring strain)
  • Gary Payton II, Golden State: Questionable (Elbow)
  • Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Foot)

 

Game 1 Prediction and Free Pick:

  • The Warriors have reached the finals in six of the past eight seasons, so they certainly won’t be overwhelmed by the moment. In fact, they may be even more motivated since much of the discussion early in the postseason was that the Warriors’ run was coming to an end.  
  • The health of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III will also be crucial for this series. They have been practicing and are apparently ready to go for the Finals, and Boston will need them as Smart should guard Stephen Curry on the perimeter while Williams is also needed to deter drives for Golden State, which was crucial to their victory over the Mavericks. 
  • Boston will also be coming off of a grueling seven-game series against Miami after a tough seven-game series against the Bucks. The Warriors will be more rested and playing in front of a raucous home crowd, which will be a major advantage. 
  • The Warriors have also been historically strong in Game 1s in the playoffs. Since their first title run in 2015, the Golden State is 21-2 in Game 1s, which is absolutely phenomenal. Boston also lost each of the Game 1s in the Bucks and Heat series. 
  • Last 10: GS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
  • Last 10 – Against the Spread: GS is 6-4-0 ATS in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4-0 ATS.
  • Last 10 – Over/Under: GS is 5-5-0 on the O/U in their last 10 games. BOS is 5-5-0.
  • Last 10 – Score: GS averaged 112.5 total points scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 105.9 total points.
  • Last 10 – Score Allowed: GS allowed 107.9 points on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 98.4 points.
  • NBA FREE PICK:

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC