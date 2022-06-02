2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs Celtics Game 1 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The 2022 NBA Finals are set to tip-off between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors come into the series as relatively heavy favorites and will have the homecourt advantage. Can Boston assert itself on the road?

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

GOLDEN STATE STAT BOSTON 114.5 (1st) Points Per Game 107.1 (8th) 109.1 (8th) Points Allowed Per Game 101.0 (2nd) 37.9% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 36.2% (8th) 36.5% (11th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 31.7% (2nd) 14.0 (12th) Turnovers per game 13.3 (9th)

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F. – 27.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 37.5% 3PT

27.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 37.5% 3PT Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.6% 3PT

22.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.6% 3PT Al Horford, F. – 11.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 BPG, 50.0% FG

Warriors Playoff Leaders: Stephen Curry, PG: 25.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.0% 3PT

25.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.0% 3PT Klay Thompson, SG: 19.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 39.9% 3PT

19.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 39.9% 3PT Jordan Poole, SG: 18.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, 39.3% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Day-to-Day (Hamstring strain)

Day-to-Day (Hamstring strain) Gary Payton II, Golden State: Questionable (Elbow)

Questionable (Elbow) Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Foot)

Game 1 Prediction and Free Pick: