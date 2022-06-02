2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs Celtics Game 1 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The 2022 NBA Finals are set to tip-off between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors come into the series as relatively heavy favorites and will have the homecourt advantage. Can Boston assert itself on the road?
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|GOLDEN STATE
|STAT
|BOSTON
|114.5 (1st)
|Points Per Game
|107.1 (8th)
|109.1 (8th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|101.0 (2nd)
|37.9% (4th)
|3PT Shooting %
|36.2% (8th)
|36.5% (11th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|31.7% (2nd)
|14.0 (12th)
|Turnovers per game
|13.3 (9th)
Boston Playoff leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F. – 27.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 37.5% 3PT
- Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.6% 3PT
- Al Horford, F. – 11.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 BPG, 50.0% FG
Warriors Playoff Leaders:
- Stephen Curry, PG: 25.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.0% 3PT
- Klay Thompson, SG: 19.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 39.9% 3PT
- Jordan Poole, SG: 18.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, 39.3% 3PT
Key Injuries:
- Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Day-to-Day (Hamstring strain)
- Gary Payton II, Golden State: Questionable (Elbow)
- Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Foot)
Game 1 Prediction and Free Pick:
- The Warriors have reached the finals in six of the past eight seasons, so they certainly won’t be overwhelmed by the moment. In fact, they may be even more motivated since much of the discussion early in the postseason was that the Warriors’ run was coming to an end.
- The health of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III will also be crucial for this series. They have been practicing and are apparently ready to go for the Finals, and Boston will need them as Smart should guard Stephen Curry on the perimeter while Williams is also needed to deter drives for Golden State, which was crucial to their victory over the Mavericks.
- Boston will also be coming off of a grueling seven-game series against Miami after a tough seven-game series against the Bucks. The Warriors will be more rested and playing in front of a raucous home crowd, which will be a major advantage.
- The Warriors have also been historically strong in Game 1s in the playoffs. Since their first title run in 2015, the Golden State is 21-2 in Game 1s, which is absolutely phenomenal. Boston also lost each of the Game 1s in the Bucks and Heat series.
- Last 10: GS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Against the Spread: GS is 6-4-0 ATS in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4-0 ATS.
- Last 10 – Over/Under: GS is 5-5-0 on the O/U in their last 10 games. BOS is 5-5-0.
- Last 10 – Score: GS averaged 112.5 total points scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 105.9 total points.
- Last 10 – Score Allowed: GS allowed 107.9 points on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 98.4 points.
