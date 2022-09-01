Quantcast
US Open

American Jenson Brooksby ousts 25th-ranked Coric in 2nd round of US Open

By AP, with reporting from Aidan Graham
Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, reacts after defeating Borna Coric, of Croatia, during the second round of the US Open.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

American Jenson Brooksby continued his run at the US Open and earned a spot in the 3rd round by upsetting No. 25 seed Borna Coric 6-4, 7-6 (10), 6-1.

The match on the Grandstand court saw the 21-year-old fend off 14 break points, while only allowing 1 to Coric. He saved 7-straight set points in the 2nd set tiebreaker, before winning his first. 

He completed 80% of his 1st serves, and won on 72% of those points.

Brooksby reached the fourth round last year at age 20, taking a set from Novak Djokovic before falling. He was the youngest American to get that far since Andy Roddick reached the 2002 quarterfinals at the same age.

The young American, from California, has never reached the finals in any major tournament. 

Coric just won the hard-court tune-up in Cincinnati, but Brooksby pulled away after winning the 77-minute second set in the tiebreaker.

Brooksby will play number-3 ranked Carlos Alcaraz or Federico Coria on Saturday.

