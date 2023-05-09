5 position battles for Jets to focus on ahead of camp

It’s always a good problem to have when there are several good players competing for a starting role on a team. For the New York Jets, they’ll have to go through that process for several key positions ahead of training camp.

Whether it’s young players who received play time over the years due to injuries, or solid vets that chose to come to Florham Park to play with Hall-of-Fame players, Jets head coach Robert Saleh will have his hands full in making the final decisions of the 53-man roster.

But as mandatory minicamp draws closer, there are five main positions that will see several players compete for a starting role over the next few months.

Let’s take a look at the top position battles here heading as we continue into minicamp:

Left Tackle: Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell

Robert Saleh was very clear that he wanted former first-round pick Mekhi Becton to compete for the left tackle spot. Of course, with Duane Brown in the fold, it would make more sense for Becton to be moved to the right, with the 37-year-old tackle entrenched on the left. This will be the position on offense that will be highly controversial because of the importance of protecting Aaron Rodgers for the entire year. Max Mitchell is a late-round pick last year that could be the swing tackle that helps the Jets make their decision as well.

Center: Joe Tippmann, Connor McGovern

A lot of people think second-round rookie Joe Tippmann will be the starter at center due to his traits and the fact he was considered a day-one starter by many analysts. That doesn’t take away from the fact that Connor McGovern played well last year and could very well start the season as the signal-caller of the offensive line. This is another position that a lot of people will be looking at throughout the next few months.

Left Defensive Tackle: Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Al Woods

Who will be the starter opposite Quinnen Williams on the Jets’ defense? That’s going to be one of the top questions on the defense. Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods have been brought in for their situational expertise while Solomon Thomas is trying to show he still is worthy of a roster spot in the NFL. This is the one position that may not have a true winner for the Jets, but more of an understanding of where these guys are going to play and when.

Free Safety: Jordan Whitehead, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Ashtyn Davis

Jordan Whitehead seems like the true starter in the back end for a top Jets defense. But his contract needs a restructure badly and it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be on the roster either. Behind him, Ashtyn Davis has shown the versatility to play both inside the box and deep. Late-round rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse could follow in the footsteps of many LSU products that were late-round picks that had dependable careers.

WR-4: Corey Davis, Randall Cobb, Denzel Mims

Allen Lazard, Garrett Wilson, and Mecole Hardman are all considered locks to be on the roster going into the new season. Depth at the position though is very important and could determine how far the Jets go this year. Mims has been a player the team has held onto for no reason other than wanting to see if they can get good production from a high pick but with Cobb’s familiarity with Rodgers and Davis’ previous run with the team, it’ll be difficult to compete for spots at this position.

